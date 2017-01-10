Pentagon Successfully Tests Micro-Drone Swarm (phys.org) 46
schwit1 quotes a report from Phys.Org: The Pentagon may soon be unleashing a 21st-century version of locusts on its adversaries after officials on Monday said it had successfully tested a swarm of 103 micro-drones. The important step in the development of new autonomous weapon systems was made possible by improvements in artificial intelligence, holding open the possibility that groups of small robots could act together under human direction. Military strategists have high hopes for such drone swarms that would be cheap to produce and able to overwhelm opponents' defenses with their great numbers. The test of the micro-drone swarm in October included 103 Perdix micro-drones measuring around six inches (16 centimeters) launched from three F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets, the Pentagon said in a statement.
WW3 is going to be a nightmare (Score:2)
WWI saw brutal mechanization and trench warfare, WWII brought us aerial bombardment and the Blitzkrieg. And now it looks like WWIII will offer up the excitement of being hunted to extinction by autonomous drones.
WWII brought us nukes.
WWIII will have bigger nukes.
The drones mean nothing in a world of nukes.
Nukes are a "doomsday weapon". You don't win a war with them, unless you want to rule an irradiated wasteland. Drones are better suited for real war.
Unless you use a small nuke for the EMP to destroy the drone swarms... Because you know that will be the thinking.
Nukes are a "doomsday weapon". You don't win a war with them, unless you want to rule an irradiated wasteland.
I can think of two conspicuous examples that totally disprove this statement.
No, but this certainly isn't anything more destructive than what we've been fielding for decades.
Depends on the payload of these drones, I guess
My money is on "Yes. We've cured cancer" [designer DNA biotech stuff].... six months later begins the Mad Max world.
or
Nano-tech... "This stuff eats oil spills".. six months later begins the Mad Max world.
Nothing so high tech. Kid in her basement playing with bio-chemistry set creates new super virus...
"The wars of the future will not be fought on the battlefield or at sea. They will be fought in space, or possibly on top of a very tall mountain. In either case, most of the actual fighting will be done by small robots. And as you go forth today remember always your duty is clear: To build and maintain those robots."
I worry about the second variety of drones.
A future countermeasure for "active shooters"? (Score:3)
It seems like a co-ordinated swarm of drones would be a good way to neutralize someone who has decided to go on a shooting spree. They could either attack the shooter or simply swarm around him so that he can't see where he is going, and shooting at them wouldn't be particularly effective since they are small, fast, and there are so many of them.
Well, someday, maybe.
I'm having a hard time imagining how a swarm of these would be any more than a mild inconvenience to someone determined enough to do a shooting spree.
Hmmm....seems quite close to the Internet of Shit and the plans the appliance manufacturers have for making everything "smart". In your home, you will be surrounded by some immovable drones, all talking to one another, keeping tabs on you...until...they start talking to the Roomba and the new smart tools and learn how to become mobile.
Perhaps the Grey Goo will get us after all (Score:3)
First in fiction (Score:2)
Neal Stephenson floated a similar idea in Seveneves. Rather than dumb hunks of metal, combatants would fire autonomous drone-like projectiles at their enemies that would hunt them down through foliage and around corners. And since the enemy has them too, some drone projectiles would specialize in defensive work - forming a cloud around their user, attempting to absorb projectiles or neutralize attacking drones.
In the story it was a technology developed out of necessity, for combat off-planet in enclosed s
Payload? (Score:2)
I wonder what payload the military have planned for these to carry.
not so micro (Score:3)
Here's a picture of one and it's not what I would call "micro". [washingtonpost.com]
That shrieking is something fierce. (Score:2)
There's the signature nightmare and PTSD trigger for the next war.
At a few hundred dollars a pop, with a stationkeeping aerostat above them to charge them up, you could have hundreds of screaming mosquitoes blanketing the front line -all- -the- -time-. Relentless.
another demo showing demise of manned aircraft? (Score:2)