FBI Arrests Volkswagen Executive On Charges Related To Dieselgate (cnet.com) 27
According to CNET, the FBI has arrested Volkswagen executive Oliver Schmidt over the weekend on charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. relating to the ongoing Dieselgate emissions scandal. From the report: Schmidt headed VW's regulatory compliance office in the U.S. from 2014 to March 2015. The FBI's official Criminal Complaint states that during that time VW employees -- Schmidt included -- knowingly installed secret "defeat device" software in 475,000 diesel cars in the U.S., hiding during emissions testing the fact that those cars emitted up to 40 times the legally allowable pollution levels when on the road. The complaint asserts that by knowingly installing this secret cheat software, Schmidt and VW conspired to defraud the U.S. by impairing and impeding the Environmental Protection Agency and violating the Clean Air Act, leading to the arrest on Saturday. Schmidt is due to appear before a Federal Court in Miami on Monday.
If executives are held accountable, the terriz have already won.
I'm always amazed when someone will do something (Score:1)
for their dumb job that could land them in jail. Talk about screwed up priorities.
Why is this story worthy? (Score:2)
Why is this worthy of Slashdot? This is just an executive being busted by the FBI.
Because the exec was responsible for validating code that was found to not be doing what he said it did.
Do you have anybody in your company doing QA? Or auditing code? Think they might be interested in this?
I agree. Since this boils down to someone writing software whose explicit purpose is to cheat on government-mandated tests, I'd say it's a very interesting technical story that involves a scenario that may play out in many areas of development. Being a programmer doesn't mean moral, ethical and legal considerations cease to exist.
Was it bad programming or was it programming that performed exactly according to specifications?
Can we stop adding GATE to every scandal? (Score:5, Insightful)
What you gonna do if Bill Gates is ever involved in a scandal? Call it Gatesgate?
BillGate
No kidding. Why do large scandals get "gate" attached to them anyhow? I understand the Watergate thing as it was the actual name of the complex it happened in. But the hundreds of scandals since, that have used it, just seem silly. "Deflategate", "Donutgate[sic]", "Nannygate(1, 2 &3)", "Antennagate", "Pengate", "Nipplegate", and my current favorite, "Pussygate". "Pussygate" sounds more like a chastity belt than a scandal.
The simple answer is simply that enough English-speaking individuals over the last 43-44 years have decided that "-gate" as a suffix at the end of a word can be used to give a scandal as a memorable name. You do understand, I hope, that human language is not a static construct, that words and even morphemes and other elements of speech evolve over time, old words taking on new meanings, new words being formed either by adoption from other languages or by joining together two existing words, and so forth. So
This is why Tim Cook won't come to Ireland (Score:1)
Damn, they're going after the right guy (Score:2)
Here's hoping this leads to some actual changes.
Who cares? (Score:2)
I think anyone who cares that the laws of the land are enforced cares. If emissions standards are set, and someone cheats on those standards, then they should be punished. Maybe we don't get the top people involved, but is that an argument against anyone being prosecuted?
