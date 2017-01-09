Supreme Court Will Not Examine Tech Industry Legal Shield (reuters.com) 16
An anonymous reader shares a Reuters report: The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand a lower court's decision that an online advertising site accused by three young women of facilitating child sex trafficking was protected by a federal law that has shielded website operators from liability for content posted by others. The refusal by the justices to take up the women's appeal in the case involving the advertising website Backpage.com marked a victory for the tech industry, which could have faced far-reaching consequences had the Supreme Court decided to limit the scope of the Communications Decency Act, passed by Congress in 1996 to protect free speech on the internet.
Of course they are.
The real complaint here is that "tech companies" are getting all the protections of being common carriers without any of the responsibilities of being common carriers. So they're not liable for ads posted for criminal services, but they can cancel ads that conflict with their own political agenda.
SCOTUS made the correct decision in this case. One can only presumed these women sued Backapages because their pimps - who actually forced them into prostitution - didn't have any more.
> SCOTUS made the correct decision in this case.
SCOTUS tends to avoid intervening until there are multiple appellate courts with contradictory decisions, creating regional interpretation of laws.
The SCOTUS hears a case to clean up the mess.
So until there are a couple of decisions that are different from the first one, the appellate decision stands as precedent.
3rd party ad = prison is very bad to have as law (Score:2)
Yes but do you really want some to be slipped with sex offender / child sex offender change just for using jay's online ad service? and do you want jay to be slapped with the same changes just for having someone pay them him for ad slots?
A lot of web sites use 3rd party ad services and it would be very hard for them check each ad from an 3rd party. Now maybe some blame can be put on the 3rd party site but what if they ran ad's for a strip club and it turns out the pic's they when sent for the place had some
Hate voting when I like both sides (Score:1)
I hate it when these topics come up where I see both sides of the issue. I am not in anyway supporting the specific website involved in this lawsuit. But we all know that this is about the general principle for websites (I approve of that), but at the same time I understand the women's perspective as well and agree with them.
It comes down to:
1) are the other remedies to deal with the problem
2) what is the impact of a change in the entire ecosystem.
Hmmm. Hard to know what to say.
The question is liability: Censor each posting (Score:4, Insightful)
The in the case question is whether web sites (including Slashdot) are responsible for the content of posts by their users. If so, Slashdot, Backpage, and every other web site where people can talk would need a team of censors.
Child porn is illegal, slander is illegal, threatening people is illegal - if web sites are responsible for the posts, Slashdot would need to make sure no posts might be considered slander, or an unlawful threat. It just doesn't make any sense to say "the web site is liable if a user posts something that a jury considers child porn, but not liable for any other unlawful posts".
CDA was NOT written to protect free speech. (Score:5, Insightful)
It was written to DENY free speech -- specifically porn.
It just had to have the happy side effect that, after the porn ban was ruled unconstitutional, the "safe harbor' provision stayed in effect.
Torrent sites quickly come to mind...
