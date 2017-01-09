Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Supreme Court Will Not Examine Tech Industry Legal Shield

An anonymous reader shares a Reuters report: The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand a lower court's decision that an online advertising site accused by three young women of facilitating child sex trafficking was protected by a federal law that has shielded website operators from liability for content posted by others. The refusal by the justices to take up the women's appeal in the case involving the advertising website Backpage.com marked a victory for the tech industry, which could have faced far-reaching consequences had the Supreme Court decided to limit the scope of the Communications Decency Act, passed by Congress in 1996 to protect free speech on the internet.

  • Hate voting when I like both sides (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I hate it when these topics come up where I see both sides of the issue. I am not in anyway supporting the specific website involved in this lawsuit. But we all know that this is about the general principle for websites (I approve of that), but at the same time I understand the women's perspective as well and agree with them.

    It comes down to:
    1) are the other remedies to deal with the problem
    2) what is the impact of a change in the entire ecosystem.

    Hmmm. Hard to know what to say.

  • It was written to DENY free speech -- specifically porn.

    It just had to have the happy side effect that, after the porn ban was ruled unconstitutional, the "safe harbor' provision stayed in effect.

  • Good.

