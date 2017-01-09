IBM Is First Company To Get 8,000 US Patents In One Year, Breaking Record (silicon.co.uk) 7
Reader Mickeycaskill writes: For the 24th year in a row, IBM received the most patents of any company in the US. But for the first time it got more than 8,000 -- the first firm in any industry to do so. In total, its inventors were granted 8,088 patents in 2016, covering areas as diverse as artificial intelligence (AI), cognitive computing, cloud, health and cyber security.
That's equal to more than 22 patents a day generated by its researchers, engineers and designers, with more than a third of the patents relating to AI, cognitive computing and cloud computing alone. IBM is betting big on cloud and other services, having spun off its hardware units like servers and PCs to Lenovo. The other nine companies in the top ten list of 2016 US patent recipients consist of: Samsung electronics (with 5,518 patents), Canon (3,665), Qualcomm (2,897), Google (2,835), Intel (2,784), LG Electronics (2,428), Microsoft (2,398), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (2,288) and Sony (2,181).
You can't trademark a number in the US. That's why we have Pentiums rather than 80586s.
This is the very definition of Patent Industry. What we hear as a bad thing, is a Very Good Thing for the Patents Office.
And yet, this is such a low investment for these companies in comparison with the idea monopoly they generate... oh boy.
Can anyone honestly say that: Samsung electronics (with 5,518 patents), Canon (3,665), Qualcomm (2,897), Google (2,835), Intel (2,784), LG Electronics (2,428), Microsoft (2,398), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (2,288) and Sony (2,181) are NOT in violation of any of the 8,088 IBM's ones??? (and this is just for 2016!).
If they can't, then why do we even bother to have such a crappy system in the first place???
