IMDb Ignores New Law Banning It From Publishing Actors' Ages Online, Cites Free Speech Violations

Back in September, the state of California passed a new law that banned sites that offer paid subscriptions, and allow people to post resumes, from publishing individuals' ages. It's a law that has the potential to affect many sites, but it is the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) that hit the headlines. From a report: IMDb was told to remove actors' ages from the site by 1 January, 2017, but the site has failed to take any action. A full week into 2017, IMDb has not only chosen to ignore the new law, but has also filed a lawsuit in a bid to stop California from implementing Assembly Bill No. 1687. The reason? IMDb believes that the law is a violation of the First Amendment and it says the state has "chosen instead to chill free speech and to undermine access to factual information of public interest" rather than trying to tackle age-discrimination in a more meaningful way.

  • Only remove it for California (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If they can forcefully display the silly localized movie titles when I set it to be English, I'm sure they will manage filtering the age field for California.

    • Re:Only remove it for California (Score:5, Informative)

      by mitgib ( 1156957 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @11:10AM (#53634013) Homepage Journal
      No need, 1st Amendment overrules California's silly law. The Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution (Article VI, Clause 2)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Maybe not. Anti-discrimination laws are allowed by the constitution. Those laws can prohibit certain speech. That's well established and tested in court.

        So the issue here is if publishing actor's ages against their wishes is possibly discriminatory. Some actors argue that knowing their age leads to discrimination when being cast. There is certainly a lot of evidence that this is true. If you accept that, you then have to ask if IMDB is involved in employment. I don't know enough about the industry to answer

        • Publishing basic facts like: "Mark Hamill was born 25 September 1951 in Oakland, California, USA" shouldn't fall under anti-discrimination laws. In fact, while looking up Mark's birthday for this comment, I noticed that IMDB doesn't actually post the actor's age. Sure, you can subtract 1951 from 2016 to get his age, but IMDB only gives you his date of birth. This is a fact, not a judgement call.

          Now, if IMDB was regularly posting incorrect birth dates, there might be some issue, but posting the date that cel

          • Do the California Legislatures realize that his information is also on Wikipedia [wikipedia.org]?

            Born Mark Richard Hamill
            September 25, 1951 (age 65)
            Oakland, California, United States

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by ichthus ( 72442 )
          They're not discriminating, though. Some users of their service might choose to discriminate based on the age data, but IMDB is in the clear here. Citing the first amendment is valid, too. In this case, it's freedom of the press.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by gfxguy ( 98788 )
            Not only that, but Hollywood doesn't even discriminate based on age, they discriminate based on how old someone appears to be, so knowing or publishing the dates has zero effect.

        • Laws that limit freedom of expression are tyrannical in nature, and eventually no speech is free. Anti-Discrimination free speech laws are completely out of control "Dynamic" is prohibited in job postings, because ... it is ... code for "no black people". No, I am not making that shit up. Talk about racist bullshit, black people can't by dynamic?? WHAT???

          The greatest threat to our liberties are people crying "There ought to be a law" and make it so.

        • People that think that facts should be suppressed to make people feel better are bad people that ruin the world around them.

          You should feel bad for having such stupid thoughts.

        • ...Some actors argue that knowing their age leads to discrimination when being cast. There is certainly a lot of evidence that this is true...

          There is certainly a lot of evidence to say that age discrimination in Hollywood is false too, as evidenced by the amount of older actors and actresses.

          Sure, you can compare it to the tech sector, as the parallel logic implies that if you're damn good at what you do, age will not become a factor. Good actors and actresses continue to be given roles. Mediocre or bad ones do not.

          I also find it ironic as hell that we're attempting to use age discrimination among the group of humans who make it utterly fuckin

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      Better yet, set the age field when displayed in California to a random value between 0 and 2, with the argument that they're all acting like babies with this law.

      • Just because two parties have a dispute does not automatically mean they are both acting like babies. I think IMDB's non-action on this issue is justifiable because they are in the right both legally and morally.

  • Wow (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The First Amendment is the oldest.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )
      Sure. Now, are you prepared to go through around 225 years of legal precedents through various circuit and supreme court rulings to thoroughly and rigorously define what the law says on the nature of Freedom of Speech when it comes into direct conflict with laws intended to prevent doing harm?

      Freedom of Speech is not absolute. It's already law that it may not be used to incite violence, it may not be used to precipitate a dangerous situation through an intent to cause panic, it may not be used to defam

  • Quite Right (Score:4)

    by segedunum ( 883035 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @11:06AM (#53633965)
    Fuck off. California is batshit crazy.

  • Stupid laws (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sjbe ( 173966 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @11:11AM (#53634023)

    IMDb believes that the law is a violation of the First Amendment and it says the state has "chosen instead to chill free speech and to undermine access to factual information of public interest" rather than trying to tackle age-discrimination in a more meaningful way.

    While I don't actually care about the information in question, there is nothing private or sensitive about the age of actors or other public figures. They are public figures who have chosen a public life. If they don't like the consequences of that then they should chose another profession. There certainly is no compelling state interest worthy of such a law nor special group in need of protection. It's not as if their ages are some big secret to anyone who cares to find out. IMBd is probably right and there probably would win any first amendment related lawsuit should they chose to fight one.

    • there is nothing private or sensitive about the age of actors or other public figures

      If you think this is bad, just wait until they start going after the sites that give out the ages of politicians. I expect there to be quite a bit more backlash.

  • ...if just once, money/power didn't win out on this one.

  • I'm not that into following actors and actresses, and not much of a movie goer. That said, every time I have looked someone up they have a Wiki page which displays their birth date. Often with accompanying stories of childhood, family, and other personal notes. If the information is already available, why is it only IMDb that can't display it or calculate today-birth date = current age?

    Going a bit further, acting already discriminates on all kinds of issues. Casting requires it. How popular would Buffy

  • Totalitarian progressivism (Score:4)

    by Eravnrekaree ( 467752 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @11:26AM (#53634189)

    This is absolutely a violation of the first amendment. It is an example of the totalitarian nature of progressivism where in the name of "fairness" they will implement totalitarian regulations that take away all free speech. This is just the tip of the iceberg, they want to ban anything they deem to be "offensive", in violation of free speech rights. The only issue with ages is that there is a right for privacy but since these are actors this information is publicly available anyway, and otherwise as long as we are talking about information people volunteer which they can later delete, people have a right to do so. I can more sympathize with laws that have a process for sites to take down personal information of private persons, but thats not what this law is.

  • They had 30-year-olds playing high school students on Beverly Hills, 90210, and cast Anne Heche as a love interest to Harrison Ford when she was 29 and he was 56. I don't think any of them have a clue about age.

