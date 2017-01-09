IMDb Ignores New Law Banning It From Publishing Actors' Ages Online, Cites Free Speech Violations (betanews.com) 47
Back in September, the state of California passed a new law that banned sites that offer paid subscriptions, and allow people to post resumes, from publishing individuals' ages. It's a law that has the potential to affect many sites, but it is the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) that hit the headlines. From a report: IMDb was told to remove actors' ages from the site by 1 January, 2017, but the site has failed to take any action. A full week into 2017, IMDb has not only chosen to ignore the new law, but has also filed a lawsuit in a bid to stop California from implementing Assembly Bill No. 1687. The reason? IMDb believes that the law is a violation of the First Amendment and it says the state has "chosen instead to chill free speech and to undermine access to factual information of public interest" rather than trying to tackle age-discrimination in a more meaningful way.
If they can forcefully display the silly localized movie titles when I set it to be English, I'm sure they will manage filtering the age field for California.
Maybe not. Anti-discrimination laws are allowed by the constitution. Those laws can prohibit certain speech. That's well established and tested in court.
So the issue here is if publishing actor's ages against their wishes is possibly discriminatory. Some actors argue that knowing their age leads to discrimination when being cast. There is certainly a lot of evidence that this is true. If you accept that, you then have to ask if IMDB is involved in employment. I don't know enough about the industry to answer
Publishing basic facts like: "Mark Hamill was born 25 September 1951 in Oakland, California, USA" shouldn't fall under anti-discrimination laws. In fact, while looking up Mark's birthday for this comment, I noticed that IMDB doesn't actually post the actor's age. Sure, you can subtract 1951 from 2016 to get his age, but IMDB only gives you his date of birth. This is a fact, not a judgement call.
Now, if IMDB was regularly posting incorrect birth dates, there might be some issue, but posting the date that cel
Laws that limit freedom of expression are tyrannical in nature, and eventually no speech is free. Anti-Discrimination free speech laws are completely out of control "Dynamic" is prohibited in job postings, because
... it is ... code for "no black people". No, I am not making that shit up. Talk about racist bullshit, black people can't by dynamic?? WHAT???
The greatest threat to our liberties are people crying "There ought to be a law" and make it so.
You should feel bad for having such stupid thoughts.
...Some actors argue that knowing their age leads to discrimination when being cast. There is certainly a lot of evidence that this is true...
There is certainly a lot of evidence to say that age discrimination in Hollywood is false too, as evidenced by the amount of older actors and actresses.
Sure, you can compare it to the tech sector, as the parallel logic implies that if you're damn good at what you do, age will not become a factor. Good actors and actresses continue to be given roles. Mediocre or bad ones do not.
I also find it ironic as hell that we're attempting to use age discrimination among the group of humans who make it utterly fuckin
Better yet, set the age field when displayed in California to a random value between 0 and 2, with the argument that they're all acting like babies with this law.
The First Amendment is the oldest.
Freedom of Speech is not absolute. It's already law that it may not be used to incite violence, it may not be used to precipitate a dangerous situation through an intent to cause panic, it may not be used to defam
FYI, that's what orchestras did to combat problems with bias due to gender, race, and age. They stopped looking at those who auditioned and simply listened. Unfortunately that doesn't work so well for a visual medium. But if you've got a better idea let's hear it.
IMDb believes that the law is a violation of the First Amendment and it says the state has "chosen instead to chill free speech and to undermine access to factual information of public interest" rather than trying to tackle age-discrimination in a more meaningful way.
While I don't actually care about the information in question, there is nothing private or sensitive about the age of actors or other public figures. They are public figures who have chosen a public life. If they don't like the consequences of that then they should chose another profession. There certainly is no compelling state interest worthy of such a law nor special group in need of protection. It's not as if their ages are some big secret to anyone who cares to find out. IMBd is probably right and there probably would win any first amendment related lawsuit should they chose to fight one.
Nah, they shouldn't even show the picture, just a head covered by a paper bag. After all, if people can discriminate based on age, then they can discriminate based on appearance. All castings should be done with the actors wearing a burkah, just to be on the safe side, and voice-disguisers should be used as well. This stuff is hilarious.
there is nothing private or sensitive about the age of actors or other public figures
If you think this is bad, just wait until they start going after the sites that give out the ages of politicians. I expect there to be quite a bit more backlash.
...if just once, money/power didn't win out on this one.
I'm not that into following actors and actresses, and not much of a movie goer. That said, every time I have looked someone up they have a Wiki page which displays their birth date. Often with accompanying stories of childhood, family, and other personal notes. If the information is already available, why is it only IMDb that can't display it or calculate today-birth date = current age?
Going a bit further, acting already discriminates on all kinds of issues. Casting requires it. How popular would Buffy
This is absolutely a violation of the first amendment. It is an example of the totalitarian nature of progressivism where in the name of "fairness" they will implement totalitarian regulations that take away all free speech. This is just the tip of the iceberg, they want to ban anything they deem to be "offensive", in violation of free speech rights. The only issue with ages is that there is a right for privacy but since these are actors this information is publicly available anyway, and otherwise as long as we are talking about information people volunteer which they can later delete, people have a right to do so. I can more sympathize with laws that have a process for sites to take down personal information of private persons, but thats not what this law is.
Yeah, this is what happens when you lose balance in the State Government. Eventually it will implode within its own echo chamber.
They had 30-year-olds playing high school students on Beverly Hills, 90210, and cast Anne Heche as a love interest to Harrison Ford when she was 29 and he was 56. I don't think any of them have a clue about age.