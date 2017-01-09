IMDb Ignores New Law Banning It From Publishing Actors' Ages Online, Cites Free Speech Violations (betanews.com) 78
Back in September, the state of California passed a new law that banned sites that offer paid subscriptions, and allow people to post resumes, from publishing individuals' ages. It's a law that has the potential to affect many sites, but it is the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) that hit the headlines. From a report: IMDb was told to remove actors' ages from the site by 1 January, 2017, but the site has failed to take any action. A full week into 2017, IMDb has not only chosen to ignore the new law, but has also filed a lawsuit in a bid to stop California from implementing Assembly Bill No. 1687. The reason? IMDb believes that the law is a violation of the First Amendment and it says the state has "chosen instead to chill free speech and to undermine access to factual information of public interest" rather than trying to tackle age-discrimination in a more meaningful way.
If they can forcefully display the silly localized movie titles when I set it to be English, I'm sure they will manage filtering the age field for California.
Maybe not. Anti-discrimination laws are allowed by the constitution. Those laws can prohibit certain speech. That's well established and tested in court.
So the issue here is if publishing actor's ages against their wishes is possibly discriminatory. Some actors argue that knowing their age leads to discrimination when being cast. There is certainly a lot of evidence that this is true. If you accept that, you then have to ask if IMDB is involved in employment. I don't know enough about the industry to answer
Publishing basic facts like: "Mark Hamill was born 25 September 1951 in Oakland, California, USA" shouldn't fall under anti-discrimination laws. In fact, while looking up Mark's birthday for this comment, I noticed that IMDB doesn't actually post the actor's age. Sure, you can subtract 1951 from 2016 to get his age, but IMDB only gives you his date of birth. This is a fact, not a judgement call.
Now, if IMDB was regularly posting incorrect birth dates, there might be some issue, but posting the date that cel
Born Mark Richard Hamill
September 25, 1951 (age 65)
Oakland, California, United States
Do the California Legislatures realize that his information is also on Wikipedia [wikipedia.org]?
Born Mark Richard Hamill September 25, 1951 (age 65) Oakland, California, United States
Probably. The law doesn't single out imdb. Wikipedia is in violation if imdb is. Hopefully a federal court will put an end to this nonsense.
Laws that limit freedom of expression are tyrannical in nature, and eventually no speech is free. Anti-Discrimination free speech laws are completely out of control "Dynamic" is prohibited in job postings, because
... it is ... code for "no black people". No, I am not making that shit up. Talk about racist bullshit, black people can't by dynamic?? WHAT???
The greatest threat to our liberties are people crying "There ought to be a law" and make it so.
Well Hollywood better put a goddamn end to the practice. I, for one, am sick and tired of Hollywood using actual children to portray children in movies and television. They should be using only actors above the age of 18.
You should feel bad for having such stupid thoughts.
...Some actors argue that knowing their age leads to discrimination when being cast. There is certainly a lot of evidence that this is true...
There is certainly a lot of evidence to say that age discrimination in Hollywood is false too, as evidenced by the amount of older actors and actresses.
Sure, you can compare it to the tech sector, as the parallel logic implies that if you're damn good at what you do, age will not become a factor. Good actors and actresses continue to be given roles. Mediocre or bad ones do not.
I also find it ironic as hell that we're attempting to use age discrimination among the group of humans who make it utterly fuckin
Oh, wow, yet another way for people to deny basic facts about themselves...
Should we not stop humoring such delusions [wikipedia.org]? Whether the sufferers need active treatment may be subject to debate, but they certainly should not be further enabled [wikipedia.org]...
> Maybe not. Anti-discrimination laws are allowed by the constitution.
Do you have examples? I don't feel like this is true. In Germany this happens quite often. The Jewish Anti-Defamation League often goes after people in America, but those are mostly civil suits. In Europe, even suggesting Israel is an apartheid state can land you in jail, but in America (and Australia) that's protected.
Can you give me a viable example of speech prohibited by anti-discrimination laws?
I can say all day long and even print is...that "I hate old, fat, disabled, lesbian n-i-g-gers". I could even print I really don't want to hire them.
HOWEVER..if I actually DO discriminate based on gender, race, etc....then sure I can be slapped by a lawsuit.
But I do not believe that expression your beliefs, no matter how call
The other angle here is transchronoism. I expect I'll be modded as a troll for even mentioning it, but the law appears to have been lobbied for by transchrono groups. Basically they want to decouple a person's physical age from how they live, somewhat like how transgender people differentiate between the physical state of their bodies and the gender they live as. This mostly involves rejecting stereotypes and social norms associated with age, and not assuming that because someone is 20 they are inexperienced or that because they are 70 they are conservative and want you to get off their lawn.
Considering how bad age discrimination is in the tech sector, it would make sense for people in that sector to support transchronoism. Just because you are 55 doesn't mean you can't write a mobile app in Go.
To save others the googling, yes apparently this is a real thing.
I guess half of women over 29 are transchrono
Anti-discrimination laws are allowed by the constitution. Those laws can prohibit certain speech. That's well established and tested in court.
Can you supply some of these laws and court cases? I'm not trolling nor is it a rhetorical question. Free speech has been on my mind lately, and I see a lot of people state (without evidence) that the US (or states, or something) has a few, narrow restrictive laws regarding racism and discrimination, in regard to what can be said/printed. But nobody is interested or able to provide examples. Thanks in advance.
Between the constitution only applying to the Federal government and the 10th Amendment, I'm sure someone will give you a debate about whether the supremacy clause actually applies here.
Maybe we can organize a formal debate and get some Deep South states' rights folks to argue on behalf of the State of California, and then get some Prop 64 Marijuana Legalization folks to argue the Supremacy Clause/Federal Authority side to argue on behalf of IMDB, just to make it interesting. We can call it the "Having You
Debatable, because the First Amendment has the words "Congress shall make no law". So, it can be argued that the first amendment does not apply to the states. It restricts the power of US Congress. I know about the SCOTUS, but the Constitution is what it is. The SCOTUS is not infallible and is not immune to misinterpretation or abusing its power. We should not confuse the legitimacy of these rulings and them having defacto impact. I agree with the first amendment and I think the states ought to be bound by
Better yet, set the age field when displayed in California to a random value between 0 and 2, with the argument that they're all acting like babies with this law.
Wow (Score:1)
The First Amendment is the oldest.
Freedom of Speech is not absolute. It's already law that it may not be used to incite violence, it may not be used to precipitate a dangerous situation through an intent to cause panic, it may not be used to defam
FYI, that's what orchestras did to combat problems with bias due to gender, race, and age. They stopped looking at those who auditioned and simply listened. Unfortunately that doesn't work so well for a visual medium. But if you've got a better idea let's hear it.
IMDb believes that the law is a violation of the First Amendment and it says the state has "chosen instead to chill free speech and to undermine access to factual information of public interest" rather than trying to tackle age-discrimination in a more meaningful way.
While I don't actually care about the information in question, there is nothing private or sensitive about the age of actors or other public figures. They are public figures who have chosen a public life. If they don't like the consequences of that then they should chose another profession. There certainly is no compelling state interest worthy of such a law nor special group in need of protection. It's not as if their ages are some big secret to anyone who cares to find out. IMBd is probably right and there probably would win any first amendment related lawsuit should they chose to fight one.
Nah, they shouldn't even show the picture, just a head covered by a paper bag. After all, if people can discriminate based on age, then they can discriminate based on appearance. All castings should be done with the actors wearing a burkah, just to be on the safe side, and voice-disguisers should be used as well. This stuff is hilarious.
there is nothing private or sensitive about the age of actors or other public figures
If you think this is bad, just wait until they start going after the sites that give out the ages of politicians. I expect there to be quite a bit more backlash.
You can get the age of any politician by going to wikipedia. This has never been hidden.
I know. Same thing with actors. This law bans this information on sites that offer paid subscriptions, which Wikipedia doesn't. I guess a good example would be LinkedIn asking for an age on a resume that you submit, and them also offering a paid monthly subscription model (LinkedIn doesn't ask for this information, to the best of my knowledge)....at least that's what it sounds like. If someone were to post a politician's birth date on LinkedIn, would this now make them liable to remove it because they o
Why are all actors "public figures who have chosen a public life"?
Because for whatever reason well known actors are considered celebrities in our culture worthy of adoration and fame. I don't pretend to understand why this should be the case but it is. It also is why they can in many cases get paid ludicrous sums of money - people are clearly willing to pay to see famous people do things. Well known actors get paid well because of their fame. Nobody cared about Tom Hanks before he became famous. Almost every actor is trying their hardest to gain notoriety and yet we'
...if just once, money/power didn't win out on this one.
I'm not that into following actors and actresses, and not much of a movie goer. That said, every time I have looked someone up they have a Wiki page which displays their birth date. Often with accompanying stories of childhood, family, and other personal notes. If the information is already available, why is it only IMDb that can't display it or calculate today-birth date = current age?
Going a bit further, acting already discriminates on all kinds of issues. Casting requires it. How popular would Buffy
This is absolutely a violation of the first amendment. It is an example of the totalitarian nature of progressivism where in the name of "fairness" they will implement totalitarian regulations that take away all free speech. This is just the tip of the iceberg, they want to ban anything they deem to be "offensive", in violation of free speech rights. The only issue with ages is that there is a right for privacy but since these are actors this information is publicly available anyway, and otherwise as long as we are talking about information people volunteer which they can later delete, people have a right to do so. I can more sympathize with laws that have a process for sites to take down personal information of private persons, but thats not what this law is.
Isn't it illegal for states to pass laws that violate the US Constitution?
They had 30-year-olds playing high school students on Beverly Hills, 90210, and cast Anne Heche as a love interest to Harrison Ford when she was 29 and he was 56. I don't think any of them have a clue about age.
California has no business trying to regulate what sites on the Internet can/can't do. For that matter, neither do national governments.
Let's say I operate a site similar to IMDb, from here in Texas or some freewheeling island country somewhere. If California (or Germany, or Russia, or whereever) tries to regulate the content of that site, I will cheerily ignore them. They have no jurisdiction.
They're quite welcome to block my site, if they can get their ISPs to cooperate. But it's BS to specify what w
This law was obviously a personal favor for some rich influential actor or actress. Stupid yes, but pretty harmless. Now when this starts happening in the White House with the new batshit crazy people who will be hanging out there, I don't expect then to have any such compunctions about their laws being harmless.