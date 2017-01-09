Lawyer Rewrites Instagram's Privacy Policy So Kids and Parents Can Have a Meaningful Talk About Privacy (qz.com) 32
Kids, of age between 12 and 15, are increasingly joining Facebook's Instagram service, but according to a research, they likely don't even understand what they are signing up for. Jenny Afia, a privacy law expert at Schillings, a UK-based law firm, rewrote Instagram's terms of service in child-friendly language, so that not only the kids but their parents are able to understand what things are at stake. Highlighted are the changes the lawyer has made: Officially you own any original pictures and videos you post, but we are allowed to use them, and we can let others use them as well, anywhere around the world. Other people might pay us to use them and we will not pay you for that. [...] We may keep, use and share your personal information with companies connected with Instagram. This information includes your name, email address, school, where you live, pictures, phone number, your likes and dislikes, where you go, who your friends are, how often you use Instagram, and any other personal information we find such as your birthday or who you are chatting with, including in private messages (DMs). [...] We might send you adverts connected to your interests which we are monitoring. You cannot stop us doing this and it will not always be obvious that it is an advert.
Slashdot's front page has:
1. Lawyer Rewrites Instagram's Privacy Policy So Kids and Parents Can Have a Meaningful Talk About Privacy
2. IMDb Ignores New Law Banning It From Publishing Actors' Ages Online, Cites Free Speech Violations
So it is legal for to sell a child's personal information, but not okay for IMDB to publish the ages of grown adults. Does anyone else see this as crazy?
You do realize that the summary makes it pretty clear it's a UK lawyer rewriting what are presumably their terms of service, right?
The US shares plenty of responsibility when it comes to weird laws and terms of service, but the law affecting IMDB is a California one (which is its own brand of nuts) rather than a national law, and the Instagram terms of service are bad worldwide, not just in the US. If what you got out of those two headlines is that this is a US problem, you may be correct technically, in th
You are comparing apples with oranges. IMDB claims it has right to publish the age without the actor's permission, Instagram claims it has right to sell your informations if you agree to use their services, thus granting them permission to do so.
Did you notice that it's a lawyer who took time out of his day to rewrite Instagram's policy so that children could understand it?
Did you notice it's a she?
Not necessarily. If the child is an actor, and happens to live in kalifornia they do get some special privileges.
But your point that it is completely absurd is 100% accurate.
There's no excuse for the common man to be held to agreements signed that no one but a lawyer can understand.
If the general public is to be held to these agreements, they must be required to be written in terms that at least a 15 year old can understand.
I know, I know, that's STILL above the heads of the average person by a long shot, but at least it is shooting a
It's already enforced in this way for consent to a medical procedure or in academic research. Consent is not considered valid unless the subject understands what they are agreeing to. The frustrating thing for academic researchers is that we have to abide by these standards whereas commercial firms can write garbage in legalese and then do what they like..
Replying to myself - I guess that's the difference between 'consent' and 'informed consent'.
Maybe he is transgendered and you know that but you didn't tell us because you only think of yourself.
I already simplify it for my kids (Score:5, Informative)
2) Always lie about your age, use a fake name, and never provide a real address
3) Don't post nude pics
4) Don't post anything racist, etc.
5) Don't post anything illegal, etc.
6) At any time, I can haz your phone/computer/account and I may burn your devices and your online profiles down to the waterline if I don't like what I see
I circumvent this by never actually visiting the places I'm located.
I'm a grown up (Score:2)
Written in this way, even I am scared of what they can do with my data. Like most, I typically ignore the TOS as I blunder through it. Maybe this attorney, or some other attorney could do this for all the popular social media, music and other sites that collect data about me. It's probably too late for me but kids could benefit.
