Richard Stallman Acknowledges Libreboot Is No Longer A Part of GNU (gnu.org) 33
Libreboot became an official GNU project in May. Now an anonymous Slashdot reader writes: Richard Stallman has officially announced that Libreboot is no longer a GNU package. The maintainer of Libreboot had tried to leave the GNU project in September 2016, but the departure was not acknowledged until January 2017. Libreboot is a replacement for proprietary BIOS systems, effectively a distribution of coreboot without any binary blobs and adding an automated build/install process.
In the post titled "Goodbye to GNU Libreboot," Stallman wrote that "When a package's maintainer steps down, that doesn't by itself break the relationship between GNU and the package. If it is left without a maintainer but is still useful, the GNU Project will usually look for new maintainers to work on it. However, we can instead drop ties with the package, if that seems the right thing to do.
"A few months ago, the maintainer of GNU Libreboot decided not to work on Libreboot for the GNU Project any more. That was her decision to make. She also asserted that Libreboot was no longer a GNU package -- something she could not unilaterally do. The GNU Project had to decide what to do in regard to Libreboot. We have decided to go along with the former GNU maintainer's wishes in this case, for a combination of reasons: (1) it had not been a GNU package for very long, (2) she was the developer who had originally made it a GNU package, and (3) there were no major developers who wanted to continue developing Libreboot under GNU auspices."
If not in GNU system, would the maintainer please advise where they have lodged the source code for download.
https://libreboot.org/ [libreboot.org] -> points to https://notabug.org/vimuser/li... [notabug.org] for the source code,...
Same git repository it's been at for some time, with active development still ongoing. Seems like they just are not pleased with the relationship with FSF/GNU.
Update: It seems this is why Libreboot's maintainers were not pleased with GNU: https://libreboot.org/gnu/ [libreboot.org]
There is more to this story... (Score:3)
It seems Leah created a project, joined with GNU, then decided to separate from the GNU, and Stallman is talking as if Leah can't go back to her original project. Is that normal? It seems borderline abusive to me.
"Oh, you want to leave? Well, I'm going to make sure I tell everyone publicly that you have my permission, because I am the one in power, and you are lucky that I am letting you go."
Leah's reason for the split was because of discrimination that occurred at Free Software Foundation, GNU's main funding source. I'm not very familiar with the situation, but at the very least, here are links for another side of the story:
https://libreboot.org/gnu/ [libreboot.org]
https://libreboot.org/gnu-insu... [libreboot.org]
Just to be fair, this could be another SJW situation too and Stallman is handling this properly by not saying too much. We all learned from Brianna and Anita how irrational and hypersensitive those folks can get. Won't know until we hear all the details.
Since Libreboot is free software, under the GPL anyway, the GNU people could simply have called GNU Libreboot a fork, assigned a new maintainer and carried on with it. That's the thing with free software - you give up the ability to stop people releasing their own version.
I can understand Stallman's position. Libreboot is a really important part of the GNU system, absolutely essential for creating computers that run on completely free software. GNU is diminished by its loss.
They got it wrong in the summary (Score:2)
It's the other way around.
GNU and FSF do not belong in the libreboot community at this point.
https://libreboot.org/gnu-insu... [libreboot.org]
Let's hope the rich and vibrant libreboot community can thrive again now that the transphobic, intolerant GNU and FSF can no longer oppress them.
Melodrama (Score:3)
The Libreboot page is filled with shitloads of rancor concerning the GNU project and the FSF (which, by its victimized tone, I'm afraid to say doesn't make the maintainer's side of the story more trustworthy).
I can easily see why the FSF isn't sorry to see her go. They're probably cutting all ties with the project just to minimize the amount of further drama.
Read it and cringe:
- https://libreboot.org/why-not-... [libreboot.org]
- https://libreboot.org/gnu-insu... [libreboot.org]
She even talks about herself in the third person, even though it's obvious to everybody that she is the one writing it.
The FSF tried hard not to let Libreboot go. The Libreboot maintainer announced that it was no longer part of the GNU project back in September. The GNU people have taken this long to acknowledge it, and RMS in particular was quite insistent that that was no problem and the project couldn't simply leave at will.
The "drama" here involves the firing of someone from the FSF because they complained about gendered bullying. Needless to say bullying is unacceptable, but of course there are two sides to every story
And this:
When the transgender employee filed a complaint, they were fired because the complaint was seen as troublemaking
Is this correct? Is "they" the correct pronoun to use for a transgender person? Are both his/her original and updated gender not good enough? Or maybe that person just identifies as plural?
What the fuck, people. What the fuck.
You sir are an asshole.
It is wrong to discriminate and something that women and even trans women put up with on a daily basis. Until you walked in these shoes you have no rights to talk. 30 years ago it was ok to do the same with gay people. Why are trans people any different than a homosexual?