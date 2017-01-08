A Federal Judge's Decision Could End Patent Trolling (computerworld.com) 32
"Forcing law firms to pay defendants' legal bills could undermine the business model of patent trolls," reports Computerworld. whoever57 writes: Patent trolls rely on the fact that they have no assets and, if they lose a case, they can fold the company that owned the patent and sued, thus avoiding paying any of the defendant's legal bills. However in a recent case, the judge told the winning defendant that it can claim its legal bills from the law firm. The decision is based on the plaintiff's law firm using a contract under which it would take a portion of any judgment, making it more than just counsel, but instead a partner with the plaintiff. This will likely result in law firms wanting to be paid up front, instead of offering a contingency-based fee.
The federal judge's decision "attacks the heart of the patent-troll system," according to the article, which adds that patent trolls are "the best evidence that pure evil exists."
The recent rash of clickbait on Slashdot made me expect this headline to be, "Could a Federal Judge's Decision End Patent Trolling?"
Thanks for not being a shitposting assclown. May your peers follow your example.
I've been around longer than EditorDave.
However, I scrolled down to see who did the last clickbait stupid question headline and....it was EditorDave. So now I hope my OP makes him feel guilty.
Not to deny that abuse of the patent-system is wrong, but things like murdering a girl after raping her seem evil of considerably higher purity.
I kinda disagree.
A murdering rapist is a totally batshit crazy insane individual. So far off the reservation there is not even a planet in sight. No standard of behaviour can be expected from such a person. Probably cannot really comprehend what he's doing.
A patent troll however is a totally sane and calculating individual according to any textbook. However he does his actions anyways. That is pure evil.
Batshit crazy vs. pure evil.
A patent troll however is a totally sane and calculating individual according to any textbook. However he does his actions anyways. That is pure evil.
You seriously think patent trolls are as bad as genocide? Slavery? Premeditated murder? You need to sort out your priorities mate because if you really believe patent trolls are the worst of all evils then you have some seriously messed up notions about the world and ethics.
How about trying to keep breast cancer tests as expensive as possible for personal profit?
https://www.techdirt.com/artic... [techdirt.com]
Do you have statistics for the insanity defense being used in such cases? I'm afraid, it is not as common as you believe. Such criminals really are evil — not insane.
And I can offer other examples, which a patent troll, however pissed off a judge may get at them, does not come close to matching...
Hyperbole is the most heinous abomination against God that mankind has ever committed.
Not to deny that abuse of the patent-system is wrong, but things like murdering a girl after raping her seem evil of considerably higher purity.
You're right. The fact that Wall Street execs have ruined the lives of millions and gotten away scot-free (and in fact, have gotten better off by getting 'bailed out') is better proof that "pure evil exists".
I think each shows a kind of pure evil in its own way. Yes, as a matter of degrees some sociopath with a law degree who uses his intellect and education to fuck over entire industries isn't committing an act quite as evil as a psychopathic pedophile that rapes and murders a child.
Or, maybe in some cases [techdirt.com] patent trolls and murderers same degree of evil.
It's anti-business (or it's easy to spin it that way) and so it's communist.
Here's a downside. (Score:2)
it has no downsides I can imagine.
If generalized beyond patent trolling suits it could severely limit the ability of shallow-pocket plaintiffs to obtain legal council on a contingency fee basis to obtain redress for the torts that damaged, and perhaps impoverished, them.
The result would be that the legal system becomes accessible only to the rich.
Exaggerate much? (Score:3)
according to the article, which adds that patent trolls are "the best evidence that pure evil exists."
Really? That's a little hyperbolic don't you think? Yes patent trolls are a very bad thing but let's not exaggerate their impact or how much they matter. They certainly are not evil on the scale of slavery or war or genocide or any number of other horrific crimes. I'm tempted to make some snarky Trump joke since he is (not kidding) better evidence for pure evil than patent trolls but even that would be an unfair comparison given some of the real evils of the world.
Patent trolls are extortionists and leeches on society and terrible human beings but the "best evidence that pure evil exists"? No. No they are not.
We've lowered the bar for "pure evil".
Maybe they consider that other stuff adulterated evil.
Not an exaggeraion, IMHO. The impact of patent abuse is a lot worse than a few cases you hear about. It's the cases you DON'T hear about, where the mere threat of a bogus patent lawsuit is enough to suppress competition and prevent new products and services from reaching the market. This ruling in this case does not provide a universal solution to the problem, but it's a good start.
Not an exaggeraion, IMHO.
Yes, it is an exaggeration. I once met a Rwandan woman who, as a child, hid in a crawlspace while her mother was raped and then hacked to death with a machete. Her mother was one of 800,000 Rwandans who died that way. Dealing with an annoying patent lawsuit is not worse than genocidal mass murder.
For starters, this decision is non-precedential.
Not everyone gets to be the precident.
No (Score:2)
Personally liable, not the bloody company! (Score:2, Insightful)
Yeah, so now you create lots of shell law firms.
Until the courts go after people PERSONALLY (you know, like they do every time you get a ticket) there will be no change of behaviour.
Throwing a few lawyers in jail will do so much more for the profession than fining anyone.
Until the courts go after people PERSONALLY (you know, like they do every time you get a ticket) there will be no change of behaviour.
The court has not precluded that. If the lawyer's compensation will be determined by the case they're working On, and their law firm is indigent, then the lawyer is personally a business partner too!
