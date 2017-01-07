Macbook Saves Man's Life During Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting (chron.com) 37
A 37-year-old credits his MacBook Pro laptop with saving his life during a shooting at the baggage claim of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. An anonymous reader quotes WPLG Miami: He placed it in his backpack, but didn't think of it when he felt an impact on his back during the shooting... When the bloodshed was over, he said he went to the men's restroom and saw a bullet hole on the laptop. He gave it to FBI agents. And he was in shock when they found a 9 mm bullet in his backpack. That was when he realized a gunman aimed to kill him, but the laptop took the bullet for him. "If I didn't have that backpack on, the bullet would have shot me between the shoulders," Frappier said.
and it's storage would of been harder to get back / have to pay apple shop pricing to use the there recovery cable.
Yep (Score:2)
I've often thought the metal on the MacBook Pro was thick enough to stop or seriously slow a bullet...
Where are all you Ive haters now? Six feet under, that's where.
On a side note, it shows why you always make sure you have a full backup before traveling...
Living in a sane country where people don't get shot.
The Ft. Lauderdale shooter self reported to the FBI. They were too busy to deal with him.
MacBooks have been shown to stop bullets before (Score:2)
a direct shot with a 9mm at reasonable range would mean they were surgically removing macbook pro bits from the bullet wound on his shoulder/back
It was only handgun ammunition probably from a good distance, and it's not like we have not seen a MacBook stop [obamapacman.com] a bullet [techpowerup.com] before...
For a 9mm to do that he'd have had to be close range. It's got no real punch. Cops sometimes shoot people four or five times in the back and they keep running.
Another side note (Score:2)
On another side note, this guy just voluntarily gave the FBI his laptop. Now they can rifle through his files and see if he's likely to have committed any crimes.
If he hasn't, and if there's nothing personal or interesting on his laptop he's OK, but they might just start a file on him and squirrel away the data for later use, "just in case".
He might have thought to remove the hard drive before giving it to them, but you tend not to think of these things in a tense situation.
For those that didn't read the article or summary, apparently the gunman hated the new MacBook Pro so much that he shot that instead of the man.
Didn't he know you can only put Apple approved bullets in a Mac? Same as regular bullets, but a proprietary shape and size, double the price, and needs a dongle to connect to the shell.
New version of cigarette case stories... (Score:2)
It are the same kind of (bullshit)stories as the deck of cards stopping the bullet, or the cigarette case stopping the bullet, or the bible stopping the bullet.
How many other people at the airport which got shot did have their macbook with them and didn't get the chance to use it as a shield?
Still, has uses (Score:2)
It are the same kind of (bullshit)stories as the deck of cards stopping the bullet..,
How is it bullshit if it worked?
What the MacBook has over most of those items is a greater area it offers protection for.
How many other people at the airport which got shot did have their macbook with them and didn't get the chance to use it as a shield?
Probably most, but think of it this way - it offers a concrete reason to sling your backpack over your back if you are running away from a shooting (or slinging it in front
How many other people at the airport which got shot did have their macbook with them and didn't get the chance to use it as a shield?
Probably 0-1, given the number of casualties.
And here I thought Oracle was supposed to be "bulletproof". {rimshot}
No need to thank me, just throw money!
Interesting (Score:1)