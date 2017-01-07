Macbook Saves Man's Life During Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting (chron.com) 11
A 37-year-old credits his MacBook Pro laptop with saving his life during a shooting at the baggage claim of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. An anonymous reader quotes WPLG Miami: He placed it in his backpack, but didn't think of it when he felt an impact on his back during the shooting... When the bloodshed was over, he said he went to the men's restroom and saw a bullet hole on the laptop. He gave it to FBI agents. And he was in shock when they found a 9 mm bullet in his backpack. That was when he realized a gunman aimed to kill him, but the laptop took the bullet for him. "If I didn't have that backpack on, the bullet would have shot me between the shoulders," Frappier said.
and it's storage would of been harder to get back / have to pay apple shop pricing to use the there recovery cable.
I've often thought the metal on the MacBook Pro was thick enough to stop or seriously slow a bullet...
Where are all you Ive haters now? Six feet under, that's where.
On a side note, it shows why you always make sure you have a full backup before traveling...
Thanks for making it crystal clear.
Making what crystal clear?
It are the same kind of (bullshit)stories as the deck of cards stopping the bullet, or the cigarette case stopping the bullet, or the bible stopping the bullet.
How many other people at the airport which got shot did have their macbook with them and didn't get the chance to use it as a shield?