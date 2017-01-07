Chile's Goverment Announces Unexplainable 'UFO' Footage (yahoo.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes Yahoo News:The report from an alleged UFO sighting by the Chilean military over two years ago has just been declassified, leaving experts completely stumped. The Chilean government agency which investigates UFOs, the CEFAA, reports that a naval helicopter was carrying out a routine daylight coastal patrol in November 2014 when the camera operator noticed an unidentified flying object ahead...flying horizontally and at a steady speed similar to that of the helicopter. The mysterious object could be seen with the naked eye but couldn't be detected with the helicopter's radar, ground radar stations or air traffic controllers. Authorities ruled out that it was an aircraft as no craft had been authorized to fly in the area.
In 2014 the CIA admitted their tests of a high-altitude U-2 reconnaissance aircraft between 1954 and 1972 coincided with a spike in UFO reports. Could this be another new military aircraft that's getting its first tests?
No, it's definitely a UFO
Authorities ruled out that it was an aircraft as no craft had been authorized to fly in the area.
If no aircraft had been authorized to fly in the area, then it obviously couldn't have been an aircraft!
Unidentified
Flying
Object
Is it identified? No.
Is it flying? Yes.
Is it an object? Possibly.
> Wow! To think, we're alive at such a time.
Truly, I have waited my entire life to see a small alien craft taking a nice fart through Chilean airspace for some alien reason.
Re:No, it's definitely a UFO
Yes, obviously it is a UFO because it is unidentified, it is most certainty flying and it is, indeed, an object.
Since when did UFO mean aliens?
Since 1993?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Marsh gas
Move along now, nothing to see here.
My guess is some type of pesticide being deployed by CIA/DEA drug interdiction aircraft. There's plenty of coca grown in Chile.