Chile's Goverment Announces Unexplainable 'UFO' Footage (yahoo.com) 107
An anonymous reader quotes Yahoo News:The report from an alleged UFO sighting by the Chilean military over two years ago has just been declassified, leaving experts completely stumped. The Chilean government agency which investigates UFOs, the CEFAA, reports that a naval helicopter was carrying out a routine daylight coastal patrol in November 2014 when the camera operator noticed an unidentified flying object ahead...flying horizontally and at a steady speed similar to that of the helicopter. The mysterious object could be seen with the naked eye but couldn't be detected with the helicopter's radar, ground radar stations or air traffic controllers. Authorities ruled out that it was an aircraft as no craft had been authorized to fly in the area.
In 2014 the CIA admitted their tests of a high-altitude U-2 reconnaissance aircraft between 1954 and 1972 coincided with a spike in UFO reports. Could this be another new military aircraft that's getting its first tests?
In 2014 the CIA admitted their tests of a high-altitude U-2 reconnaissance aircraft between 1954 and 1972 coincided with a spike in UFO reports. Could this be another new military aircraft that's getting its first tests?
No, it's definitely a UFO (Score:5, Funny)
Re:No, it's definitely a UFO (Score:5, Interesting)
Authorities ruled out that it was an aircraft as no craft had been authorized to fly in the area.
If no aircraft had been authorized to fly in the area, then it obviously couldn't have been an aircraft!
Maybe Slashdot ran out of hot grits... (Score:5, Insightful)
Really? Because there's an airport right there with standard flight route. Feel free to look it up on Planefinder. More info here: https://www.metabunk.org/explanation-for-chilean-navy-ufo-video-aerodynamic-contrail.t8306/ [metabunk.org]
Slashdot, we really need to have an intervention with all this fake news conspiracy crap. I'm only one person, I don't have time to debunk all this nonsense you keep posting. This used to have some vague relation to tech, rather than every random clickbait article you could find in the firehose.
What's the next story going to be? That Russian lizard people hacked the Bilderbergs to steal their chemtrail recipes for the alien galactic overlord, Xenu to use in Darl's $699 Linux auditing sessions?
Re: Maybe Slashdot ran out of hot grits... (Score:5, Funny)
This housewife is making experts
furious with her one simple trick to
remove fake news from Slashdot!!1!
Re: (Score:2)
Probably the fact that there is an airport close buy is the reason: why there was no authorized airplane at that place!.
Re: (Score:2)
> there was no authorized airplane at that place!.
Really? Because flight records put LATAM Chile flight LA330 in the right place at the right time.
But you won't get anyone to click your news stories by telling people that....
Re: (Score:2)
You are bad in reading?
If that plane was there, they had not claimed there was no authorized plane around.
If they had figured later they had made an error, and there was an authorized plane around then they had not releases this as "UFO news".
And regardless what: an unauthorized plane or authorized plane, both would show up on radar! Or respond to radio calls.
So the question is not rally if LTAM LA330 was the culprit, question is: how can so many things be wrong recorded or wrong reported?
Re: (Score:2)
> question is: how can so many things be wrong recorded or wrong reported?
Given the state of clickbait journalism, the real question is how we can get real news. It's all fake news.
I can no longer trust reporters at all. They have zero credibility until proven otherwise. I trust verifiable evidence. Period. I assume that everything is written by someone trying to summarize something in 15 minutes (if that) for maximum clicks. I do not expect fact checking or real journalism of any kind, I expect th
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is that you are implying I said or believed a lot of things I never did believe. I can only speak for myself, but I don't know a single person who ever read the Macedonian clickbait sites. They make money by being clicked on, not by being believed. Take this very Slashdot story for an example. I certainly clicked on it, but I find it a lot more likely that it's an Airbus 330 on a normal flight path than a UFO. So the only thing that might be proven is that they got a lot of clicks. And the
Re: (Score:1)
Incompetent third world military is incompetent (Score:2)
This exactly. In other news, incompetent third world military is incompetent. They get advanced imaging FLIR hardware and have zero clue of the thermodynamics behind it or what things look like in IR, see commercial flight from nearby airport and think it is UFO... Not shocking at all, the only shocking thing is how desperate Slashdot is for some fake news clickbait.
I have been using FLIR cameras for almost 20 years now, and unless you understand the principles behind what is going on, some everyday thin
Re: (Score:2)
"If no aircraft had been authorized to fly in the area, then it obviously couldn't have been an aircraft!"
It's an UFO! It says it right in the name: Unauthorized Flying Object.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Other authorities were mystified about burglaries reported in various cities as no burglars had been authorized to burgle in the areas.
Re: No, it's definitely a UFO (Score:5, Insightful)
Unidentified
Flying
Object
Is it identified? No.
Is it flying? Yes.
Is it an object? Possibly.
Re: No, it's definitely a UFO (Score:5, Insightful)
A great way to test somebody's intelligence is to ask them what they think about the terms "UFO" and "conspiracy theory".
Less-intelligent people will usually start talking about "aliens", "ETs", "kooks" and "tinfoil hats", and that's where their understanding ends.
Smart people will realize that such words also have very reasonable meanings.
Like in the case of "UFO", as you have pointed out, it just means it's some object flying in the air that cannot currently be identified. Nothing is implied about its origin, its occupants (if there even are any), its purpose, and so on.
In the case of "conspiracy theory", it just means a theory about a group of people conspiring together to commit some act. Even the official 9/11 story is a conspiracy theory, for example; it's a theory that involves a number of people from the Middle East and other nearby countries conspiring to attack targets in America.
It's a real shame that the mainstream media and commentators have tried to corrupt the meanings of such terms, and that so many foolish people have fallen for it. They were perfectly good terms to use within rational, evidence-based discussions. But now too many people of a lesser intellect fly off the handle whenever they hear or read them, rendering them almost useless.
It is the CTer which corrupted the term (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually if you don't know what you're looking at, you can't really draw any conclusions at all about what it is doing. It might not be flying. It might not even be an object.
Let's take the "not flying" case. I have personally seen meteors appear to do impossible things -- like falling and then suddenly shooting upwards. But just because an object's angle of elevation above the horizon increases doesn't mean that object is actually increasing altitude. An airplane flying at constant speed and altitude w
I thought Everyone Knew (Score:2)
I thought everyone knew what the real story was. After the Soviet Union fell, some of their KGB documents and defectors showed they used UFO reports in the United States and several other nations to spread distrust of their governments. But wait, as they say on TV, there's more.
Later FOA requests some few years ago from the CIA and other agencies described how, after the defeat in WW2, the US gained several rocket scientists/engineers, including, famously, Dr. Werner Von Braun. Also imported were several
Re: (Score:1)
A great way to test somebody's intelligence is to ask them what they think about the terms "UFO" and "conspiracy theory".
That sounds more like a great way to test for empathy. I expect those on the autism spectrum to do far better on your test.
Highly intelligent people will know what UFO stands for, but also understand that the vast majority of the people use the term to refer to aliens. It isn't unreasonable to interpret "do you believe in UFOs?" as "do you believe in aliens?". I usually just try to clarify and ask which definition they are using, but when I'm lazy I'll just go the peanut gallery route.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
The use of the word UFO is implicitly biased.
Flying implies a "machine" or possibly "creature" (*)
Object implies "built".
UAP should be used instead.
(*) accurate since in fact the first OVNI ever reported was a bird.
...
The pilot told about a v-shaped thing that was moving "a bit like a saucer bouncing on water".
It would have been nothing but a journalist reported it badly (of course) only keeping the movement of the object instead of its shape
This lead to a history of hysterical reports of flying saucers,
Re: (Score:3)
No it doesn't. Stop lying.
Re: No, it's definitely a UFO (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Are you sure it is flying?
Surprised they didn't find a way to blame Russia (Score:5, Informative)
> Is it identified?
Yes. It appears to match LATAM Chile flight LA330, callsign LXP330 [metabunk.org], which is an Airbus A320-233.
Re: (Score:1)
Unlikely.
The story clearly says: it was not on ground radar and not on air borne radar.
... well, airbuses and such.
And for everyone hunting an UFO it is plain obvious to check flight plans and airports about
Do you really think Chiles authorities are so dumb that they first find an UFO, then need 2 years to find no explanation, then disclose all information and get debunked by a hobbyists web site?
Re: (Score:3)
You seem to be assuming that the story is accurate, despite the fact that it offers few details and no primary sources
I'm not nearly so credulous as to simply believe that journalists would let facts stand in the way of good clickbait. This goes double when someone posts verifiable, factual information that contradicts it.
Who am I supposed to believe here, a journalist writing UFO clickbait, or people who posted information that can be verified and corroborated from other sources?
Re: (Score:2)
The story is in so far accurate as the story made world news aprox. 2 years ago when the incident happened (and I think it also was covered then here on
/. )... now thy only disclosed the "internal papers" or what ever.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's more likely not a craft and not flying
Entirely possible it is an unidentified photoshop image
Re: (Score:3)
> Wow! To think, we're alive at such a time.
Truly, I have waited my entire life to see a small alien craft taking a nice fart through Chilean airspace for some alien reason.
Re:No, it's definitely a UFO (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Obviously it was a group of vacationers from Beta Reticuli illegally dumping the black water tank from their interstellar RV.
It's the only possible explanation. Anything else is denialism.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Yes, obviously it is a UFO because it is unidentified, it is most certainty flying and it is, indeed, an object.
It's an object? Says who? (Score:4, Insightful)
There's not necessarily anything there. It could be a conspicuously shaped gap, forming in the cloud formation.
That must be why the Chileans are calling it an "unidentified aerial phenomenon", not a UFO.
Re: (Score:2)
Are we sure it's an object and not an optical illusion ?
Re: (Score:2)
It's not "certainly flying" and there is zero evidence it is even an object.
I've seen better fakes of Nessie
#fakenews (Score:2)
Actually, it's pretty well identified.
It appears to be LATAM Chile flight LA330 [metabunk.org].
And they wonder why nobody trusts the news any more after posting ridiculous nonsense like this...
Re: (Score:1)
Since when did UFO mean aliens?
Re: (Score:2)
Since 1993?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
probably like the one I saw by the air base (Score:2)
foggy night, late night, driving into the city and past the SAC air base on a federal highway. a bluish smear pacing my car, a little ahead, overhead to the left. occasionally blinking regularly. just like a reflection of my headlights onto some new aluminum high-tension wires between the wooden poles.. in fact, exactly that.
sun reflecting off a helicopter would look just like described....
I'm waiting for Wikileaks to weigh in (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
As opposed to all those 'professional' news outlets fighting the good fight against 'fake' news, right?
Re: (Score:2)
That is because they purchase most of their military planes and parts and generally do not build them themselves (except one- T-35 PillÃn) . The
USA manufactures the bulk of them with one version from Spain (the CASA C-212) and one from Canada (the DHC-6 Twin Otter).
This is not counting the surveillance drone made in Israel (the Hermes 900 Star) or the two trainer aircraft the Embraer EMB 314 Super Tucano made in Brazil and T-35 PillÃn made in Chili. Although the Embraer EMB 314 Super Tucano is c
Marsh gas (Score:2)
Move along now, nothing to see here.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
My guess is some type of pesticide being deployed by CIA/DEA drug interdiction aircraft. There's plenty of coca grown in Chile.
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, shit. I meant herbicide of course. Although it's just as possible it's in the CIA's best interest for the crop to do well.
Re: (Score:2)
Real UFO (Score:1)
I can confirm it's a real UFO. The video is blurred beyond recognition, and you can't make out any details.
Chile is interesting (Score:5, Interesting)
An overwhelming 85% of Chileans [huffingtonpost.com] believe in the phenomenon, compared to a 48% of Americans [huffingtonpost.com], and the topic can easily come up in any colloquial conversation among regular people as something totally accepted.
Coincidentally, Chile is also fertile ground for "spiritual movements" that very regularly include UFO elements. As a Chilean myself, and as someone who was attracted to those movements in my 20s, I struggle to come up with a clear explanation of why Chile in particular seems to be so captivated by beliefs in the supernatural. Michael Shermer does a good job explaining generically why people believe weird things [amazon.com], but doesn't explain why certain specific cultures or countries seem to be more susceptible than others.
I, for one, believe the reason is the lack of formal teaching of Critical Thinking as a subject, throughout the school curriculum. In the US, critical thinking is virtually part of all subjects in the new Common Core standards, from K to 12. They were even part of the old standards, at least in all science classes. Although things may be different in Chile now (I graduated high school in 85), I don't recall to have ever been taught critical thinking skills. That's something I discovered years later when I moved to the US. That in spite of having gone through a rigorous degree in Computer Science at the University of Santiago. University careers, at least back in my day, were very technical in nature, and focused very narrowly on deep subjects, without concern to create a more rounded individual. That was an exercise left to each student.
Re: (Score:2)
UFO = Unidentifed Flying Object. It is an object that flies, but has not been successfully identified. Where does "collective psyche" come into this?
Ah, you mean aliens. Sorry, but that does not directly follow from the UFO term. So far, UFOs either get identified as something natural or man-made or stay unidentified, which simply means lack of information. You added the aliens to it. It's just your own bias.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Geographic isolation and homogeneous society (Score:2)
Cultural Blindspots ... (Score:2)
Every culture has its blindspots.
Arabs for example have a blindspot where all world events are a product of conspiracies by various entities. From real ones (USA, Israel), to quasi-entities ('The West'), to imaginary ones (Free Masonry, World Government,
...etc.) Everything that happens is planned and executed by these entities, from wars, revolutions, downing an airplane (e.g. Egypt Air 990, MetroJet). No amount of reasoning will sway the average Arab that there are other explanations that hold more to log
Re: (Score:2)
I would contend that this press release by your government is a rationally motivated move enabled by the tolerance and general credulousness of your fellow countrymen vis a vis UFOs, rather than a symptomatic lack of education among your elected leadership. To wit, the most salient line of this article: [inquisitr.com]
(Note: None of the agencies acknowledged the possibility of an unauthorized airplane in Chilean airspace, a presence that could explain the radio silence, the lack of a clearance for landing, and the possibility of flying low enough to evade radar detection.)
Spooky unidentified things zooming around controlled national airspace is a security threat - no matter who, or what, is in the cockpit. America has investigated UFOs quite thoroughly as well, but unlike Chi
There's a simple explanation... (Score:5, Funny)
Re: There's a simple explanation... (Score:3, Funny)
Taxpayer here! I'm ok with this expenditure.
Re:There's a simple explanation... (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Fuzzy video (Score:2)
Why are all the videos and photos of UFOs always so fuzzy that you can't really tell what it looks like? Seems like a conspiracy to me!
They never listen (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)