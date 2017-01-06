US Releases Declassified Report On Russian Hacking, Concludes That Putin 'Developed a Clear Preference' For Trump (theverge.com) 108
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has released its unclassified report on Russian hacking operations in the United States. "We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election," according to the report. "Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump." The report, titled "Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent U.S. Elections," details the successful hack of the Democratic National Committee. "The Kremlin's campaign aimed at the U.S. election featured disclosures of data obtained through Russian cyber operations; intrusions into U.S. state and local electoral boards; and overt propaganda," according to the report. The report states that Russian intelligence services made cyber-attacks against "both major U.S. political parties" to influence the 2016 election. The report also publicly names Guccifer 2.0 and DCLeaks.com, two sources of stolen information released to the public, as Russian operatives working on behalf of the country's military intelligence unit, the GRU. Officials from the organization were recently the target of U.S. sanctions. WikiLeaks is also cited as a recipient of stolen information. The report also notes that the U.S. has determined Russia "accessed elements of multiple state or local electoral boards," though no vote-tallying processes were tampered with. The FBI and CIA have "high confidence" the election tampering was ordered by Putin to help then-candidate Trump, according to the report. NSA has "moderate confidence" in the assessment. bongey writes: The declassified DNI report offers no direct evidence of Russia hacking DNC or Podesta emails. Exactly half of the report (subtract blank and TOC) 9 of 18 is just devoted to going after RT.com by claiming they have close ties to Russia and therefore a propaganda arm, trying to imply that rt.com is related to the hacking. "Many of the key judgments in this assessment rely on a body of reporting from multiple sources that are consistent with our understanding of Russian behavior. Insights into Russian efforts -- including specific cyber operations -- and Russian views of key U.S. players derive from multiple corroborating sources. Some of our judgments about Kremlin preferences and intent are drawn from the behavior of Kremlin loyal political figures, state media, and pro-Kremlin social media actors, all of whom the Kremlin either directly uses to convey messages or who are answerable to the Kremlin." UPDATE 1/6/17: President-elect Donald Trump met with U.S. intelligence officials Friday, calling the meeting "constructive" and offering praise for intel officials. "While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election, including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines," Trump said in a statement after the meeting.
No one in the world has more influence in the Balkans and Ukraine than Bill Clinton. Not only did he win a war there, he has deep understanding of the region (even knowing who some of the crime lords are), and has personal relationships with many people there. Apart from Lewinsky, he was an excellent president and he managed to settle a complex region that could have ended up like Iraq is now, if someone less competent had been in charge.
However, Putin has a goal to increase his influence in the exact same region. The biggest impediment to reaching that goal would be Bill/Hillary in power again.
Not to mention that Hillary Clinton used the CIA to influence the 2011 Russian elections against Putin's party. This is just payback in kind.
You mean the DINO (Democrat In Name Only)
That's part of why he was a good president: he was practical instead of ideological. Ideologues mess things up. It was funny watching his gyrations about DOMA later, though.
Would be Obama/Clinton, given the number of "red lines" enacted and withdrawn.
Assad crossed the "red line" when Hillary was no longer SOS. So it was Obama/Kerry not Obama/Clinton. Hillary has said she would have been more aggressive in Syria.
Personal opinion: Obama made the right choice. Bombing would have accomplished nothing. So instead we demanded that Assad destroy his entire stockpile of chemical weapons, and then we verified that he did it. That was an accomplishment.
More personal opinion: We are backing the wrong side in Syria. Assad is preferable to the opposition in
'Developed a Clear Preference' For Trump? Wow, I never thought the US people and Putin could have so much in common.
You mean the US electoral college and Putin, because in popular vote terms, the US people preferred Clinton.
How is this trolling?
How is this trolling?
Clinton didn't win even 50% of the vote. The majority of voters voted ABC - anybody but Clinton.
If we used the popular vote it would be called "United State" not "United States".
You agreeed to the rules when you played the game.
FTFY. And of course those who want citations: http://www.politico.com/2016-e... [politico.com].
California chose Hillary by 3.4 million cotes. Hillary won nationwide popular vote by 2.9 million votes. The entire difference and then some is the state of California.
California, as a part of historical Aztlan, is culturally an occupied territory with an extremely different culture than the rest of the United States. The fact that they allow undocumented immigrants to vote, unlike most other states in the union, can explain the majority of that 3.4 million.
California suffers from numerous problems. 1. Illegal voters 2. Voter intimidation 3. Voter depression
Are those three things enough to make up for the difference in votes? We don't have a way to measure those things accurately, but they surely played a big role. I work in SF, and the majority of the people I discussed politics with either didn't vote or voted Trump. The majority of the non-voters were afraid to vote Trump for fear of being blackballed.
California suffers from numerous problems. 1. Illegal voters 2. Voter intimidation 3. Voter depression
Also,
4. Voter suppression
5. Voter aggression
6. Vote anticipation
7. Voter aggravation
8. Voter illustration
9. Voter constipation
10. Voter elaboration
11. Voter absolution
12. Voter abstraction
13. Voter inauguration
12. Voter incineration
13. Voter alliteration
Yes I threw awa my mod points to post this stupid comment.
I'm not saying Clinton didn't lose fair and square. But the GP made the claim the American people favored Trump, which is, in fact false. No one disputes that the Electors have the ultimate constitutional authority to choose the POTUS, and that constitutionally Trump is the rightful winner of the election. But whatever that may represent, what it does not represent is that Trump is the popular pick.
My state, Tennessee, is VASTLY different than California. Everybody is using a popular vote argument like the country is united against Trump, which is not accurate.
I think you failed at math. The difference between popular votes is ~1M, not ~3 (62.5M to 61.2). That is a very narrow margin. On the other hand pretty much all counties in the US voted red, there are only a handful of regions in the US that voted democrat.
The actual numbers from Politico that was "quoted" above. The 2.8M number is made up, there are no official results that show that discrepancy.
I'm not even sure what's that supposed to mean? Remove the biggest state with the most Hillary supporters, and then they are even? TX, OK, AR, and LA have together about the same number of electoral votes, too, so let's remove the 2+ million that Trump won those by, too. We're back to square one.
Headline: most populous state in the country has an opinion on who should lead it.
Clinton also won New York by 1.5 million votes. You could try to make a story of "without New York, Clinton would have only won by 1.4 million votes!", but that would also be dumb and misleading. In fact, if you skip all states where Clinton won, then Trump would have lead by 8.4 million votes! Of course, the opposite would have Clinton winning by 11.2 million, so you might want to keep that inconvenient fact in your pocket.
Am
There are some that have a strong opinion in the other direction, though:
https://twitter.com/realdonald... [twitter.com]
The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy.
Or at least did...
Zoo animals also expressed an overwhelming desire... shame neither are at all relevant: http://www.msn.com/en-us/video... [msn.com]
Yes, of course, he meant Electoral College. The US has been electing Presidents via the institutions from the very beginning.
How many of them voting illegally?..
I'm pretty sure the only clear preference shown in this past election by the US people was for none of the available candidates.
I've noticed something over the past 70 or so years: What's good for Russia is not good for us. I don't feel any differently after this report.
I had a Coke instead of Pepsi with lunch today.
What does that matter?
It's just as relevant to the subject of Presidential elections as what you said.
The rules have been in place for a couple hundred years now, they were accepted by all who played, and only after losing are you throwing a hissy fit. moveon.org
The most entertaining part to me is the part where it says, "it was revenge for the Panama papers." Heh. As if Russia had no other reason to hack US computers.
Another interesting part is where it mentions Assange's ties to the official Russian news channel (RT). I was unaware that he sometimes appeared on TV there.
Another interesting part is where it analyzes Russian television support for Trump as a candidate. For example, as soon as he won, they say that the Russian TV stopped criticizing the election process as "unfair." So their analysis that Russia wanted Trump to win seems reasonable.
Their analysis of the hacking is not good though. They say:
1) Guccifier 2.0 is the Russian government because: he is probably a Russian speaker, not Romanian speaker. That's it? Very not convincing.
2) The leaks to Wikileaks were from the Russian government because Assange appears on the Russian news channel (RT). Again, that's it? Not very convincing.
3) They claim "Russia accessed elements of multiple state or local electoral boards." Of this, they give no evidence. Absolutely nothing to support this claim. Seriously, tell us which electoral board, or arrest the members of the board, or something.
Some things we do know: John Podesta had an extremely insecure password, and that's how his email leaked. We know that Assange claims the email came from a disgruntled DNC operative. That is not unreasonable, if I saw what they were doing in the DNC, I would have been upset about it too.
Enough Americans are good people, that if you have some surveillance program, or are doing things to mess with our free election process, sooner or later someone is going to leak that.
No, Assange has simply claimed it wasn't Russia (why anyone would believe Assange is beyond me, even if he was in a position to know that all the intermedaries weren't Russians). People like you keep trying to make Rich into some sort of victim of the Clinton Crime FAmily. It's a deep irony that you'll reject multiple US security services' claims that Russia was the source, but buy into a completely unevidenced and really quite idiotic conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton had a DNC staffer murdered. And for what? So that voting for Trump doesn't make you a fucking moron? Well, too bad, you're a fucking moron.
One has an impeccable record of authenticity, while the other is run by documented liars. In fact, both Brennan and Clapper sat before Congress and bald-faced LIED when asked about the existence and activities of the NSA's domestic spying apparatus.
The better question would be: Why would anyone in their right mind not believe Assange over the Liar McPantsonFires in Washington DC?
Assange is the leader of a cult. Whatever Wikileaks was four or five years ago it is no longer. He decided to become a political player, and thus he's tainted himself and the organization. Wikileaks should dump him.
Iraq was a long fucking time ago. Get over it
You only believe that because your hope and change turned out to be an expensive failure and your party decided to ignore its constituency and when you got to see what the DNC does to people like Sanders, the left turned on reality and became no better than the Infowars loonies.
If you look at it objectively, Wikileaks is no more or less political than they were during the Bush era and they've released plenty of dirt on both sides of the aisles over the years, most of it ignored by leftist "news" channels li
Whatever Wikileaks may have once been, let's look at what it's doing as of about five hours ago:
https://twitter.com/WLTaskForc... [twitter.com]
Do you think this new "database" they're talking about will include Wikileaks itself or nah? The technical term for what they're doing is, "evil".
Not all "progessives" are conspiracy nuts, and I think the general consensus from the Powell UN WMD presentation was that a lot of people had very little confidence in what the Bush Administration was making them do.
As to the $20,000 reward, of course it was a publicity stunt. There was no bloody hit, and the poor bastard took an hour to die. It was a robbery gone wrong, which a lot of Sanders and Trump supporters tried to spin as some sort of Clinton Crime Family hit. The fact that Assange went any distanc
Why would anyone believe Clapper, who has been cought at lying under oath before the congress before?
I thought WikiLeaks was supposed to protect it's sources. If he implied 'not too subtly' that it was this DNC staffer, then I guess he just killed the only reason to trust WikiLeaks. When the heat is on, Assange just might give you up. It's super-convenient that the guy's dead, so no one can run that down.
Assange feels like an ass, because he got played by an intelligence agency, and he knows it.
TIL that acting in a way that happens to somewhat align with a foreign power means one is now a foreign agent. Brilliant.
Was it the guy who was calling the election rigged and asking for Russia to hack Clinton emails during the campaign and has now been attacking US intelligence services?
TL;DR:
- Russia wanted the candidate who didn't want to start WW3 to win
- The wikileaks emails were all real
- Russia didn't hack the election
- The Russian propaganda network dispensed Russian propaganda
My take:
- Russia wanted a soft sycophant
- Wikileaks has never done anything in the interest of the US
- Russia didn't hack voting machines
- Russian propaganda entered the presidential campaign in the form of tweets by the future commander-in-chief. This is terrifying.
Trump is more than Putin's preference, he's Putin's poodle.
. . . there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines. .
.
Why bother with the voting machines when you can tamper with the voters?
po'shyol 'na hui, Russkiy shpion!
. . . there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines. .
.
Why bother with the voting machines when you can tamper with the voters?
Because tampering with the voters is what elections are about and nobody has really discovered a fool proof way of doing that yet. Meanwhile, what was released was probably actually real and not some sort of fraud. Even so, if we actually catch the people who did it, they'll get hit with a large stick. What I really worry about is that I doubt if the Republican and Trump servers have significantly higher security, so there is probably some of their info out there too. Could be they are just sitting on it, b
. . . there is the possibility it is being used to tamper with the lawmakers. .
.
Exactly:
.
1) Hack BOTH parties A & B during an election
2) Use hack of party A to help party B win
3) Use hack of party B to blackmail party B after they come into power
4) . .
5) Pribyl'!
Hiring trolls seems like something Russia might do, but to say for sure they did, I want to see the evidence.
"While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election, including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines," Trump said in a statement after the meeting.
OMG! That seems like an actual, complete sentence with a coherent message from Trump!
Which has very little to do with the central allegations. I don't think many people seriously believed voting itself was hacked.
It's important to remember that Donald Trump apparently has no technical knowledge, so him saying that is at most a report of what he was told by people who want him to approve of them.
Name one national American politician with any technical knowledge?
So you acknowledge that your statement:
would be equally true for: Clinton, Obama, Sanders, Pence, Pelosi, McCain, Graham etc etc etc?
What is your point than?
When did Obama or Clinton become tech wizards?
Indeed. There's NATO and health care to destroy
On the one hand: Yes they should have secured their machines and not put morons who would fall for simple phishing tricks in charge.
On the other hand: Whoever released the DNC/Podesta emails did us all a huge favor. We shouldn't care all that much who did it. We particularly shouldn't care about the fact free allegations being made by the crooks who were exposed and lost.
The Ds were just caught keeping pet reporters on staff at the NYT, CNN etc. Even when caught, the NYTs/CNN didn't fire anybody, hence it still is newspaper/network policy to lie for the democrats.
