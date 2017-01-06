Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


US Releases Declassified Report On Russian Hacking, Concludes That Putin 'Developed a Clear Preference' For Trump (theverge.com) 73

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has released its unclassified report on Russian hacking operations in the United States. "We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election," according to the report. "Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump." The report, titled "Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent U.S. Elections," details the successful hack of the Democratic National Committee. "The Kremlin's campaign aimed at the U.S. election featured disclosures of data obtained through Russian cyber operations; intrusions into U.S. state and local electoral boards; and overt propaganda," according to the report. The report states that Russian intelligence services made cyber-attacks against "both major U.S. political parties" to influence the 2016 election. The report also publicly names Guccifer 2.0 and DCLeaks.com, two sources of stolen information released to the public, as Russian operatives working on behalf of the country's military intelligence unit, the GRU. Officials from the organization were recently the target of U.S. sanctions. WikiLeaks is also cited as a recipient of stolen information. The report also notes that the U.S. has determined Russia "accessed elements of multiple state or local electoral boards," though no vote-tallying processes were tampered with. The FBI and CIA have "high confidence" the election tampering was ordered by Putin to help then-candidate Trump, according to the report. NSA has "moderate confidence" in the assessment. bongey writes: The declassified DNI report offers no direct evidence of Russia hacking DNC or Podesta emails. Exactly half of the report (subtract blank and TOC) 9 of 18 is just devoted to going after RT.com by claiming they have close ties to Russia and therefore a propaganda arm, trying to imply that rt.com is related to the hacking. "Many of the key judgments in this assessment rely on a body of reporting from multiple sources that are consistent with our understanding of Russian behavior. Insights into Russian efforts -- including specific cyber operations -- and Russian views of key U.S. players derive from multiple corroborating sources. Some of our judgments about Kremlin preferences and intent are drawn from the behavior of Kremlin loyal political figures, state media, and pro-Kremlin social media actors, all of whom the Kremlin either directly uses to convey messages or who are answerable to the Kremlin." UPDATE 1/6/17: President-elect Donald Trump met with U.S. intelligence officials Friday, calling the meeting "constructive" and offering praise for intel officials. "While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election, including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines," Trump said in a statement after the meeting.

  • 'Developed a Clear Preference' For Trump? Wow, I never thought the US people and Putin could have so much in common.

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by MightyMartian ( 840721 )

      You mean the US electoral college and Putin, because in popular vote terms, the US people preferred Clinton.

      • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

        by MightyMartian ( 840721 )

        How is this trolling?

      • Re:'Developed a Clear Preference' For Trump (Score:4, Informative)

        by roninmagus ( 721889 ) on Friday January 06, 2017 @06:05PM (#53620329)
        You mean the US electoral college and Putin, because in popular vote terms, California preferred Clinton.

        FTFY. And of course those who want citations: http://www.politico.com/2016-e... [politico.com].

        California chose Hillary by 3.4 million cotes. Hillary won nationwide popular vote by 2.9 million votes. The entire difference and then some is the state of California.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by hondo77 ( 324058 )
          Last I checked, California was still part of the United States. Unless you can cite something that proves otherwise.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by guruevi ( 827432 )

          I think you failed at math. The difference between popular votes is ~1M, not ~3 (62.5M to 61.2). That is a very narrow margin. On the other hand pretty much all counties in the US voted red, there are only a handful of regions in the US that voted democrat.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Pulzar ( 81031 )

          California chose Hillary by 3.4 million cotes. Hillary won nationwide popular vote by 2.9 million votes. The entire difference and then some is the state of California.

          I'm not even sure what's that supposed to mean? Remove the biggest state with the most Hillary supporters, and then they are even? TX, OK, AR, and LA have together about the same number of electoral votes, too, so let's remove the 2+ million that Trump won those by, too. We're back to square one.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jjo ( 62046 )
        Counted one way, the US people favored Trump. Counted another way, the US people favored Clinton. Almost without exception, political observers now profess a clear preference for the vote-counting method that would have worked best for their favored candidate: Clinton supporters have discovered a new passion for using the aggregate popular vote, while Trump supporters see great virtue in the Electoral College. Politics as usual.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DaHat ( 247651 )

        Zoo animals also expressed an overwhelming desire... shame neither are at all relevant: http://www.msn.com/en-us/video... [msn.com]

    • I'm pretty sure the only clear preference shown in this past election by the US people was for none of the available candidates.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I've noticed something over the past 70 or so years: What's good for Russia is not good for us. I don't feel any differently after this report.

    • Read the whole document [dni.gov] (I wish that were a requirement before any reporter could write a news story on the topic, but whatever).

      The most entertaining part to me is the part where it says, "it was revenge for the Panama papers." Heh. As if Russia had no other reason to hack US computers.

      Another interesting part is where it mentions Assange's ties to the official Russian news channel (RT). I was unaware that he sometimes appeared on TV there.

      Another interesting part is where it analyzes Russian televis

  • Undermining Faith in the Election (Score:3, Insightful)

    by pastafazou ( 648001 ) on Friday January 06, 2017 @05:51PM (#53620241)
    Who's been more successful undermining the populace's faith in the process, the Russians, or {Jill Stein, the Democrats, the MSM, left wing organizations}?

    • Re: Undermining Faith in the Election (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Was it the guy who was calling the election rigged and asking for Russia to hack Clinton emails during the campaign and has now been attacking US intelligence services?

    • I think Donald Trump did the best job, he did a tremendous job downplaying cyber and all this democracy thing, better than anyone else.

  • Wow, it's effing nothing (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    TL;DR:

    - Russia wanted the candidate who didn't want to start WW3 to win
    - The wikileaks emails were all real
    - Russia didn't hack the election
    - The Russian propaganda network dispensed Russian propaganda

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      My take:
      - Russia wanted a soft sycophant
      - Wikileaks has never done anything in the interest of the US
      - Russia didn't hack voting machines
      - Russian propaganda entered the presidential campaign in the form of tweets by the future commander-in-chief. This is terrifying.

  • Big deal (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    I seem to remember the Obama administration had a preference against Brexit and Netin-yahoo...

  • Trump is more than Putin's preference, he's Putin's poodle.

  • "Russia, if you're listening..."

  • Why bother with the machines? (Score:3)

    by Idou ( 572394 ) on Friday January 06, 2017 @06:00PM (#53620289) Journal

    . . . there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines. . .

    Why bother with the voting machines when you can tamper with the voters?

    • Sure, the way Democrat party has been doing for at least 150 years since Reconstruction

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Idou ( 572394 )
        At this point, if you think this is still about Republicans vs Democrats anymore then you must be. . . a Russian spy!

        po'shyol 'na hui, Russkiy shpion!

    • . . . there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines. . .

      Why bother with the voting machines when you can tamper with the voters?

      Because tampering with the voters is what elections are about and nobody has really discovered a fool proof way of doing that yet. Meanwhile, what was released was probably actually real and not some sort of fraud. Even so, if we actually catch the people who did it, they'll get hit with a large stick. What I really worry about is that I doubt if the Republican and Trump servers have significantly higher security, so there is probably some of their info out there too. Could be they are just sitting on it, b

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Idou ( 572394 )

        . . . there is the possibility it is being used to tamper with the lawmakers. . .

        Exactly:
        1) Hack BOTH parties A & B during an election
        2) Use hack of party A to help party B win
        3) Use hack of party B to blackmail party B after they come into power
        4) . . .
        5) Pribyl'!

    • I want to point out that although the document [dni.gov] claims that Russia hired internet trolls to spread propaganda, they did not link or show a single instance of the trolling. Come on, just link to one troll somewhere, one comment or one blog.

      Hiring trolls seems like something Russia might do, but to say for sure they did, I want to see the evidence.

  • "While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election, including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines," Trump said in a statement after the meeting.

    OMG! That seems like an actual, complete sentence with a coherent message from Trump!

  • "... there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election, including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines," Trump said in a statement after the meeting.

    It's important to remember that Donald Trump apparently has no technical knowledge, so him saying that is at most a report of what he was told by people who want him to approve of them.
  • It's not as if Trump will get unelected or nuking the Kreml would help anyone. Putin got a little slap on the wrist and US authorities and party officials will hopefully secure their machines better in future. Now the world can move on.

    • Indeed. There's NATO and health care to destroy

    • On the one hand: Yes they should have secured their machines and not put morons who would fall for simple phishing tricks in charge.

      On the other hand: Whoever released the DNC/Podesta emails did us all a huge favor. We shouldn't care all that much who did it. We particularly shouldn't care about the fact free allegations being made by the crooks who were exposed and lost.

  • Just a reminder that the US government are proven liars. They lied all through the 1950s about the Middle East and Iran, They lied their arses about Vietnam. They lied about not supporting South American dictators. They lied about the Contras. And when came to WMD they even lied to themselves and then fabricated evidence to prove their own BS. Up until 1973, when they were found out, they even paid reporters at the New York Times and Washington Post to print fake news. This is an incredible but true fact. W

