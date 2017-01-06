WikiLeaks Threatens To Publish Twitter Users' Personal Info (usatoday.com) 41
WikiLeaks said on Twitter earlier today that it wants to publish the private information of hundreds of thousands of verified Twitter users. The group said an online database would include such sensitive details as family relationships and finances. USA Today reports: "We are thinking of making an online database with all 'verified' twitter accounts [and] their family/job/financial/housing relationships," the WikiLeaks Task Force account tweeted Friday. The account then tweeted: "We are looking for clear discrete (father/shareholding/party membership) variables that can be put into our AI software. Other suggestions?" Wikileaks told journalist Kevin Collier on Twitter that the organization wants to "develop a metric to understand influence networks based on proximity graphs." Twitter bans the use of Twitter data for "surveillance purposes." In a statement, Twitter said: "Posting another person's private and confidential information is a violation of the Twitter rules." Twitter declined to say how many of its users have verified accounts but the Verified Twitter account which follows verified accounts currently follows 237,000. Verified accounts confirm the identity of the person tweeting by displaying a blue check mark. Twitter says it verifies an account when "it is determined to be an account of public interest." Twitter launched the feature in 2009 after celebrities complained about people impersonating them on the social media service.
Oh do please tell us, all you Wikileaks supporters, just how wonderful an organization it is, as it begins the process of trying to fuck over hundreds of thousands of people whose only crime was verifying their account.
Wine thru nose event! The most cogent observation yet.
They're still important enough that Russian chose to use them.
This would put many people in danger if they did this. I wont elaborate.
You think Julian Asshat cares? He blew the cover of people who worked with us against Al Queda in Afghanistan, and when questioned about it, said that anyone who worked with the United States deserved to die, so ha ha ha ha ha.
People on Slashdot were big wikileaks supporters when they were fucking over Republicans. Now they are fucking over Democrats and not so much love anymore.
Suck it up. If you support either major party you deserve it.
I was a supporter when they were releasing information in a non-partisan and unbiased way. Now that they're basically a tool of the Russian government, and possibly of even worse actors, I think the time has come to write them off.
I've hated them for as long as they've been undermining rule of law in favor of political machinations.
...For those of you just tuning in, that was pretty much their very beginning.
I've been on slashdot a looooong time. Never supported wikileaks, and Assange seemed like an asshole from day 1.
5-digiters represent!
It's funny how they're only up in arms when other people do it. Also the headline doesn't really match the Tweet... If they're verified accounts, people kind of already know who is behind them....
They're totally willing to sell it to businesses (but not the US Government for some odd reason... guess they have to make a new shell company for that).
And nobody seems to care about all those NSA databases Wikileaks exposed.
Or maybe they will be once the NSA answers to Trump? I can only wonder.
The don't want to find the identity of the verified person.
They want to know where they work.
They want to know where they live.
They want to know who their loved ones are.
They want to know where their loved ones work and live.
What better way to keep someone in check than to send them a photo of where their spouse works or where their child goes to school?
Not to mention they are really bad at it - they replied to a guy making fun of them and linked his LinkedIn profile to taunt him saying he spent 10 years in
So... you're worried they might build a crappier version of the kinds of social media databases that Twitter, Facebook & the government already have?
If he behaved this way towards regular people, folks like you might see it differently
Actually, he does. Read your sibling post. He doxxes people who disagree with him on twitter. He doxxes people who donate to politicians he doesn't like. He doxxes government officials when some agency annoys him. For fun, he even doxxed every woman in Turkey [nymag.com] back in July. (Met a Turkish babe who wouldn't give you her cell number? Wikileaks has your back, bro!)
So its no real mystery what he wants to do with this information. These days he's basically just trying to run his own personal crowd-sourced KGB.
... anybody who still thinks that this organization is a force for good should take another hard look at their recent track record.
http://www.rawstory.com/2017/0... [rawstory.com]
... because the "rules" only allow for banning a Twitter account.
The Terms of Service have no legal standing outside the twittersphere.
But on the other, if you give Twitter your personal information such as name and family relationships, what did you think was going to happen? It's too tempting of a target. People need to start saying "no" to social media companies that want to harvest every shred of personal information about them.
Use them pseudonymously if you must, but do not let them have that much data about you. It's a recipe for disaster.
I get dumping documents from government agencies. Though, their motives are a bit bizarre at times. Disclosing hundreds of thousands of addresses of private citizens? What does that help? When will Wikipedia disclose those types of details on everyone within Wikipedia? Oh that is right, Wikipedia believes they can be opaque in operation, not transparent like they expect everyone else to be.
I don't think Wikileaks is related to Wikipedia. The term "Wiki" predates Wikipedia and isn't any sort of trademark of theirs.
I get dumping documents from government agencies. Though, their motives are a bit bizarre at times. Disclosing hundreds of thousands of addresses of private citizens? What does that help?
The part that surprises me is that anyone is surprised.
Well, for starters, its against the Twitter T.O.S. not to.
Because they want that magic checkmark. That's why its only talking about "verified" users. There's no other way to verify an account actually belongs to a specific real person without exchanging some kind of real-world identification information. It looks like he's saying Wikileaks got hold of that database.
Its not all twitter users, just the verified ones. So relax, its not ALL twitter users they are doxxing; only 237 thousand of them.
Originally, I believe the idea of Wikileaks was to have a place for people to safely and anonymously without fear of retaliation, leak information people in power didn't want publicized.
Now in the last day, Wikileaks has come out against government leaks [arstechnica.com], and anonymity, and in support of retaliation against people (eg: Doxing). In our own little real-life version of Animal Farm, it looks like we're now near the end of the story.
Or like @ElliotHiggins said on Twitter:
Feels like WikiLeaks stared into the abyss, then fell into it, befriended the monsters, and is now looking upwards with them.
Well, at least we can dispense with the notion that Assange is some sort of champion of truth. He's basically an online mobster and gun for hire.
Originally, I believe the idea of Wikileaks was to have a place for people to safely and anonymously without fear of retaliation, leak information people in power didn't want publicized.
That might have been the idea, but it was never really the result.
WikiLeaks made a name for itself with the Collateral Murder video which, through heavy editorializing, pandered to the anti-war populist opinion of the American public. With that fame and adoration as a first impression, they promoted themselves as a champion of the underdog, ready to fight any power anywhere.
Unfortunately, since then they've shown a very heavy bias in the subject of their leaks, and also a bias in the amount of care exercise
Perhaps it will teach all those millions of dumbwits, that using their real name on 'the internets' might not be such a good idea.