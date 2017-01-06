AT&T and Time Warner Still Trying To Sidestep FCC Scrutiny of Merger (arstechnica.com) 9
AT&T and Time Warner say they have a plan to avoid a Federal Communications Commission review of their pending merger. From a report on Ars Technica: An FCC review would be necessary if Time Warner transfers any FCC licenses to AT&T, but Time Warner might get rid of any such licenses before the deal is finished. "Time Warner has conducted a review of all licenses that it holds that are granted by the FCC," AT&T said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday. "While subject to change, it is currently anticipated that Time Warner will not need to transfer any of its FCC licenses to AT&T in order to continue to conduct its business operations after the closing of the transaction." "Time Warner has been looking to transfer or sell its licenses to another broadcaster for some time, according to a person familiar with the matter. "Time Warner can contract with third parties instead of owning the licenses, the person said."
Re: (Score:2)
Let stores that aren't shit take their place?
Re: (Score:2)
Trump has already made the statement that he will kill the merger if he can.
He understands, all too well, that such a thing would put too much power into the hands of too few.
Trump has been ambiguous on big telecoms (Score:1)
These co's are just probing the swamp...I mean waters.
Re: (Score:2)