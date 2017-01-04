New California Law Finally Makes Ransomware Illegal 27
Reader Trailrunner7 writes: It was nice to see the calendar turn over to 2017, for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is that on Jan. 1 a new law went into effect in California that outlaws the use of ransomware. The idea of needing a new law to make a form of hacking illegal may seem counterintuitive, but ransomware is a case of criminals outflanking the existing laws. Ransomware emerged in a big way a few years ago and the law enforcement community was not prepared for the explosion of infections. While there have been takedowns of ransomware gangs, they often involve charges of money laundering or other crimes, not the installation of the ransomware itself. In September, California Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a bill that made the use of ransomware a crime, essentially a form of extortion. The law went into effect on Jan. 1.
So.. do we really need another law? For something that is largely coming from out of the country and is unlikely to result in a prosecution except MAYBE at the federal level?
Yes, we need another useless law that will not have anyone convicted any time soon, just so stupid legislators can say "See, we are protecting you!"
... "SCARY LOOKING!!!!!"
This will certainly stop them, I mean I am sure they were just waiting for a law to make it illegal then they'll stop
I mean, we use the CFAA for damn near everything? Why not this, where it actually seems to apply?
If it were only so simple... This does nothing to actually prevent ransomware.
At least the good people of California can cite a specific law instead of the broader extortion laws when they are victimized. I really think there is no point to this law. It has no means to solve the ransomware issue, it simply makes a specific case out of something that was already illegal.
It does do something
... It allows stupid legislators to say they did something. Remember the following logic is all that is needed.
We must do something!
This is something!
Therefore we must do it!!!!!!!
Implied is, "Anyone that opposes this is an evil hater who wants to kill you and eat kittens"
I can finally uninstall that pesky antivirus.
You mean up until now I could have had my own money making machine? Oh well, missed that boat...
There are 49 other states in the US....
This is one of the more absurd examples of magical thinking I have seen in a while. Why do they think this will have any impact at all?
Most of the groups that spread the malware are based overseas. Most of them use bitcoin to collect payments so there's not even a money trail. Just what is this measure supposed to do to help anyone?
That'll stop those rusky hackers!
ransomware absolutely sucks.
That being said, the statement "The idea of needing a new law to make a form of hacking illegal may seem counterintuitive, " seems a bit loaded. I'm not sure if all hacking should automatically be assumed to be illegal. Would this even be hacking or are we to assume 'everything nefarious done via computer is hacking'.
