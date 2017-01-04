Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Crime Security The Courts United States

New California Law Finally Makes Ransomware Illegal 27

Posted by msmash from the enough-already dept.
Reader Trailrunner7 writes: It was nice to see the calendar turn over to 2017, for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is that on Jan. 1 a new law went into effect in California that outlaws the use of ransomware. The idea of needing a new law to make a form of hacking illegal may seem counterintuitive, but ransomware is a case of criminals outflanking the existing laws. Ransomware emerged in a big way a few years ago and the law enforcement community was not prepared for the explosion of infections. While there have been takedowns of ransomware gangs, they often involve charges of money laundering or other crimes, not the installation of the ransomware itself. In September, California Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a bill that made the use of ransomware a crime, essentially a form of extortion. The law went into effect on Jan. 1.

New California Law Finally Makes Ransomware Illegal More | Reply

New California Law Finally Makes Ransomware Illegal

Comments Filter:
  • How was it NOT extortion before the law?

  • Outflanked the law? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by wbr1 ( 2538558 ) on Wednesday January 04, 2017 @01:06PM (#53605169)
    I do not know california code, but I imagine installing and running software without permission is already illegal, as is unauthorized use of a system and destruction of data. Not to mention fraud.

    So.. do we really need another law? For something that is largely coming from out of the country and is unlikely to result in a prosecution except MAYBE at the federal level?

    • Yes, we need another useless law that will not have anyone convicted any time soon, just so stupid legislators can say "See, we are protecting you!"

      Right up there with Assault Rifle bans because ... "SCARY LOOKING!!!!!"

  • Thank god (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This will certainly stop them, I mean I am sure they were just waiting for a law to make it illegal then they'll stop

  • CFAA (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I mean, we use the CFAA for damn near everything? Why not this, where it actually seems to apply?

  • If it were only so simple... This does nothing to actually prevent ransomware.

    At least the good people of California can cite a specific law instead of the broader extortion laws when they are victimized. I really think there is no point to this law. It has no means to solve the ransomware issue, it simply makes a specific case out of something that was already illegal.

    • It does do something ... It allows stupid legislators to say they did something. Remember the following logic is all that is needed.

      We must do something!
      This is something!
      Therefore we must do it!!!!!!!

      Implied is, "Anyone that opposes this is an evil hater who wants to kill you and eat kittens"

  • Thanks California (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I can finally uninstall that pesky antivirus.

  • Do nothing bureaucrats gonna bureaucrat. Let's all pat ourselves on the back for making a law that's covered by other laws!

  • You mean up until now I could have had my own money making machine? Oh well, missed that boat...

  • This is one of the more absurd examples of magical thinking I have seen in a while. Why do they think this will have any impact at all?

    Most of the groups that spread the malware are based overseas. Most of them use bitcoin to collect payments so there's not even a money trail. Just what is this measure supposed to do to help anyone?

  • finally (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That'll stop those rusky hackers!

  • So does that mean Windows won't automatically be bundled with no way to unbundle it before purchase there now?

  • ransomware absolutely sucks.

    That being said, the statement "The idea of needing a new law to make a form of hacking illegal may seem counterintuitive, " seems a bit loaded. I'm not sure if all hacking should automatically be assumed to be illegal. Would this even be hacking or are we to assume 'everything nefarious done via computer is hacking'.

  • ... cause cancer in rats.

Slashdot Top Deals

Without life, Biology itself would be impossible.

Close