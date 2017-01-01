Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Books Government Databases

Library Creates Fake Patron Records To Avoid Book-Purging (heraldnet.com) 9

Posted by EditorDavid from the overdoing-it-notice dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Chuck Finley checked out 2,361 books from a Florida library in just nine months, increasing their total circulation by 3.9%. But he doesn't exist. "The fictional character was concocted by two employees at the library, complete with a false address and driver's license number," according to the Orlando Sentinel. The department overseeing the library acknowledges their general rule is "if something isn't circulated in one to two years, it's typically weeded out of circulation." So the fake patron scheme was concocted by a library assistant working with the library's branch supervisor, who "said he wanted to avoid having to later repurchase books purged from the shelf." But according to the newspaper the branch supervisor "said the same thing is being done at other libraries, too."

Library Creates Fake Patron Records To Avoid Book-Purging More | Reply

Library Creates Fake Patron Records To Avoid Book-Purging

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

My idea of roughing it is when room service is late.

Close