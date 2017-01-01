Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Library Creates Fake Patron Records To Avoid Book-Purging

Posted by EditorDavid
An anonymous reader writes: Chuck Finley checked out 2,361 books from a Florida library in just nine months, increasing their total circulation by 3.9%. But he doesn't exist. "The fictional character was concocted by two employees at the library, complete with a false address and driver's license number," according to the Orlando Sentinel. The department overseeing the library acknowledges their general rule is "if something isn't circulated in one to two years, it's typically weeded out of circulation." So the fake patron scheme was concocted by a library assistant working with the library's branch supervisor, who "said he wanted to avoid having to later repurchase books purged from the shelf." But according to the newspaper the branch supervisor "said the same thing is being done at other libraries, too."

  • Its not a fictional name, just an alias (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    His real name is Sam Axe.

  • Good for them (Score:3)

    by willoughby ( 1367773 ) on Sunday January 01, 2017 @02:11PM (#53588957)

    Displaying initiative and ingenuity in order to work around idiotic managerial policies & decisions. Give 'em a raise!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 )

      It's a heartwarming tale in the summary, but the article implies that there may have been a somewhat less noble reason for the fake patron (emphasis mine):

      nine city-run libraries that are part of the Lake County library system and receive a percentage of their funding based on circulation levels.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by v1 ( 525388 )

        If they were just trying to bolster funding, one would expect that they would inflate checkout rates for more popular titles then so as not to draw suspicion. Despite there being other possible options for "ulterior motive", "looking for a fix to offset a stupid decision by upper management" (or what someone passionately believed was a bad decision) looks like the frontrunner.

        The policy's primary reasoning/justification was probably "clearing shelf space to make room for new books", so ultimately the need

      • The article does point out a bit later that this particular library didn't participate in that program, so it appear that there wasn't a financial motivation. This was mentioned, as it may be a motivation for OTHER libraries doing the same thing.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by dangle ( 1381879 )

      This is one possibility, but the "That way I wouldn't have to repurchase them again in the future" argument seems pretty weak, given that once most books have their day, circulation drops to zero for years (which is why it does make sense to purge books from smaller libraries). I think the more likely possibility is that it was a scheme to boost circulation numbers to protect their budget, as suggested in TFA.

      • You may be right, but librarians have a nearly genetic imperative to prevent the loss of any book, even if nobody has read it in centuries.
        It's also a point of professional pride and the loss of books is at odds with their stated goals.
        If you really want to see what it's like, hold a book burning in front of your local library.

        • I've been friends with people studying library science.

          If you want to really upset them, mis-shelve a book. But they are the kind of people that work at real libraries, used by real researchers, not your average public library.

          Public library employees are more likely politically motivated. They want to keep indoctrinating texts on the shelves. Since this Utah, they are likely right wing, but the same thing happens in NYC.

    • By holding onto clearly unpopular titles (not one checkout in a year or two), they were ensuring that potentially newer and more popular titles had no space in their library. I'm not sure how anyone could believe this was in the best interest of the library.

      I can only think of a few motivations. An arrogant: "We know what's best for you." or "Everything new is crap" attitude, or perhaps purging books simply means more work for the librarians, and so this seemed easier to them. I'm leaning towards the lat

      • Because they are pushing a agenda.

        Someone will be along to checkout 'It takes a village' any year now. They just know it.

    • I often check out old classics and not so popular books (especially poetry and non-fiction) that I'm not interested in (re)reading at the moment just to hopefully achieve this same effect. There are works, even those I don't particularly care for, that should always be available.

  • Why purge? (Score:4, Informative)

    by Darinbob ( 1142669 ) on Sunday January 01, 2017 @02:11PM (#53588959)

    I don't understand why they would purge books? One of the benefits of a good library is that you can get hard to find books, rarely read books, older stuff that people have forgotten about, and so forth.

    • Why call it an purge as that sounds to much like what nazi Germany did to books they wanted to get rid of.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Burdell ( 228580 )

      Most likely due to limited space. Libraries aren't infinite, so every new book has to displace an old one.

      • But this process means they keep new mass market fluff, and not old out of print books.

      • I remember for sure once I bought a book and didn't have to throw out anything from my library. And I don't have an infinite one. Probably you're referring to buying infinitely many books this year?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Calydor ( 739835 )

          Willful ignorance.

          Imagine you have a room. The room's walls can't be expanded. Within this room you put more and more and more books. Eventually there will be no room for more books, even though you don't have infinite books yet.

          That is pretty much what a library is.

      • I know my local library used to sell their old books it isn't like they are tossing them in the dumpster. The money from the sale can also help buy the newer materials that are in demand, be it books, movies (IIRC the local library had and may still have a rental service), or anything else that the public using the library needs.

    • Space is limited. Many public libraries are housed in these tiny buildings. Even moving the books to closed stacks would still require maintenance of that storage space, plus paying people to bring up books from the stacks, and that's often beyond the small budgets of public libraries.

      But these very frequent purges are typical of only public libraries with a very ordinary public. University libraries often purge their general libraries, but only after 5 or 10 years since an album last circulated. Only in un

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by JBMcB ( 73720 )

        For some libraries, sure, but my local public library is using, maybe, 60% of their shelf space and they still seem to purge tons of books almost monthly. The exception is kids books, which they seem to hold on to forever.

        Around me there is a lot of cheap, empty warehouse space. I think it would be cool for a bunch of library systems to get together and buy one, converting it into a giant set of stacks for "archived" books. Shoot, downtown there is a converted warehouse bookstore that carries more books tha

        • Even if storage is free, there's a cost involved in indexing them prior to long-term storage and in retrieval. Even if that were free, if a book hasn't been requested for two years, there's a very good chance that it will never be requested again. If you sell them off, you can typically buy one new book for every 5-10 that you sell. If there's less than a 10% probability of the book being requested again then it's probably better to sell it now and buy a new copy later if there's a spike in demand.

          That

    • Because libraries became places relatively devoid of books in the late 1980's-2000 when their stock of actual reading material was replaced by books on tape, videos, and computer screens. Libraries have been sort of fucked up except for a place to get children's books ever since.

      Get with the times - if you actually want to read, you can attempt to download their limited online books onto your e-reader of phone through their lousy e-borrowing software (which requires a special client to read - you wouldn't w

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        That's sad. I go to the library regularly. I enjoy it. It's one of the unequivocally good things that comes from modern society. It's much better than having to read corporate-approved "books" on a gadget controlled by said corporation.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by tsa ( 15680 )

          Most books are corporate approved, or they wouldn't be sold. Only very few people sell their books themselves.

        • It's much better than having to read corporate-approved "books" on a gadget controlled by said corporation.

          I've owned a Kindle for the last three years and it has changed my life as a reader, but I have never bought a single book from Amazon: I just download whatever I want to read from pirate sites. (Often they are in .epub format, but with Calibre it's trivial to automatically convert the book to Kindle format when copying to the device). And no, Amazon is not "controlling my gadget": the moment I unbox

    • Librarians naturally abhor such things, but it is true that the library has limited storage and the managers that make these policies tend not to be librarians, or even give a crap what's important to those below them and thus often make such flaky rulings resulting in the people it affects finding creative ways around them.

    • That was the model of libraries when fewer books were published per year.

      Now they have to balance demand for new books against availability of older books.

      The problem is it creates a cultural amnesia.. a perpetual "now" with less history.

      I think scanning and retaining an electronic copy to release when the copyright goes away would be a better approach.

  • Is this felony hacking? or some other felony do to bad laws?

    • If you're looking for fraud, Florida is a good place to start. They have the highest rate of Medical Fraud, and I wouldn't be surprised if that has flowed over to other industries.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by I75BJC ( 4590021 )
        Don't forget about Shelby County in Tennessee. Memphis is in Shelby County but Government reports stop at the county level. Memphis is an incredible fraud for Medicare, Medicaid, Tenncare and Obamacare. Probably outd-frauds Florida all by itself.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by I75BJC ( 4590021 )
      Yes, it is felony hacking according to all I have read and heard about USA Federal Hacking Laws. The prep used the computer system for nefarious purposes. The prep breached the computer system with false data. The prep created a false identity. The prep used the false identity to falsify official records. The prep created false information that affected taxes and the expenditure of tax monies. The prep stole time from the Government. Time that was spent on non-government pursuits and activities. The prep s

  • Seems like that is what goes on when a book is needed.
    Not every library can keep every book forever in paper copies.

  • I am surprised that nobody has brought it up yet, but Chuck Finley is the alter ego/favorite assumed persona of Sam Axe (played by Bruce Campbell) from Burn Notice. I can't believe that they haven't received props yet for the cool reference. Heck, I am inclined to give them a pass just for the originality of that.

  • Why you should support these actions (Score:5, Interesting)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Sunday January 01, 2017 @02:41PM (#53589105)

    Read this horrific story [mercurynews.com] from UC Santa Cruz about 80k books being destroyed or sent elsewhere, it sounds like most from the science library...

    What the purge rules overlook, and this article points out is that a lot of reference books are never checked out - they are looked at, something gleaned from the contents, and then put back where they were without a librarian being involved. As a result some books people did use from year to year are purged. And in this story at least you can't even get a list of what they threw out, because it was "lost"...

    So do whatever you have to do noble librarians to fight the power and the Purge.

    • Most libraries don't want you to reshelve books. Too much chance of getting it wrong.

      They know which books are looked at, they could easily scan a barcode when reshelving references.

  • he wanted to avoid having to later repurchase books purged from the shelf

    I volunteer at our local library's used bookstore where some of our donations are withdrawals. I guess the obvious question is why would they be repurchased if they weren't circulating in the first place? What's also left out of TFS is that library circulation is often used as a metric for a branch's success, as market share is for internet startups (that don't necessarily generate profit). The excuse looks more like a fig leaf to prom

