Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Government Power Security United States

Russian Hackers Penetrated The US Electricity Grid, Say Officials (washingtonpost.com) 74

Posted by EditorDavid from the power-play dept.
Slashdot reader DogDude quotes the Washington Post: A code associated with the Russian hacking operation dubbed Grizzly Steppe by the Obama administration has been detected within the system of a Vermont utility, according to U.S. officials. While the Russians did not actively use the code to disrupt operations of the utility, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss a security matter, the penetration of the nation's electrical grid is significant because it represents a potentially serious vulnerability... American officials, including one senior administration official, said they are not yet sure what the intentions of the Russians might have been. The penetration may have been designed to disrupt the utility's operations or as a test by the Russians to see whether they could penetrate a portion of the grid... According to the report by the FBI and DHS, the hackers involved in the Russian operation used fraudulent emails that tricked their recipients into revealing passwords.

Russian Hackers Penetrated The US Electricity Grid, Say Officials More | Reply

Russian Hackers Penetrated The US Electricity Grid, Say Officials

Comments Filter:

  • This is a very serious accusation (Score:5, Funny)

    by Frank Burly ( 4247955 ) on Saturday December 31, 2016 @10:39AM (#53584539)
    I will not believe this is true until Trump says it isn't a big deal.

  • Tit for tat (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You can't use your NSA to break in, spy, and sabotage industries, utilities, and governments, around the world. If you conduct malicious and damaging operations like you have for decades, expect that the world will respond.

    • russia does not represent the worlds interests, very far from in fact.

      • Nor does the USA.

        • Re:Tit for tat (Score:5, Insightful)

          by ScentCone ( 795499 ) on Saturday December 31, 2016 @10:59AM (#53584639)
          People who can't muster the vertebrae to correctly observe that the US's general posture in the world is wildly preferable to Russia's are the sort of people who, on display, just cost the Democrats another large chunk of political power. If the US stops what they traditionally do, countries like Russian and Iran invade other countries and take them over. If Russia stops what it's doing, cities like Aleppo aren't turned into rubble through indiscriminate bombing by a country that wishes it could resurrect some good old fashioned socialist tyranny, just like the sweet, sweet days of the USSR. If Iran stops what it's doing, thousands of people aren't routinely killed over hair-splitting religious differences by a retrograde medieval theocracy that pours cash into terrorist operations. Yeah, the US is exactly like those things.

          And yet if someone even TALKS about expecting other countries to carry fair weight in organizations like NATO, then the US is suddenly evil for not being willing to deal with everything. Do you really think that the world would be a better place if the US simply disengaged across the board? Should Japan and Korea be the only entities in the front line dealing with China's territorial expansionism?

          Never mind. Your instinct for moral relativism means the entire topic isn't worth addressing.
          • If you think that moral relativism is an insult, I would point out that it simply is the case. I have lived in many countries and guess what? Their morals are reflective of their needs, their history, their desires, their environment, their Gods etc. Perhaps you are thinking of ethics, for that is the hiding place of cowards. If you think you are right, you do not have morals, but ethics.
            • So what you're saying is that you have no understanding of what morals and ethics actually are. No wonder you opt for sounding so petulant on the subject, in order to distract from your unwillingness to discuss the matter in real terms.

              Your moral framework derives directly from your value system. If your value system is based on false and or mixed premises, your moral code will either be objectively evil or simply so internally hypocritical and contradictory that it cannot be used to shape a workable bun
              • wow.. false moral premises? Really? Show me one. Murder, Rape, Steal are wrong by definition, but Kill, marital right, appropriate are not, why is that? And you do not realise that ethics are rule based and dogmatic and morals not? I
          • The world is in a very precarious position if peace depends so much on a single country. Where's the redundancy that protects the world if something happens to the USA?

            • Where's the redundancy that protects the world if something happens to the USA?

              Excellent question. Why won't other countries agree to shoulder anything at all like their own share of that load? Because Americans are far too generous that way, but do it anyway because not doing so means having to deal with the even more expensive consequences later. We can't totally wash our hands of that chore, no matter how lazy other countries are, because it will end up just like the last two world wars when we hoped to avoid that expensive and deadly work for too long as well, and still had to ge

    • As long as I found ONE PERSON with sanity. I'd like to ask you a question.. Do you see a "blame Russia for everything" pattern on this post? Or is it just me?

      • While the phishing attack may have originated in Russia, I find it disingenious to portray everything as state sponsored when the evidence is weak at best. To me its something akin to suggesting we need to retaliate against Australia every time Julian Assange takes a leak.

    • if (usa.spies)
      usa.get_leverage();
      china.spies = true;
      russia.spies = true;

      For non-programmers, Russia, and especially China, will do this regardless of whether the US does it. In theory, it could be reduced by treating an electronic attack the same as a physical attack; China isn't going to bomb the USA. However in practice it's very difficult to know whether a cyber attack is state-sponsored or not. An attack by Russian

  • Intentions (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Nobody can't be sure about the intentions of the fur hat hackers.

  • Some organizations started to inject fake phishing emails into their communication systems. All employees who clicked get their heads bashed with a rock.

    • I work for an information security company. All of us should really know better, and yet we do occasionally click the phish bait sent out by corporate security. After being caught once, we start being more careful - at least for six months to a year. I think it's a good idea. Corpsec doesn't need to really scold us or anything, just informing us "you clicked on a fake email" is enough to raise our awareness.

  • Bullshit (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 31, 2016 @10:44AM (#53584563)

    One laptop not on the network had malware.

    Fuck the washington post.

    http://boingboing.net/2016/12/31/no-russia-didnt-hack-vermon.html

    • Exactly, bullshit. It sounds to me like an employee used his laptop to visit an infected website, or answered a general phishing mail.

      Hardly an attack aimed at the grid, and volume cranked up to 11 by WP as a part of the general current panic to glorify Obama and what his administration has done, and undermine the incoming administration.

      Or the WP feels it is simply unimportant to get proper attribution and any of the details right.

  • 1 laptop, not connected to the grid (Score:5, Informative)

    by david.emery ( 127135 ) on Saturday December 31, 2016 @10:49AM (#53584597)

    Journalists wonder why people don't trust them, and this story is a good example. Turns out the crap was found on one laptop in the company's possession, which was not connected to their power grid.

    (And when will companies/CIOs stop buying computers that contain so many exploitable vulnerabilities? I guess the answer is "Not until there's financial and legal consequence for their failure.")

    • Re:1 laptop, not connected to the grid (Score:5, Informative)

      by mattwarden ( 699984 ) on Saturday December 31, 2016 @10:56AM (#53584631) Homepage

      I'm very happy to come to the comments section and find mostly mocking and people who looked beyond the headline. Would have been nice if the editors did that.

      Here is the full takedown on The Intercept of this BS-vending from WaPo: https://theintercept.com/2016/... [theintercept.com]

      • No mod points today so I'll just say thanks for that link. Good read.

      • There have been substantial penetrations of the US Power Grid, but this was -not- one of them. I remember hearing about vulnerabilities in the electrical grid and other SCADA critical infrastructure in the '90s. The one guy who talked about that worked for the EPRI, and ended up getting fired because he continually pointed out how the utilities were -ignoring- the problem.

        (Agree, mod parent up, good link!)

  • has to be asked (Score:3)

    by jmccue ( 834797 ) on Saturday December 31, 2016 @10:56AM (#53584625) Homepage

    Why is infrastructure on the public Internet ? It is not like the internet existed when most of the US electric grid was 'designed' and built. It worked quite well for 70 or so years without the internet. And I will say I have experienced more blackouts over the past 10 years than I did in total before 1990.

    • According to an earlier post the laptop that was allegedly infected was not connected to the electric company's grid control system. That conclusion answered my first question. Any vital utility system should absolutely never have it's control system of computers connected to the Internet. If somehow that's the case, those responsible need a very long prison sentence. There also needs to be other security measures to prevent folks having direct access to these control systems from sabotaging them.

    • Why is infrastructure on the public Internet ? It is not like the internet existed when most of the US electric grid was 'designed' and built. It worked quite well for 70 or so years without the internet. And I will say I have experienced more blackouts over the past 10 years than I did in total before 1990.

      Infrastructure does not have to be on the internet to be hacked. The Iranians air-gapped the computers controlling their nuclear centrifuges and Stuxnet still managed to infect and damage them. The interesting thing is that Russian hackers have actually taken down an electricity grid, that of the Ukraine. The Ukrainians brought it back online relatively quickly by manual operation even though their computer control systems remained a mess. The irony of that incident was that the relatively primitive nature

  • Now I'm mad. (Score:3)

    by hey! ( 33014 ) on Saturday December 31, 2016 @11:03AM (#53584657) Homepage Journal

    Somebody should have warned us that something like this was possible.

    I mean, clearly if it had been known this was even a possibility, management would have taken effective action to prevent it.

    Because people are rational beings who make logical decisions. I learned that in Economics class and if that's not true then the very principles our society is founded upon would be nothing more than wishful thinking.

  • I receive almost daily scam emails asking me to click on a link. Sometimes it is as if from FedEx, sometimes as if from a bank, etc. Could it be stopped too?

  • Security experts have been warning of possible foreign hacking for decades. But why this sudden spate of "Russia hacked X" stories now? Why not back when our Secretary of State was running an illegal, private, unsecured email server through which she transmitted classified information [politifact.com]?

    Simple: The Washington Post wanted Hillary to win the Presidential election, and reminding people how her action made it easier for Russian hackers to gain access to classified information wouldn't have helped her. But publish

  • NSA has failed us again (Score:3)

    by Nyder ( 754090 ) on Saturday December 31, 2016 @11:21AM (#53584731) Journal

    NSA has failed us again. Instead protecting America, they are wasting their and our time by mass collecting data on citizens. Instead of making sure exploits are fixed to keep our systems secure, they hold onto them so they can use them against us and other countries.

    If am I to believe this Russian hacking our systems like the Government is pushing, then the blame goes straight on the NSA and those who backed them.

  • #IgnoreWashingtonPost (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The Washington Post has become a Joke. Another Joke: blaming Russia for our election results. We blame everybody but ourselves. Blame blame blame. Look like 12yo children.

  • If you watch the below movie this article may be a hint of whats to come... Look at what Obama has been saying about a "third term".... Would he use a "false flag" and take down our electric grid, blame it on he Russians and institute Martial law? Think it isn't going through his and the other globalists minds?

    AmeriGeddon
    http://vidzi.tv/ym13lf5uypeb.h... [vidzi.tv]

    NDAA offical!

    George Orwell literally wrote the HOW TO manually for these SOB's!

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/... [zerohedge.com]

  • Apparently, the operators of the US power grid are using cheaper-than-possible security, i.e. they were basically asking for it. Stupid.

  • Trump thinks Putin is his buddy. Either that or his entire family are a bunch of Russian sleeper agents. In any event Trump thinks he's smart, but he's not -- Putin would love nothing more than to either have the U.S. in his back pocket, or destroy it -- either way he gets his wish, the resurrection of the Soviet Union and everything that implies. Putin, at best, is going to use Trump and his gullibility/greed/lust for power/whatever it is that goes through the head under that bad wig of his, and America is

Slashdot Top Deals

Got Mole problems? Call Avogadro at 6.02 x 10^23.

Close