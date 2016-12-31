Russian Hackers Penetrated The US Electricity Grid, Say Officials (washingtonpost.com) 72
Slashdot reader DogDude quotes the Washington Post: A code associated with the Russian hacking operation dubbed Grizzly Steppe by the Obama administration has been detected within the system of a Vermont utility, according to U.S. officials. While the Russians did not actively use the code to disrupt operations of the utility, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss a security matter, the penetration of the nation's electrical grid is significant because it represents a potentially serious vulnerability... American officials, including one senior administration official, said they are not yet sure what the intentions of the Russians might have been. The penetration may have been designed to disrupt the utility's operations or as a test by the Russians to see whether they could penetrate a portion of the grid... According to the report by the FBI and DHS, the hackers involved in the Russian operation used fraudulent emails that tricked their recipients into revealing passwords.
Here we go again. This reminds me of a boy, a boy who loved to cry wolf.
Precisely. After a year of troll articles about Trump,
This is a very serious accusation (Score:5, Funny)
Tit for tat (Score:1, Insightful)
You can't use your NSA to break in, spy, and sabotage industries, utilities, and governments, around the world. If you conduct malicious and damaging operations like you have for decades, expect that the world will respond.
Nor does the USA.
Re:Tit for tat (Score:5, Insightful)
And yet if someone even TALKS about expecting other countries to carry fair weight in organizations like NATO, then the US is suddenly evil for not being willing to deal with everything. Do you really think that the world would be a better place if the US simply disengaged across the board? Should Japan and Korea be the only entities in the front line dealing with China's territorial expansionism?
Never mind. Your instinct for moral relativism means the entire topic isn't worth addressing.
Your moral framework derives directly from your value system. If your value system is based on false and or mixed premises, your moral code will either be objectively evil or simply so internally hypocritical and contradictory that it cannot be used to shape a workable bun
Where's the redundancy that protects the world if something happens to the USA?
Excellent question. Why won't other countries agree to shoulder anything at all like their own share of that load? Because Americans are far too generous that way, but do it anyway because not doing so means having to deal with the even more expensive consequences later. We can't totally wash our hands of that chore, no matter how lazy other countries are, because it will end up just like the last two world wars when we hoped to avoid that expensive and deadly work for too long as well, and still had to ge
While the phishing attack may have originated in Russia, I find it disingenious to portray everything as state sponsored when the evidence is weak at best. To me its something akin to suggesting we need to retaliate against Australia every time Julian Assange takes a leak.
For non-programmers, Russia, and especially China, will do this regardless of whether the US does it. In theory, it could be reduced by treating an electronic attack the same as a physical attack; China isn't going to bomb the USA. However in practice it's very difficult to know whether a cyber attack is state-sponsored or not. An attack by Russian
Countermeasures (Score:2)
My company does that. I think it works (Score:2)
I work for an information security company. All of us should really know better, and yet we do occasionally click the phish bait sent out by corporate security. After being caught once, we start being more careful - at least for six months to a year. I think it's a good idea. Corpsec doesn't need to really scold us or anything, just informing us "you clicked on a fake email" is enough to raise our awareness.
Bullshit (Score:4, Informative)
One laptop not on the network had malware.
Fuck the washington post.
http://boingboing.net/2016/12/31/no-russia-didnt-hack-vermon.html
Hardly an attack aimed at the grid, and volume cranked up to 11 by WP as a part of the general current panic to glorify Obama and what his administration has done, and undermine the incoming administration.
Or the WP feels it is simply unimportant to get proper attribution and any of the details right.
1 laptop, not connected to the grid (Score:5, Informative)
Journalists wonder why people don't trust them, and this story is a good example. Turns out the crap was found on one laptop in the company's possession, which was not connected to their power grid.
(And when will companies/CIOs stop buying computers that contain so many exploitable vulnerabilities? I guess the answer is "Not until there's financial and legal consequence for their failure.")
Re:1 laptop, not connected to the grid (Score:5, Informative)
I'm very happy to come to the comments section and find mostly mocking and people who looked beyond the headline. Would have been nice if the editors did that.
Here is the full takedown on The Intercept of this BS-vending from WaPo: https://theintercept.com/2016/... [theintercept.com]
There have been substantial penetrations of the US Power Grid, but this was -not- one of them. I remember hearing about vulnerabilities in the electrical grid and other SCADA critical infrastructure in the '90s. The one guy who talked about that worked for the EPRI, and ended up getting fired because he continually pointed out how the utilities were -ignoring- the problem.
(Agree, mod parent up, good link!)
I don't think they're an arm of the government, they're just creating stories that will sell/get clicks. Clever government officials have figured out how to release information that will cause the story they want out to be the one written.
has to be asked (Score:2)
Why is infrastructure on the public Internet ? It is not like the internet existed when most of the US electric grid was 'designed' and built. It worked quite well for 70 or so years without the internet. And I will say I have experienced more blackouts over the past 10 years than I did in total before 1990.
Infrastructure does not have to be on the internet to be hacked. The Iranians air-gapped the computers controlling their nuclear centrifuges and Stuxnet still managed to infect and damage them. The interesting thing is that Russian hackers have actually taken down an electricity grid, that of the Ukraine. The Ukrainians brought it back online relatively quickly by manual operation even though their computer control systems remained a mess. The irony of that incident was that the relatively primitive nature
Now I'm mad. (Score:2)
Somebody should have warned us that something like this was possible.
I mean, clearly if it had been known this was even a possibility, management would have taken effective action to prevent it.
Because people are rational beings who make logical decisions. I learned that in Economics class and if that's not true then the very principles our society is founded upon would be nothing more than wishful thinking.
Coul it be (Score:2)
Hey look! It's another MSM Russian Hacking Story! (Score:2)
Security experts have been warning of possible foreign hacking for decades. But why this sudden spate of "Russia hacked X" stories now? Why not back when our Secretary of State was running an illegal, private, unsecured email server through which she transmitted classified information [politifact.com]?
Simple: The Washington Post wanted Hillary to win the Presidential election, and reminding people how her action made it easier for Russian hackers to gain access to classified information wouldn't have helped her. But publish
NSA has failed us again (Score:2)
NSA has failed us again. Instead protecting America, they are wasting their and our time by mass collecting data on citizens. Instead of making sure exploits are fixed to keep our systems secure, they hold onto them so they can use them against us and other countries.
If am I to believe this Russian hacking our systems like the Government is pushing, then the blame goes straight on the NSA and those who backed them.
False Flag coming???? (Score:2)
If you watch the below movie this article may be a hint of whats to come... Look at what Obama has been saying about a "third term".... Would he use a "false flag" and take down our electric grid, blame it on he Russians and institute Martial law? Think it isn't going through his and the other globalists minds?
AmeriGeddon
http://vidzi.tv/ym13lf5uypeb.h... [vidzi.tv]
NDAA offical!
George Orwell literally wrote the HOW TO manually for these SOB's!
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/... [zerohedge.com]
Amateur-level security will do that... (Score:2)
Apparently, the operators of the US power grid are using cheaper-than-possible security, i.e. they were basically asking for it. Stupid.