Microsoft Patent Suggests HoloLens Could Keep Track of Your Small Items

A new Microsoft patent has been published that describes a system that would let its HoloLens glasses track small items like car keys, ultimately helping users find their lost belongings. What's more is that the system can "monitor the status of objects without any instructions from users, keeping tabs on anything that's important to their lives," writes Adi Robertson via The Verge. From the report: The patent's basic idea is pretty simple. HoloLens has outward-facing cameras that can make a spatial map of a room, and machine vision technology can identify or track specific objects in an image. So if, for example, you put your keys down on a table, HoloLens could hypothetically spot them through the camera and quietly note their position. When you're about to leave the house, it could give you the keys' last known location, even if they've since been covered up by a newspaper or slipped under a couch cushion. But what's really interesting isn't the idea of HoloLens tracking an object. It's HoloLens learning what items matter to you and choosing what to follow, before you ever worry about losing something. To be clear, you could designate objects: one example has a traveler telling HoloLens to track their passport while abroad. In other cases, though, it could check to see how often you interact with an object, or when you move it around, and start tracking anything that hits a certain threshold.

  • This is awesome! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Now where did I put my Microsoft HoloLens?

  • Like with every solution with HoloLens this will make you look like a douche.

    Normal video conferencing: two or more groups of people seeing each other over a remote distance.
    Video conferencing with a partner using HoloLens: Cool 3D for a single individual, but all the others see a douche wearing a HoloLens.
    Video conferencing where all partners use HoloLens: All douches see the other douches wearing their HoloLens.

  • The word 'track' appears several times in TFS. Readers here know where that leads.

    We can expect that M$, Google, Apple & Fecebook will soon have maps of our homes, our workplace and our dungeon and all the goodies inside.

