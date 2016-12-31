Creepy Site Claims To Reveal Torrenting Histories (iknowwhatyoudownload.com) 31
Slashdot reader dryriver writes: The highly invasive and possibly Russian owned and operated website IKnowWhatYouDownload.com immediately shows [a] bittorent download history for your IP address when you land on it. What's more, it also [claims to] show the torrenting history of any specific IP address you enter, and also of IP addresses similar to yours, so you can see what others near you -- perhaps the nice neighbours in the house next door -- have downloaded when they thought nobody was looking...
There is also a nasty little "Track Downloads" feature that lets you send a "trick URL" to somebody else. When they click on the URL -- thinking its something cool on Facebook, Twitter or the general internet -- THEY see what they URL promised, but YOU get sent their entire torrenting history, including anything embarrassing or otherwise compromising content they may have downloaded in private... The website appears to offer an API, customized download reports and more to interested parties in the hopes of generating big cash from making other people's torrenting activities public.
It's not clear whether this site is really revealing the information it claims to -- or whether it can filter out the fake IP addresses provided by many downloaders. But putting that aside, it does raise an important question. Is it technologically possible to build a site that tracks and reveals torrenting histories based on IP addresses?
There is also a nasty little "Track Downloads" feature that lets you send a "trick URL" to somebody else. When they click on the URL -- thinking its something cool on Facebook, Twitter or the general internet -- THEY see what they URL promised, but YOU get sent their entire torrenting history, including anything embarrassing or otherwise compromising content they may have downloaded in private... The website appears to offer an API, customized download reports and more to interested parties in the hopes of generating big cash from making other people's torrenting activities public.
It's not clear whether this site is really revealing the information it claims to -- or whether it can filter out the fake IP addresses provided by many downloaders. But putting that aside, it does raise an important question. Is it technologically possible to build a site that tracks and reveals torrenting histories based on IP addresses?
those crazy Russians! (Score:2, Insightful)
Nice little malware trick (Score:4, Informative)
There is also a nasty little "Track Downloads" feature that lets you send a "trick URL" to somebody else. When they click on the URL -- thinking its something cool on Facebook, Twitter or the general internet -- THEY see what they URL promised,
And of course, it delivers malware that because you're trusted to the recipient, they'll infect their PC with, thus introducing a new vector in addition to the compromised ad servers and malware delivered via email...
I very much doubt that the reason this site was created was for the reasons laid-out in the article summary.
Sure (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you went to their site, they already know your IP address. They let you type in other IP addresses in addition to your own, which every server knows whenever a client connects (barring tor or proxy usage).
Re: (Score:2)
Ha! No. (Score:2)
Here's "my" list: http://iknowwhatyoudownload.co... [iknowwhatyoudownload.com]
Of course, that IP address is just a shared VPN endpoint used by who knows how many people. And sure enough, if you read the site they admit that they can't separate people on shared IPs, behind NAT, on dynamic IPs... So basically 99% of internet users are indistinguishable from each other on their site.
Re: (Score:3)
I checked mine, from my own IP that I do all my torrenting from. It came up blank.
Re: (Score:2)
They only have access to public trackers (which throw in a few random addressed, just to fuck with people dumb enough to use them to subpoena ISPs and start suing people based on an IP address) so if you stick to private ones "your" record will come up blank.
Russia, Russia, Russia! (Score:1)
Marsh, Marsha, Marsha!
Wow! This is incredible.
Partial (Score:2)
Seems they missed most of them. I imagine it depends on which tracker you use.
dynamic ip address (Score:1)
Most home users have dynamic ip addresses, so it'll just show whatever the person who had your ip address earlier was downloading.
I feel safer now (Score:1)
i have pirated copies of Slackware (Score:2)
I tried it, it works. (Score:1)
I just tried this site, and it did in fact know of one download that I did like a month ago. But I have downloaded several more files since then, and it knew nothing of those.
Also, the other day I came across a similar site which appeared to have even more information about my downloads. But I did not think to bookmark it.
From a technical point of view, it is rather easy: you just set up a fake torrent peer which connects to various trackers and obtains peer lists, without actually receiving anything from
Technically correct (Score:2)
It has where I downloaded raspian for a rasp pi, and an Android rom for my phone. I don't think anyone who knows anything about how torrents work would be too surprised to know anyone else downloading it can see all the peers. Might be an eye-opener for people who don't.