Creepy Site Claims To Reveal Torrenting Histories (iknowwhatyoudownload.com) 106
Slashdot reader dryriver writes: The highly invasive and possibly Russian owned and operated website IKnowWhatYouDownload.com immediately shows [a] bittorent download history for your IP address when you land on it. What's more, it also [claims to] show the torrenting history of any specific IP address you enter, and also of IP addresses similar to yours, so you can see what others near you -- perhaps the nice neighbours in the house next door -- have downloaded when they thought nobody was looking...
There is also a nasty little "Track Downloads" feature that lets you send a "trick URL" to somebody else. When they click on the URL -- thinking its something cool on Facebook, Twitter or the general internet -- THEY see what they URL promised, but YOU get sent their entire torrenting history, including anything embarrassing or otherwise compromising content they may have downloaded in private... The website appears to offer an API, customized download reports and more to interested parties in the hopes of generating big cash from making other people's torrenting activities public.
It's not clear whether this site is really revealing the information it claims to -- or whether it can filter out the fake IP addresses provided by many downloaders. But putting that aside, it does raise an important question. Is it technologically possible to build a site that tracks and reveals torrenting histories based on IP addresses?
I'd funny that if I had the points.
For my IP address, the site says nothing has been downloaded. I know that is not true because I have two teenagers, and they torrent stuff all the time.
Maybe they use private trackers or a vpn?
Maybe they use private trackers or a vpn?
They are not that smart.
There is also a nasty little "Track Downloads" feature that lets you send a "trick URL" to somebody else. When they click on the URL -- thinking its something cool on Facebook, Twitter or the general internet -- THEY see what they URL promised,
And of course, it delivers malware that because you're trusted to the recipient, they'll infect their PC with, thus introducing a new vector in addition to the compromised ad servers and malware delivered via email...
I very much doubt that the reason this site was created was for the reasons laid-out in the article summary.
If you went to their site, they already know your IP address. They let you type in other IP addresses in addition to your own, which every server knows whenever a client connects (barring tor or proxy usage).
Hey! That's the combination to my tired old joke safe!
Here's "my" list: http://iknowwhatyoudownload.co... [iknowwhatyoudownload.com]
Of course, that IP address is just a shared VPN endpoint used by who knows how many people. And sure enough, if you read the site they admit that they can't separate people on shared IPs, behind NAT, on dynamic IPs... So basically 99% of internet users are indistinguishable from each other on their site.
Re:Ha! No. (Score:5, Informative)
I checked mine, from my own IP that I do all my torrenting from. It came up blank.
They only have access to public trackers (which throw in a few random addressed, just to fuck with people dumb enough to use them to subpoena ISPs and start suing people based on an IP address) so if you stick to private ones "your" record will come up blank.
The majority of my downloading has been public trackers in the past 2 years. Got bored of the ratio upkeep on private trackers so switched to newsgroups. Just use torrents when the nzbs fail.
It didn't even get the ip right. I know for a fact mine is 127.0.0.1.
When my what does what at home?
Same. I do a lot of torrents, all from private trackers.
Awesome site! (Score:3)
I struggle to find new and interesting things on the internet, but not any more!
The first of my "neighbors" IP addresses led me to Milftoon.com (NSFW, and not linked) which is totally what you think it is.
Knowing everyone else's download history will make it easy to discover new and interesting things to see.
Thanks, iknowwhatyouupload.com! You've saved me so much time.
Which would you prefer admitting to downloading, Elf or Milfs Like It Big?
My list is blank, but I've been seeding that shitty VHS rip of Einstein's Brain for years now
:(
though one of my "neighbours" had an interesting torrent: Cops.The.XXX.Parody.Too.XXX.720p.WEBRip.MP4-VSEX
You mean like the FIFTEEN trackers on this site?????
Just hack into google analytics if you want to have a rip-roaring blast at your next party.
Hack? You can just pay Google to get that information you know.
Marsh, Marsha, Marsha!
Wow! This is incredible.
Not from the 'left', it's from the democrats. Here's why [nytimes.com]. Just your regular turf war
The DNC are not morons. They are very astute. They are still drowning in money. This Russian thing is only helping.
Seems they missed most of them. I imagine it depends on which tracker you use.
Most home users have dynamic ip addresses, so it'll just show whatever the person who had your ip address earlier was downloading.
I just tried this site, and it did in fact know of one download that I did like a month ago. But I have downloaded several more files since then, and it knew nothing of those.
Also, the other day I came across a similar site which appeared to have even more information about my downloads. But I did not think to bookmark it.
From a technical point of view, it is rather easy: you just set up a fake torrent peer which connects to various trackers and obtains peer lists, without actually receiving anything from
It has where I downloaded raspian for a rasp pi, and an Android rom for my phone. I don't think anyone who knows anything about how torrents work would be too surprised to know anyone else downloading it can see all the peers. Might be an eye-opener for people who don't.
Not a new concept (Score:5, Interesting)
There was a site like this up several years ago called youhavedownloaded.com [slashdot.org]. There was a big to-do when people started plugging in IPs allocated to record labels and movie studios, and found that those people were pirating tons of shit.
Torrentfreak article (Score:2, Informative)
For if you want to read a real report on this site. They actually do real journalism by contacting the company who made the site and actually communicating with them!
https://torrentfreak.com/i-know-what-you-downloaded-on-bittorrent-161223/
They didn't list any of the ascii "art" I downloaded in high school.
There is not much to see there. It didn't list any downloads for me even though I use public torrent trackers continuously (for legitimate purposes). I live in a large city and the most some of my 'neighbors' had was a music video and some asian tv show, I'm pretty sure there is a LOT of things this thing is missing.
I have torrented a metric buttloadover the years . and it shows that I dont have anything.
so either the bogeyman of "your ip address is giving you away" is bogus as it disappears rapidly after you stop seeding, or I am a frigging expert at hiding without doing anything at all.
I'm betting that IP addresses disappear rapidly and unless you were torrenting in the past 60 seconds you wont show up.
1. Put up site claiming to have knowledge of 'illegal' activity by IP
2. Attract those with something to be concerned about who visit to confirm or refute their fears
2a. Bingo, a self-triaged list of targets pops out ready for further investigation.
2b. Sell to MAFIAA
3. Profit!!!
IP addresses are not people. Further hundreds of millions of home computers and equipment are vulnerable if not already compromised at any particular moment. Your history of web sites or torrents can be 99.999% true which will make the foolish and senators fearful. But computers can and do function as relays. So they and others can make it seem like you have a fetish for grandma bondage porn.
And this means Russians can be hacked too. Their statement:
AN IP IS NOT PROOF. YOU CAN'T PROVE ANYTHING.
I can only