Piracy Privacy The Internet Entertainment

Creepy Site Claims To Reveal Torrenting Histories

Posted by EditorDavid
Slashdot reader dryriver writes: The highly invasive and possibly Russian owned and operated website IKnowWhatYouDownload.com immediately shows [a] bittorent download history for your IP address when you land on it. What's more, it also [claims to] show the torrenting history of any specific IP address you enter, and also of IP addresses similar to yours, so you can see what others near you -- perhaps the nice neighbours in the house next door -- have downloaded when they thought nobody was looking...

There is also a nasty little "Track Downloads" feature that lets you send a "trick URL" to somebody else. When they click on the URL -- thinking its something cool on Facebook, Twitter or the general internet -- THEY see what they URL promised, but YOU get sent their entire torrenting history, including anything embarrassing or otherwise compromising content they may have downloaded in private... The website appears to offer an API, customized download reports and more to interested parties in the hopes of generating big cash from making other people's torrenting activities public.
It's not clear whether this site is really revealing the information it claims to -- or whether it can filter out the fake IP addresses provided by many downloaders. But putting that aside, it does raise an important question. Is it technologically possible to build a site that tracks and reveals torrenting histories based on IP addresses?

Creepy Site Claims To Reveal Torrenting Histories

  • i used to blame it on my dog.

    • For my IP address, the site says nothing has been downloaded. I know that is not true because I have two teenagers, and they torrent stuff all the time.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by stdarg ( 456557 )

        Maybe they use private trackers or a vpn?

      • Maybe it's just an attempt to collect IP addresses of people worried about their torrent activities. Nice way to build a subpoena list for use with ISP threats, demand letters, etc.. I would think someone would write a script to enter tons for IP addresses at random to pollute the stream, so to speak. Personally I have not used a torrent client in a long time, two ISPs (and actual addresses) ago...

  • Nice little malware trick (Score:4, Informative)

    by TWX ( 665546 ) on Saturday December 31, 2016 @03:03PM (#53585687)

    There is also a nasty little "Track Downloads" feature that lets you send a "trick URL" to somebody else. When they click on the URL -- thinking its something cool on Facebook, Twitter or the general internet -- THEY see what they URL promised,

    And of course, it delivers malware that because you're trusted to the recipient, they'll infect their PC with, thus introducing a new vector in addition to the compromised ad servers and malware delivered via email...

    I very much doubt that the reason this site was created was for the reasons laid-out in the article summary.

  • Just type in your IP address, why not narrow down their target list.

  • Ha! No. (Score:3)

    by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo.world3@net> on Saturday December 31, 2016 @03:04PM (#53585699) Homepage

    Here's "my" list: http://iknowwhatyoudownload.co... [iknowwhatyoudownload.com]

    Of course, that IP address is just a shared VPN endpoint used by who knows how many people. And sure enough, if you read the site they admit that they can't separate people on shared IPs, behind NAT, on dynamic IPs... So basically 99% of internet users are indistinguishable from each other on their site.

    • Re:Ha! No. (Score:5, Informative)

      by richy freeway ( 623503 ) on Saturday December 31, 2016 @03:18PM (#53585767)

      I checked mine, from my own IP that I do all my torrenting from. It came up blank.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        They only have access to public trackers (which throw in a few random addressed, just to fuck with people dumb enough to use them to subpoena ISPs and start suing people based on an IP address) so if you stick to private ones "your" record will come up blank.

        • The majority of my downloading has been public trackers in the past 2 years. Got bored of the ratio upkeep on private trackers so switched to newsgroups. Just use torrents when the nzbs fail.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by wbr1 ( 2538558 )
          I use public trackers but my IP is blank. I only recently started using a VPN, so my public IP should have records. This is likely either new or some sort of honeypot.

      • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

        by Hognoxious ( 631665 )

        It didn't even get the ip right. I know for a fact mine is 127.0.0.1.

      • Same. I do a lot of torrents, all from private trackers.

    • I struggle to find new and interesting things on the internet, but not any more!

      The first of my "neighbors" IP addresses led me to Milftoon.com (NSFW, and not linked) which is totally what you think it is.

      Knowing everyone else's download history will make it easy to discover new and interesting things to see.

      Thanks, iknowwhatyouupload.com! You've saved me so much time.

    • Which would you prefer admitting to downloading, Elf or Milfs Like It Big?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ChoGGi ( 522069 )

      My list is blank, but I've been seeding that shitty VHS rip of Einstein's Brain for years now :(

      though one of my "neighbours" had an interesting torrent: Cops.The.XXX.Parody.Too.XXX.720p.WEBRip.MP4-VSEX

  • Marsh, Marsha, Marsha!

    Wow! This is incredible.

  • Seems they missed most of them. I imagine it depends on which tracker you use.

  • Most home users have dynamic ip addresses, so it'll just show whatever the person who had your ip address earlier was downloading.

  • It doesn't show any of the few torrents I downloaded from home. It doesn't show any of the *many* torrents I downloaded from the dedicated server I rent to do that. Thanks for letting me feel safe :D
  • downloaded from the most evil torrent sites in the world and that russian website showed that i downloaded nothing

  • I just tried this site, and it did in fact know of one download that I did like a month ago. But I have downloaded several more files since then, and it knew nothing of those.

    Also, the other day I came across a similar site which appeared to have even more information about my downloads. But I did not think to bookmark it.

    From a technical point of view, it is rather easy: you just set up a fake torrent peer which connects to various trackers and obtains peer lists, without actually receiving anything from

  • It has where I downloaded raspian for a rasp pi, and an Android rom for my phone. I don't think anyone who knows anything about how torrents work would be too surprised to know anyone else downloading it can see all the peers. Might be an eye-opener for people who don't.

  • It didn't get a single torrent correct even with about 3,000 being seeded from a test IP.
  • Good luck with a VPN.

  • Not a new concept (Score:5, Interesting)

    by ShaunC ( 203807 ) on Saturday December 31, 2016 @03:52PM (#53585913)

    There was a site like this up several years ago called youhavedownloaded.com [slashdot.org]. There was a big to-do when people started plugging in IPs allocated to record labels and movie studios, and found that those people were pirating tons of shit.

  • it's not working, i download TB of torents a month, it shows nothing

  • Torrentfreak article (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    For if you want to read a real report on this site. They actually do real journalism by contacting the company who made the site and actually communicating with them!

    https://torrentfreak.com/i-know-what-you-downloaded-on-bittorrent-161223/

  • They didn't list any of the ascii "art" I downloaded in high school.

  • There is not much to see there. It didn't list any downloads for me even though I use public torrent trackers continuously (for legitimate purposes). I live in a large city and the most some of my 'neighbors' had was a music video and some asian tv show, I'm pretty sure there is a LOT of things this thing is missing.

  • I have torrented a metric buttloadover the years . and it shows that I dont have anything.
    so either the bogeyman of "your ip address is giving you away" is bogus as it disappears rapidly after you stop seeding, or I am a frigging expert at hiding without doing anything at all.

    I'm betting that IP addresses disappear rapidly and unless you were torrenting in the past 60 seconds you wont show up.

  • 1. Put up site claiming to have knowledge of 'illegal' activity by IP
    2. Attract those with something to be concerned about who visit to confirm or refute their fears
    2a. Bingo, a self-triaged list of targets pops out ready for further investigation.
    2b. Sell to MAFIAA
    3. Profit!!!

  • I did a "neutral" search - (Russia and IP addresses). The only thing I got was an offer to mask your IP address. Nothing negative. So.. Words are what you use when you want to start a fight with someone. Wars start that way too. Miscommunication, antagonizing, and vilifying are all the first step to start a war. Remember the "Axis of Evil" said by a famous person. Well.. Stuff like that does not make you new friends - it generates hate. This world is like a powder keg right now, and any type of bad words to
  • Did not bother to click it; the summary and the many comments saying "it doesn't work" make it sound like the site itself is click bait.

  • IP addresses are not people. Further hundreds of millions of home computers and equipment are vulnerable if not already compromised at any particular moment. Your history of web sites or torrents can be 99.999% true which will make the foolish and senators fearful. But computers can and do function as relays. So they and others can make it seem like you have a fetish for grandma bondage porn.

    And this means Russians can be hacked too. Their statement:

    AN IP IS NOT PROOF. YOU CAN'T PROVE ANYTHING.

    I can only

