Bad Year For Piracy: 2016 Was The Year Torrent Giants Fell (torrentfreak.com) 47
From a report on TorrentFreak: 2016 has been a memorable year for torrent users but not in a good way. Over a period of just a few months, several of the largest torrent sites vanished from the scene. From KickassTorrents, through Torrentz to What.cd, several torrent giants have left the scene.Another notable website which vanished is TorrentHound. ThePirateBay is back, but is often facing issues. Not long ago, ExtraTorrent noted that it was on the receiving end of several DDoS attacks.
.. i still have no problem downloading whatever im looking for.
With the exception of playlater (or owning a ios or android device) how can you download movies you've purchased on amazon to watch offline?
Big names are big targets (Score:4, Insightful)
No offense, but you are smoking crack. Onion sites get brought down all of the time. The Freedomhosting raid killed like 3/4 of the links on the Hidden Wiki. There are probably more FBI honeypots on TOR than there are "legitimate" kiddie porn sites, and they've had a pretty good run unmaski
If you have discs: Handbrake. If you purchased a digital copy: Playlater.
Just fyi torrents aren't private and Kat is rebuilding at https://katcr.co/new/ [katcr.co]
Decentralized Crime (Score:5, Interesting)
Piracy has always been a story of decentralization. In fact nearly all crime will inevitably rely on a decentralized process. In order to build a large, powerful organization you can't have a larger, more powerful organization trying stop you.
We saw this from the beginning. It started with streaming sites and warez sites, but those were trivial to target and eliminate. So people moved on to p2p in order to decentralize the crime. That worked until the law adapted to target the defacto pirates (the application developers). So it moved to even further distributed services: torrents. Without an application developer to pursue the new central authorities which could be attacked were the torrent hosting sites, so the community also developed magnet links to further remove themselves from the process of hosting.
The inevitable outcome is just that the list of magnet links will also become distributed much like the DNS system.
> In order to build a large, powerful organization you can't have a larger, more powerful organization trying stop you.
" Government is the Entertainment Division of the military-industrial complex"
-- Frank Zappa [wikiquote.org]
Anonymous Overlay Networks - USE THEM :) (Score:1)
Since the MAFIAA will never give up, and your protests via clearnet sharing operations both
a) do not sway lawmakers minds
b) fail and fall under MAFIAA pressure
You really should move all your operations exclusively onto the anonymous overlay networks and never ever touch clearnet again.
We're talking I2P, Phantom, Tor, GnuNet, OnionCat, Pond, etc... an entire ecosystem of virtually impenetrable encrypted anonymous comms and data sharing channels awaits you. Start searching these names and finding all the new
Deep packet inspection will shut all that down. The ISP is the single point of failure we have yet to circumvent.
The ISP can simply drop packets that don't match whitelisted protocols. 'Darknet' traffic is trivial to block.
#1 pirate site YouTube is still up (Score:1)
Not only can I download music there for free, the creators upload their music! It's great!
If the creators offer it to you, it ain't piracy.
Unless of course some giant TV network used his song without licensing it and YouTube's ass backwards automated content watchdog finds out that the same sound bite is used by some no-name artist and Big-Ass-Network, thinks that the BAN has to be the rights holder because it's BAN and the other one is no-name-artist, and suddenly the creator gets a YouTube strike for putting his own creation up on YouTube...
Whack-a-mole continues (Score:3)
I think it's time we get trackers for trackers to find out what is the latest replacement for a tracker that was just shot down by the content industry.
Just use Google/Duck Duck Go to search for what you want plus "magnet" or "torrent".
The Pirate Bay seems pretty reliable for me. VPN to block ISP/music industry interference.
This is great news! (Score:5, Interesting)
The next iteration is darknets, encrypted end-to-end file sharing, completely under whatever radar they can come up with. I've been farting around with ZeroNet lately and it seems pretty good. And if all of it shuts down, we'll just go back to the ol' "hard drive fulla goodies" passed around like we did back when half of the people who had Internet access had dialup. Good luck tracking that.
Princess Leia Organa: The more you tighten your grip, Tarkin, the more star systems will slip through your fingers.
Especially the malware! Malware has come SO far since limewire. It's like we get free software with our stolen software!
Bad year for privacy also (Score:1)
We have to circumvent the ISP to fix the problem.
Bad year for piracy? (Score:4, Insightful)
Or the title should read "Good year for the copyright cartel after buying off more politicians and judges with brown envelopes".
News of their demise is greatly exagerated (Score:2)
As of two weeks ago, KAT is back on the scene.
https://torrentfreak.com/kicka... [torrentfreak.com]