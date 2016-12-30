Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Government Security Microsoft Privacy United States Technology

FBI and Homeland Security Detail Russian Hacking Campaign In New Report (theguardian.com) 54

Posted by BeauHD from the day-late-and-a-dollar-short dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and FBI have released an analysis of the allegedly Russian government-sponsored hacking groups blamed for breaching several different parts of the Democratic party during the 2016 elections. The 13-page document, released on Thursday and meant for information technology professionals, came as Barack Obama announced sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2016 elections. The report was criticized by security experts, who said it lacked depth and came too late. "The activity by [Russian intelligence services] is part of an ongoing campaign of cyber-enabled operations directed at the U.S. government and its citizens," wrote the authors of the government report. "This [joint analysis report] provides technical indicators related to many of these operations, recommended mitigations, suggested actions to take in response to the indicators provided, and information on how to report such incidents to the U.S. government." The government report follows several from the private sector, notably a lengthy section in a Microsoft report from 2015 on a hacking team referred to as "advanced persistent threat 28" (APT 28), which the company's internal nomenclature calls Strontium and others have called Fancy Bear. Also mentioned in the government document is another group called APT 29 or Cozy Bear. The Microsoft report contains a history of the groups' operation; a report by security analysts ThreatConnect describes the team's modus operandi; and competing firm CrowdStrike detailed the attack on the Democratic National Committee shortly before subsequent breaches of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign were discovered.

FBI and Homeland Security Detail Russian Hacking Campaign In New Report More | Reply

FBI and Homeland Security Detail Russian Hacking Campaign In New Report

Comments Filter:

  • This Calls for Swift Retribution (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Kunedog ( 1033226 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @08:03AM (#53578087)
    Not so fast, comrades! We'll teach you to inform our electorate!
  • meanwhile, the DNC is name-calling because that's all that's left to do.

    • So they're doing what Trump has done all along? Calling women he's assaulted ugly, whining how he's made to look bad when his own words and deeds are reported, calling someone else corrupt when he himself is a corrupt con artist?

      You mean the DNC is doing the exact same thing the Republicans are doing? How shocking!

  • Before the election: (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "What... Trump says the election is rigged? Calm down folks, it's not like anyone could HACK us or anything, sheesh"

    -after election-

    "the russians!"

  • LOL I just read the report LOL LOL!!! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    * too busy LMAO *

    summary : pure bullshit

    they do mention a yara signature linked to some group but thats about it,

  • The problem with lying all the time (Score:3)

    by nehumanuscrede ( 624750 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @08:11AM (#53578107)

    is that, when you really need folks to believe you, it just doesn't happen.

    Maybe if the US Government understood this fact, we might actually care what they have to say.

    • Its a talking point (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 30, 2016 @08:21AM (#53578159)

      Please look at what they provided. There is literally no evidence given in the document, not even an attempt. They make up some names, put them in a diagram and say that is proof. They didn't even try.

      This document is one of those DNC talking points that isn't valid. Now the DNC supporters will be screaming that the FBI released proof of the attack, but not one of them will even look at it to see that the document doesn't contain anything even attempting to prove it. Its just a placeholder to give DNC supporters talking points to use. Watch over the next week how many of them cite this document is unquestionable proof and will refuse to hear anyone question it.

      "The FBI and DHS have shown proof that the Russians did it."
      "Are you questioning the integrity of the FBI by saying the document is lying?"

      Mark my words, you will hear the above non-stop now.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        Please look at what they provided. There is literally no evidence given in the document, not even an attempt. They make up some names, put them in a diagram and say that is proof. They didn't even try.

        Yep. It's 13 pages of absolute garbage containing no proof of anything. If people need an example of propaganda and fake news though? That's the bullshit being pumped right there.

        And since we're running dry on the news cycles right now, you're likely going to be spot on. The flappy heads in the media will push--and push hard that this is proof. You're also likely going to hear the various progressive groups trying to use it as an attempt that "Trump is illegitimate" or some other steaming pile of BS.

  • The US intelligence hacking center is documented enough. I understand what it is and I'm not part of that community.

    Let me state the publicly unknown... the equivalent of deep blue can diagnose the location of hackers. Yes is is 1% error prone.

    Actually it's more proficient that deep blue and it can program it's own viruses in real time. But... just like people it can be wrong.

    What people/companies need is meta alerts.. with details!!! for reanalysis.

    Difficult when the conclusion is a hunch from a recursi

  • So where is this report? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Crap article. Doesn't seem to have any links to the actual report itself. Can anyone throw me a bone here?

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Never mind, I'm a fucking idiot and was looking at the wrong article link.

  • palpable irony. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @08:22AM (#53578167) Homepage
    that we, the united states, have worked to skew elections and overthrow governments for nearly fifty years as though it were nothing more than another element of common foreign policy. However, whenever a foreign nation tries to influence our elections, its somehow a capital offence the world must take seriously.

    If sanctions didnt work for Ukrane, they wont work here. Although they do an amazing job of allowing you to avoid the fact of the matter which is that Hillary Clinton was a turd of a candidate who rigged the parties primary, and enjoyed limited popularity outside major metropolitan areas. She never set foot in places like Wisconsin, took a gamble that LA was somehow bigger than all the midwest, and lost.

    • Sanctions have never worked, at any time they have been implemented. Sanctions as a politician's tool to say they did something without actually making a tough decision. Especially with 20 (make that 19 now) days left in his presidency, this move means nothing. It's all getting rolled back anyway. Too little, too late.

      All this report does is confirm that the Russians didn't hack the election. They might have released a few E-Mails, but Hillary did her own part to make E-Mail a meaningful factor in the el

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by naubol ( 566278 )

        Not doing anything is often a tough decision. I wouldn't say sanctions accomplish nothing, however, even if you're right I would say sanctions are often used to get the public to accept that we've made the tough decision not to respond with physical aggression. It's often the right decision, and rarely popular.

        They illegally acquired access to Podesta's emails and other DNC IP. Then they broadcast it to the world. Information is the most powerful commodity and control of it is critical. The point is no

    • Re:palpable irony. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @08:49AM (#53578259) Journal

      that we, the united states, have worked to skew elections and overthrow governments for nearly fifty years as though it were nothing more than another element of common foreign policy. However, whenever a foreign nation tries to influence our elections, its somehow a capital offence the world must take seriously.

      I've been hearing this argument a lot from Republicans lately. It's interesting that suddenly so many patriotic people on the Right are on a "blame America" tour. [Note: I'm not talking about you here, nimbius, I'm talking about the argument.]

      This massive reversal of roles has me thinking that their outrage is less than genuine.

      If sanctions didnt work for Ukrane, they wont work here.

      And yet, people on the Right are absolutely certain that sanctions work when it comes to Cuba, Iran, etc, and that Obama is unpatriotic for removing them. The hypocrisy all around is stunning.

  • Hey Obama and friends... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Did you borrow your foreign policy from the 80's?

    DNC hacks - perks for the rich, perks for the poor, make the working class pay for it all.

    This is why you lost the election.

  • Not that the incoming US President will... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @08:27AM (#53578191) Journal
    If true, this raises the ethical question of America justifying meddling in the next Russian Presidential Election in 2018, or the one after that.

    I bet the rest of the World can pause and find this amusing, since we Americans probably sought to influence more elections the last century than any nation... looking at you Central & South America.

    I'm as bewildered as the next fellow as to how we ended up our newest Commander-in-Chief, but I also believe it's time he and the former administration started working together like big boys.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Well, it's easier to tip a working system between relatively equally matched candidates than it is an already rigged one.

  • talking about Russia but not Soros... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by RobRyland ( 960596 ) on Friday December 30, 2016 @08:31AM (#53578201)

    An article talking about Russia trying to influence American politics, but not mentioning George Soros or foreign donations to the Clinton Foundation...
    That is propaganda.

  • Summary of the "report" (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Pages 1-3: overview of recent activities of some hacking groups
    Page 4: list of these groups
    Pages 5-12: suggested security measures (copied from "Cybersecurity for dummies"?)
    Page 13: contacts

    Again, no evidence of Russian involvement. Or anything that can be called a detailed analysis.

  • clintonemail.com - never "hacked" (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    HRC for internet security czar 2017!

  • Full Stop. This was not "Trump Winning" or "Russia Hacking" it was the DNC being so completely out of touch with parts of the country they knew they would win than they still don't accept that they lost there. Michael Moore nailed it in 5 Reasons Trump Will Win [michaelmoore.com].

    The whole election loss can come down to a few swing states. A few extra thousand voters one way or another in a state that is solid Red or Blue isn't what got Trump elected. (Just like Clinton getting massive numbers in California didn't win her the

  • On Jan 19th, Obama says... Because we wuz hacked, the election results cannot be allowed to stand. And since Russia has shown that it can hack our elections, we can't trust any future American elections. Therefore I am suspending the electoral process, and proclaiming myself president-for-life

Slashdot Top Deals

As the trials of life continue to take their toll, remember that there is always a future in Computer Maintenance. -- National Lampoon, "Deteriorata"

Close