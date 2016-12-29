Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Social Networks The Courts Businesses Media The Internet Entertainment Technology

Seattle Man Accused of Using Social Media To Set Up Fake Porn Agency (nbcnews.com) 40

Posted by BeauHD from the lessons-learned dept.
The Washington State Attorney General's Office has charged a Seattle man for setting up a fake talent agency for adult entertainers in order to trick women into posing nude and having sex with him. NBC News reports: Michael-Jon Matthew Hickey is accused of creating a fictitious business and using deceptive ads with bogus employment offers to find his victims. The lawsuit alleges Hickey offered and advertised commercial services solely for his "own personal gain" and to "satisfy his sexual desires" with no intention of following through on the promised services to help these women find jobs. Hickey, a 40-year old technology blogger and aspiring photographer, is charged with numerous violations of the Washington Consumer Protection Act and the Commercial Electronic Mail Act. Assistant Attorney General Andrea Alegrett, who is handling the consumer protection case, told NBC News Hickey had developed "a sophisticated scam" which involved fake business websites, fictional people, and bogus contact information. The lawsuit alleges Hickey pretended to be a woman named Deja Stwalley, who claimed to live in Las Vegas where she ran a number of talent companies, including New Seattle Talent, West Coast Talent and FMH Modeling. The New SeattleTalent website stated: "We work as recruiters and scouts for some of the top studios in the Northwest. Our goal is to be the top recruiting group for girls in America. We're woman-founded and woman-owned, and take the talent's safety and welfare seriously." Hickey, posing as Stwalley, would contact women between the ages of 17 and 25 via Facebook and offer them a chance to audition for an adult film studio. Stwalley assured each woman that they "TOTALLY have the look they're going for" and could earn between $1,200 and $3,500 a day, the AG's complaint alleges. Digital Security expert Adam Levin, Chairman and founder of Identity Theft 911, said this case shows just how easy it is for someone to use social media for fraudulent purposes.

Seattle Man Accused of Using Social Media To Set Up Fake Porn Agency More | Reply

Seattle Man Accused of Using Social Media To Set Up Fake Porn Agency

Comments Filter:

  • More info on this... (Score:3)

    by Frosty Piss ( 770223 ) * on Thursday December 29, 2016 @07:55PM (#53575927)

    Sydney Brownstone at The Stranger (Seattle "alt: weekly) did a whole slew of articles on this guy who actually used to work at The Stranger. The dude is also up on rape charges, and there's some question if the ladies claimed rape only after the fraud, and if that's legit.

    http://www.thestranger.com/authors/20774260/sydney-brownstone [thestranger.com]

  • Is he the guy with the black leather couch and video camera in his office?

  • This guy is a total LOSER! Real men don't need to advertise for women, you can just walk up to them and grab them by the pussy!

    this case shows just how easy it is for someone to use social media for fraudulent purposes

    No, this case is SAD! I'm the best example of using social media for bigly fraudulent purposes. No one knows fraudulent purposes better than me, folks.

  • "between the ages of 17 and..."

    Thanks for playing: go directly to jail. Goodbye!

    • Re:Game over (Score:5, Informative)

      by Frosty Piss ( 770223 ) * on Thursday December 29, 2016 @08:04PM (#53575963)

      "between the ages of 17 and..."

      Thanks for playing: go directly to jail. Goodbye!

      The age of consent is 16 in many states, including Washington.

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by Loki_1929 ( 550940 )

        If he filmed any sex acts with a 17 year old, he's done. Even if he didn't film them, kindly locate for me a jury who will provide anything less than the maximum available penalties as soon as the words "minor child", "fraud", "sex", and "rape" are uttered together.

        • If he filmed any sex acts with a 17 year old, he's done.

          Read the article. The point is he didn't film and sex acts because he's not a porn producer.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          The only one making the mental jump from contacting 17 year olds, to raping them and possibly filming it, is you. Even the AG isn't being that absurd.

      • This is not correct.

        A person who has yet to reach the age of 18 cannot agree to a contract .

        Agreeing to participate in sexual photography and/or video requires a contract between photographer and model.

        While a 17-year old can consent to sex, s/he cannot consent to photography of same.

      • NOT for photographs. They might be able to fuck you but if you take a picture of them you are going down for Child Pornography (a federal charge).

  • So i suppose this guy was making casting porn where they trick women that they are "trying-out" for porn when there is no intention of signing them up for any porn other than the porn they made in the casting "interview"

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Thanks, Captain Obvious. The rest of us who read TFS learned the same thing.

  • Based on there being a ton of "casting couch" porn, this seems like it happens a lot...

  • Michael-Jon Matthew Hickey? (Score:3)

    by Nutria ( 679911 ) on Thursday December 29, 2016 @08:15PM (#53576017)

    He (and his parents) should be prosecuted for that alone!

    Deja Stwalley

    But his conviction should be reversed for choosing that name...

  • ...ever since the invention of Photography.

    How many young girls haven't been lured from the promise of a model career, but can't afford to pay the photographer or agents, and gets into the hands of fake agents and "hobby photographers" with professional looking gear.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nyder ( 754090 )

      ...ever since the invention of Photography.

      How many young girls haven't been lured from the promise of a model career, but can't afford to pay the photographer or agents, and gets into the hands of fake agents and "hobby photographers" with professional looking gear.

      But this happened via "social media" so it's new news. Right?

      And what the fuck does this have to do with Slashdot anyways?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by kenh ( 9056 )

        But this happened via "social media" so it's new news. Right?

        Wait, is this "new news" or "fake news", or is it "new news about fake porn producer"? Very confusing...

Slashdot Top Deals

In a consumer society there are inevitably two kinds of slaves: the prisoners of addiction and the prisoners of envy.

Close