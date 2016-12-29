Seattle Man Accused of Using Social Media To Set Up Fake Porn Agency (nbcnews.com) 43
The Washington State Attorney General's Office has charged a Seattle man for setting up a fake talent agency for adult entertainers in order to trick women into posing nude and having sex with him. NBC News reports: Michael-Jon Matthew Hickey is accused of creating a fictitious business and using deceptive ads with bogus employment offers to find his victims. The lawsuit alleges Hickey offered and advertised commercial services solely for his "own personal gain" and to "satisfy his sexual desires" with no intention of following through on the promised services to help these women find jobs. Hickey, a 40-year old technology blogger and aspiring photographer, is charged with numerous violations of the Washington Consumer Protection Act and the Commercial Electronic Mail Act. Assistant Attorney General Andrea Alegrett, who is handling the consumer protection case, told NBC News Hickey had developed "a sophisticated scam" which involved fake business websites, fictional people, and bogus contact information. The lawsuit alleges Hickey pretended to be a woman named Deja Stwalley, who claimed to live in Las Vegas where she ran a number of talent companies, including New Seattle Talent, West Coast Talent and FMH Modeling. The New SeattleTalent website stated: "We work as recruiters and scouts for some of the top studios in the Northwest. Our goal is to be the top recruiting group for girls in America. We're woman-founded and woman-owned, and take the talent's safety and welfare seriously." Hickey, posing as Stwalley, would contact women between the ages of 17 and 25 via Facebook and offer them a chance to audition for an adult film studio. Stwalley assured each woman that they "TOTALLY have the look they're going for" and could earn between $1,200 and $3,500 a day, the AG's complaint alleges. Digital Security expert Adam Levin, Chairman and founder of Identity Theft 911, said this case shows just how easy it is for someone to use social media for fraudulent purposes.
Sydney Brownstone at The Stranger (Seattle "alt: weekly) did a whole slew of articles on this guy who actually used to work at The Stranger. The dude is also up on rape charges, and there's some question if the ladies claimed rape only after the fraud, and if that's legit.
http://www.thestranger.com/authors/20774260/sydney-brownstone [thestranger.com]
This is the coolest thing I ever heard of.
The question is: how long was he able to run the scam before getting busted - could he have folded up shop and skipped town before catching the heat?
Not that I'm advocating the behavior, but getting a business license in Washington State costs something like $500. Probably cheaper than paying for porn sites for years.
"paying for porn sites"? What? People actually do that?
Not so cool in my opinion. When you get something of value in return for false promises it's fraud, even if it is fun for you.
This is not a victimless crime.
Is he the guy with the black leather couch and video camera in his office?
this case shows just how easy it is for someone to use social media for fraudulent purposes
No, this case is SAD! I'm the best example of using social media for bigly fraudulent purposes. No one knows fraudulent purposes better than me, folks.
"between the ages of 17 and..."
Thanks for playing: go directly to jail. Goodbye!
"between the ages of 17 and..."
Thanks for playing: go directly to jail. Goodbye!
The age of consent is 16 in many states, including Washington.
If he filmed any sex acts with a 17 year old, he's done. Even if he didn't film them, kindly locate for me a jury who will provide anything less than the maximum available penalties as soon as the words "minor child", "fraud", "sex", and "rape" are uttered together.
If he filmed any sex acts with a 17 year old, he's done.
Read the article. The point is he didn't film and sex acts because he's not a porn producer.
The only one making the mental jump from contacting 17 year olds, to raping them and possibly filming it, is you. Even the AG isn't being that absurd.
And before someone says "not for porn" - which is true, that's 18 everywhere - it's not illegal to contact a 17 year old and ask if she wants to do porn when she turns 18. There's a huge market for "barely legal" porn and a lot of them are filmed the day after their 18th birthday. That can't happen unless it's planned in advance, which by necessity would occur when she was 17.
The other way it could happen would be if they lie about her age, and she's really a young looking 20 year old (or in some cases, not that young looking). It's not like porn is some bastion of truth where everything you see is real.
Sorry if I've disillusioned you.
A defense of "she lied about her age" is about as worthless as claiming the cops forced you to do it. Pornography is covered by some seriously powerful laws that require the publisher to obtain, photocopy and retain documentation of proof of age for 10 YEARS that can be requested at any time by just about anybody and if you don't produce the documents you go directly to jail.
"but she had a fake ID", good luck with that defense too. You apparently aren't aware of how strictly regulated pornography is in the
Supposedly there is an interview where Kitty says she started on her 18th birthday, I have not seen that. Here is a normal, dressed look at Kitty:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GJbLI2Lo-I [youtube.com]
There is also the huge issue of Human Trafficking, where the women are basically slaves and may also be under age...
What! Are you serious? Porn isn't real?
This is not correct.
A person who has yet to reach the age of 18 cannot agree to a contract .
Agreeing to participate in sexual photography and/or video requires a contract between photographer and model.
While a 17-year old can consent to sex, s/he cannot consent to photography of same.
NOT for photographs. They might be able to fuck you but if you take a picture of them you are going down for Child Pornography (a federal charge).
Thanks, Captain Obvious. The rest of us who read TFS learned the same thing.
Based on there being a ton of "casting couch" porn, this seems like it happens a lot...
He (and his parents) should be prosecuted for that alone!
Deja Stwalley
But his conviction should be reversed for choosing that name...
How many young girls haven't been lured from the promise of a model career, but can't afford to pay the photographer or agents, and gets into the hands of fake agents and "hobby photographers" with professional looking gear.
...ever since the invention of Photography.
How many young girls haven't been lured from the promise of a model career, but can't afford to pay the photographer or agents, and gets into the hands of fake agents and "hobby photographers" with professional looking gear.
But this happened via "social media" so it's new news. Right?
And what the fuck does this have to do with Slashdot anyways?
But this happened via "social media" so it's new news. Right?
Wait, is this "new news" or "fake news", or is it "new news about fake porn producer"? Very confusing...
Yeah, we figured this out a little bit ago...