Seattle Man Accused of Using Social Media To Set Up Fake Porn Agency

The Washington State Attorney General's Office has charged a Seattle man for setting up a fake talent agency for adult entertainers in order to trick women into posing nude and having sex with him. NBC News reports: Michael-Jon Matthew Hickey is accused of creating a fictitious business and using deceptive ads with bogus employment offers to find his victims. The lawsuit alleges Hickey offered and advertised commercial services solely for his "own personal gain" and to "satisfy his sexual desires" with no intention of following through on the promised services to help these women find jobs. Hickey, a 40-year old technology blogger and aspiring photographer, is charged with numerous violations of the Washington Consumer Protection Act and the Commercial Electronic Mail Act. Assistant Attorney General Andrea Alegrett, who is handling the consumer protection case, told NBC News Hickey had developed "a sophisticated scam" which involved fake business websites, fictional people, and bogus contact information. The lawsuit alleges Hickey pretended to be a woman named Deja Stwalley, who claimed to live in Las Vegas where she ran a number of talent companies, including New Seattle Talent, West Coast Talent and FMH Modeling. The New SeattleTalent website stated: "We work as recruiters and scouts for some of the top studios in the Northwest. Our goal is to be the top recruiting group for girls in America. We're woman-founded and woman-owned, and take the talent's safety and welfare seriously." Hickey, posing as Stwalley, would contact women between the ages of 17 and 25 via Facebook and offer them a chance to audition for an adult film studio. Stwalley assured each woman that they "TOTALLY have the look they're going for" and could earn between $1,200 and $3,500 a day, the AG's complaint alleges. Digital Security expert Adam Levin, Chairman and founder of Identity Theft 911, said this case shows just how easy it is for someone to use social media for fraudulent purposes.
Sydney Brownstone at The Stranger (Seattle "alt: weekly) did a whole slew of articles on this guy who actually used to work at The Stranger. The dude is also up on rape charges, and there's some question if the ladies claimed rape only after the fraud, and if that's legit.
http://www.thestranger.com/authors/20774260/sydney-brownstone [thestranger.com]
"there's some question if the ladies claimed rape only after the fraud"
Wait, if it's rape by fraud, wouldn't you expect the ladies to complain only after they became aware of the fraud?
"there's some question if the ladies claimed rape only after the fraud"
Wait, if it's rape by fraud, wouldn't you expect the ladies to complain only after they became aware of the fraud?
I'm curious about this "rape by fraud" thing.
Are you saying that someone who is convinced to have sex by fraudulent means, and who later finds out that there was fraud involved, can claim it was "rape" by reason of the fraudulent circumstances?
How far does this go? If a man tells a women he's rich and she has sex with him, can she claim it was rape by fraud if she finds out he's a blue-collar worker?
On the topic of the OP, if there were legitimate rape charges I would *expect* the charges to be filed notwithstanding the circumstances of the business. I cannot imagine any of the rape charges being legitimate if the women only come forward after realizing that they were defrauded(*).
I always thought rape was "sex without consent". Is that no longer true?
(*) Presumably these women were defrauded of money, and perhaps payment of services or contract violation depending on the situation, but I have a hard time believing rape if the women consented at the time.
"there's some question if the ladies claimed rape only after the fraud"
Wait, if it's rape by fraud, wouldn't you expect the ladies to complain only after they became aware of the fraud?
I'm curious about this "rape by fraud" thing.
Are you saying that someone who is convinced to have sex by fraudulent means, and who later finds out that there was fraud involved, can claim it was "rape" by reason of the fraudulent circumstances?
I always thought rape was "sex without consent". Is that no longer true?
Fraud obviates consent. Or, to put it another way, if consent is obtained fraudulently, the consent is not legally effective. Accordingly, there was no legally effective consent to sex.
I'm not sure how fraud can possibly apply to sex unless there is a quid pro quo involved in the sex, in which case it's not consensual sex but prostitution, sex in exchange for something.
If I tell a woman I'm wealthy, I really love her, or anything similar and then she agrees to have sex with me but find out that none of it was true, how is it rape?
Most of the plausible situations which might involve "fraud" seem to center around therapists or other medical practitioners who claim that sex is somehow necess
I'm not sure how fraud can possibly apply to sex unless there is a quid pro quo involved in the sex, in which case it's not consensual sex but prostitution, sex in exchange for something.
Well, you see, when a boy and a girl wuv each other vewwy much, sometimes, they want to have sex. And they both decide, mutually, to do so. This is what's called "consent". Without "consent", it's illegal. If there's fraud, then the consent is void. Void means that it's legally "not there". So if there's fraud, there's no consent, and if there's no consent, they can't has legal sex.
HTH. HAND.
Most of the plausible situations which might involve "fraud" seem to center around therapists or other medical practitioners who claim that sex is somehow necessary for treatment, and that's already covered by laws regulating professional conduct or the inherent coercive relationship involved.
"Sorry, that wasn't rape with a punishment of 15-to-life, that was professional misconduct, which means, uh... we rem
I'm not sure how fraud can possibly apply to sex unless there is a quid pro quo involved in the sex
Easy, consider twins. A twin brother has sex with his brother's girlfriend. The girlfriend does not realize that he isn't her boyfriend, but figures it out later. There is no quid pro quo here, the women was deceived into having sex with a different person.
Besides twins, this can also happen in a dark room where a person may not be able to fully recognize the other but relies on what they say.
however if that is legal fraud, then your consent to have sex is annulled and rape by definition!?
Is ugly women wearing makeup and push-bra fraud? I thought she was hot, she is an ugly cunt. I withdraw my consent. RAPE! RAPE! RAPE!
Let me guess, rape by fraud is like all form of rape; it's only rape when a man does it. #Feminism
Fraud obviates consent. Or, to put it another way, if consent is obtained fraudulently, the consent is not legally effective. Accordingly, there was no legally effective consent to sex.
So if you hire a prostitute who is stupid enough to not get paid up front and you afterwards can't pay it's retroactively rape? And she's un-raped when you visit an ATM? That's absurd. I can understand "rape by deception" if it's a case of fraudulent identity like you're the twin brother of her boyfriend or you slip into the boyfriend's Halloween costume or there's blindfolds involved so you end up having voluntary sex with someone else than you thought and it is not simply a case of mistaken identity - if
Legally speaking, there is no such thing as "fraudulent sex".
Legally speaking, yes there is.
http://www.latimes.com/local/l... [latimes.com]
Rape by deception is a thing. And it's also illegal. And people have been sent to prison for doing it.
gotta love idiots like you. you contradict someone's claim and post a link defending their claim.
The claim was that there is no such things a fraudulent sex (or 'rape by fraud'). The link indicates that there wasn't, but that the law was changed that made it illegal. The article says: 'The decision angered victims advocates and state lawmakers, who changed the archaic law in September 2013 to protect "unmarried women who are defrauded into having sex with a person," the district attorney's office said.'
Fraud obviates consent. Or, to put it another way, if consent is obtained fraudulently, the consent is not legally effective. Accordingly, there was no legally effective consent to sex.
You didn't answer the question.
The (rhetorical) question was "I always thought rape was "sex without consent". Is that no longer true?" I explained how fraud removes consent, and so sex-by-fraud is sex-without-consent.
Besides, sex is not a contract. Sex is an action.
So is punching you in the face. But I still need your consent to a boxing match or I've committed battery.
Legally speaking, there is no such thing as "fraudulent sex".
Legally speaking, you're wrong [wikipedia.org].
does the law go on to explain what is considered fabrication vs exaggeration vs lie vs fraud.
Rape is probably the wrong word and isn't even in my jurisdictions legal code. As the other post says, if consent was fraudulently acquired, it negates the consent and having sex with someone who hasn't consented to sex is usually considered a no-no and often punishable by law. It's a lesser offence then using violence to force sex but it is still an offence.
Allow me to ask a question or two, since I see people talking in circles (1 requests definition of fraud, answers are all that fraud => rape)
If a woman on a "casting couch" performs sex, with consent, under the understanding that it'll lead to a job in pornography, and then learns that there is no job, is this the level of fraud that makes it rape?
What other kinds of fraud exists that can negate consent? Promises of living-standards? Promises of being STD-free or infertility? Others?
Is the woman engaging
If a man pretended to by a woman's boyfriend, and she had sex with him under that assumption, has he committed a crime?
If a man pretended to by a woman's boyfriend, and she had sex with him under that assumption, has he committed a crime?
Identical twins have been found guilty for possing as each other to have sex with eachother's spouses without their knowledge.
Not sure how else you could pretend to be someone's SO without actually being it.
Not sure how else you could pretend to be someone's SO without actually being it.
Darkness:
http://www.latimes.com/local/l... [latimes.com]
I can see the angle you're coming from, but then there is this:
Finally, if the woman agreed, a videotaped "attitude test" - sex with Hickey - that was said to be necessary to secure jobs and verify their willingness to perform sex acts with a stranger.
So, the asshole presented sex as a requirement - for the position that didn't exist. Given the industry they were being "recruited" for, the women probably thought this was legitimate. Rather than this being a case of sleeping with the boss to influence him into giving you a job/raise.
Say a doctor tells you he has to stick his penis in your mouth to take your temperature, and you, being
I always thought rape was "sex without consent". Is that no longer true?
Borderline, I'd say - it ties in with the many cases of child molestation by famous people (like Jimmy Savill in UK), where the victims may have be argued to have consented in some cases (not a view that agree with, it has to be said), but they only did so because they were overawed ("star-struck"). It is also somewhat reminicent of the situation, where a manager uses his senior position to bully a junior, female employee to have sex with him. All in all, I think there is definitely an argument for calling
Are you saying that someone who is convinced to have sex by fraudulent means, and who later finds out that there was fraud involved, can claim it was "rape" by reason of the fraudulent circumstances?
If the fraud is designed specifically to rape them, like this guy's was, then yes. His intent was clear, and the work he promised never materialized.
How far does this go? If a man tells a women he's rich and she has sex with him, can she claim it was rape by fraud if she finds out he's a blue-collar worker?
It's unlikely, because in that case it would seem that she was only sleeping with him for his money and thus exploiting him just as much. The guy could likely argue that she did in fact get to eat at an expensive restaurant and stay in an expensive hotel room, so did actually receive the benefit she believed she was exchanging sexual services for. Could be quit
Sex is not a contract, unless you are a whore.
Or a porn star - Are you not familiar with them? They factor into the conversation here.
Search any porn site for "backroom casting couch" or just "brcc". The guy announces explicitly that he's tricking the "victim" into having sex with him with the promise of work. He then announces that there is no work and declares that he's not actually an agent.
I don't know if that constitutes rape (that's up to the courts,) but it's obviously sleazy. Of course, you can't be charged for being sleazy, but you can for fra
"Rape by fraud" is a comment made here, not in any of the articles. Believe it or not,
/. posters often post without reading the articles, leading to BS like this. Here's an example of what one article says about the actual charges:
Charging documents show that the accuser at the center of the third charge claims Hickey raped her after she agreed to shoot non-nude photographs with him when she was 17 years old. The documents say that Hickey gave her a drink after telling her "she looked nervous," and that s
I always thought rape was "sex without consent". Is that no longer true?
The dude used fraudulent means to get her consent. In other words, she would not have consented had she understood what the situation really was. It's just like any other fraud. You hand over your money willingly, but only because you've been mislead about what you might get for that money. You've still been robbed.
Well, I have news for the Attorney General, this isn't the only guy doing this. It's such a "thing" now, that I'm surprised they can get any girls to fall for it. Then again, probably not a lot of girls spend as much time on YouPorn as I do.
As for "rape by fraud", I can see that. It's a form of deception. Though I wish they find a different word than "rape".
Is he the guy with the black leather couch and video camera in his office?
Nah. He's a "reporter" specifically he's a reporter who had a hate-on for gamergate. [oneangrygamer.net] Seems to be a running thing for these anti-gamergate people, everything that they accuse their ideological opponents of whether it be doxing, harassment, and so on. They're actually guilty of themselves. Whether it's Devin Faraci, Zoe Quinn or Randi Harper, same shitty people engaging in shit behavior.
Some more stuff [dcist.com] on this very special individual. [theothermccain.com]
Nah. He's a "reporter" specifically he's a reporter who had a hate-on for gamergate. [oneangrygamer.net] Seems to be a running thing for these anti-gamergate people, everything that they accuse their ideological opponents of whether it be doxing, harassment, and so on. They're actually guilty of themselves. Whether it's Devin Faraci, Zoe Quinn or Randi Harper, same shitty people engaging in shit behavior.
Some more stuff [dcist.com] on this very special individual. [theothermccain.com]
White knights can often appear a bit creepy. That said though: #NotAllWhiteKnights
White knights can often appear a bit creepy. That said though: #NotAllWhiteKnights
Considering the ones who've attached themselves to the anti-gamergate stuff? It's #allwhiteknights. Then again, I could never understand the point. They're the first ones who will say that "women are strong, independent and don't need men for protection!" And be right there, defending women and hoping to be praised for it. Virtue signaling at it's finest.
Based on there being a ton of "casting couch" porn, this seems like it happens a lot...
Based on there being a ton of "casting couch" porn, this seems like it happens a lot...
If you watch enough porn you will realize lots of those in casting videos are actually established porn stars -- not big name ones, but ones that appear in several other videos already, so it's unlikely they were really first-time auditioning.
The guy who I saw first doing this ("Rick" on Backroom Casting Couch) sure made it look real.
Many of the girls he films seem completely believable as total amateurs, so much so that if these girls are putting on an act, someone in mainstream Hollywood needs to talk to them about acting in real films. I just don't think strippers, hookers or low-end porn pros can pull off some of the facial expressions and awkward pauses that happen in BRCC's videos.
I always assumed there was a gimmick to them, though. My
Yeah, not sure how many are real and how many are staged. Some of those castings have pre-interviews and you find out some of the girls have prior nude modeling or cam-show experience.
There is one series (not Backroom Casting Couch) where I believe the girls are true amateurs -- not "duped into doing a scene for free" casting-video style, but they get paid for doing a single long scene. There was even a documentary about it (I think it's on Netflix). I saw the trailer for the documentary and even though the
So, if he's doing all the hard work of setting up a business presence, recruiting the women & manipulating them, why not go the extra mile and actually make a legitimate porn operation out of it & collect the revenue?
Porn nowadays is a low-margin, high volume business. A small time recruiter is not adding enough value to be relevant, unless he's part of an established network.
Then he'd actually have to pay them.
yup, people's work ethic just isn't what it used to be. His laziness is going to cost him jail
;)
He (and his parents) should be prosecuted for that alone!
Deja Stwalley
But his conviction should be reversed for choosing that name...
How many young girls haven't been lured from the promise of a model career, but can't afford to pay the photographer or agents, and gets into the hands of fake agents and "hobby photographers" with professional looking gear.
...ever since the invention of Photography.
How many young girls haven't been lured from the promise of a model career, but can't afford to pay the photographer or agents, and gets into the hands of fake agents and "hobby photographers" with professional looking gear.
But this happened via "social media" so it's new news. Right?
And what the fuck does this have to do with Slashdot anyways?
But this happened via "social media" so it's new news. Right?
Wait, is this "new news" or "fake news", or is it "new news about fake porn producer"? Very confusing...
Sounds like netvideogirls ... (Score:2)
... where a guy does just this.
Whether it's a setup porn site, I do not know.
Sheesh, if he'd bought a $500 HD camera and a couple of lights, he could have made actual porn and turned a profit while still having fun.
Yeah, the only part of this lawsuit that I disagree with is this statement by the attorney general "unconscionable loss of privacy through his deception".
I think what he meant to say was "His unconscionable failure to violate their privacy through his deception."
If he had actually followed through and gotten their nude photos and sex tapes public he wouldn't have been committing fraud.
Yeah, the only part of this lawsuit that I disagree with is this statement by the attorney general "unconscionable loss of privacy through his deception".
I think what he meant to say was "His unconscionable failure to violate their privacy through his deception."
If he had actually followed through and gotten their nude photos and sex tapes public he wouldn't have been committing fraud.
He would still have impersonated a woman, and created sevaral fake companies to gain their trust. So a bit of mail fraud as minimum.
Sheesh, if he'd bought a $500 HD camera and a couple of lights, he could have made actual porn and turned a profit while still having fun.
I don't think so. First, porn hosting/streaming is expensive because most hosts refuse this type of content. Second, the market is saturated, largely by amateurs who work for free or for pocket change. And third, in that business you simply can't get paid; the reputable payment providers like Paypal won't touch porn, and that leaves ones that are either part of an existing distribution network or that are linked to organized crime and anyways it scares away a vast majority of customers. There are ways and platforms (like clips4sale) but the ROI is just not there, even if your investment is low.
Sheesh, if he'd bought a $500 HD camera and a couple of lights, he could have made actual porn and turned a profit while still having fun.
I don't think so. First, porn hosting/streaming is expensive because most hosts refuse this type of content. Second, the market is saturated, largely by amateurs who work for free or for pocket change. And third, in that business you simply can't get paid; the reputable payment providers like Paypal won't touch porn, and that leaves ones that are either part of an existing distribution network or that are linked to organized crime and anyways it scares away a vast majority of customers. There are ways and platforms (like clips4sale) but the ROI is just not there, even if your investment is low.
On top of that, the requirements for running a porn site in Washington as such that you really have to spend a lot of time, effort and money to be legit. It's not something you could do at a loss just to get the "fringe benefits" this guy wanted. I knew a couple that ran a site for a while and one of them ran down all the work they had to go through. There are things like weekly paperwork accounting and recording everything, minimum requirements for office space that can only be used for certain purposes an
Maybe Not So Bad (Score:3, Insightful)
If the guy just wanted sex I suppose all is fair.
Yeah, no. "just wanting sex" doesn't excuse a lot of things, and those things it doesn't excuse are collectively called "rape" in many cases. Drugging someone because "you just want sex" for example is not in fact considered "fair" and will in fact land you in prison. But I do invite you to try your "but, your honour, I just wanted sex" argument in front of a judge. Let me know how long you got when you get out.
After all, sex is normally about deception.
Yo
Drugging someone because "you just want sex" for example is not in fact considered "fair" and will in fact land you in prison.
Funny you should say that, because that is actually one of the things Hickey is accused of doing.
... Fake Nudes?
1. Would the suspect be a good example or a bad example, of a social media user who simply wants to make the most of his so-called social skills in a very social-centric online world?
2. If it's a fake porn agency, would this item be considered as fake news, and Slashdot a fake news source for nerds?
3. Would a real porn agency be equally newsworthy?
Man hires 17-25 yo women for pr0n!
Tricking woman into sleeping with a man or a tricking a man into sleeping with a woman is as old as prostitution.
How many men in Los Angeles claim they are close with some actor/producer/studio to bed a wanna be actress? How many men tell women they love them to sleep with them?
How many women pretend to be attracted to a man to have him buy her things?
This is clearly overreach. Carmela Harris and her attack on backpage is the same, despite the 9th circuit telling her so, she brought new charges.
It sounds like he put a lot of effort this. (Score:2)
"between the ages of 17 and..."
Thanks for playing: go directly to jail. Goodbye!
The age of consent is 16 in many states, including Washington.
NOT for photographs. They might be able to fuck you but if you take a picture of them you are going down for Child Pornography (a federal charge).
If he filmed any sex acts with a 17 year old, he's done.
Read the article. The point is he didn't film and sex acts because he's not a porn producer.
The only one making the mental jump from contacting 17 year olds, to raping them and possibly filming it, is you. Even the AG isn't being that absurd.
And before someone says "not for porn" - which is true, that's 18 everywhere - it's not illegal to contact a 17 year old and ask if she wants to do porn when she turns 18. There's a huge market for "barely legal" porn and a lot of them are filmed the day after their 18th birthday. That can't happen unless it's planned in advance, which by necessity would occur when she was 17.
The other way it could happen would be if they lie about her age, and she's really a young looking 20 year old (or in some cases, not that young looking). It's not like porn is some bastion of truth where everything you see is real.
Sorry if I've disillusioned you.
A defense of "she lied about her age" is about as worthless as claiming the cops forced you to do it. Pornography is covered by some seriously powerful laws that require the publisher to obtain, photocopy and retain documentation of proof of age for 10 YEARS that can be requested at any time by just about anybody and if you don't produce the documents you go directly to jail.
"but she had a fake ID", good luck with that defense too. You apparently aren't aware of how strictly regulated pornography is in the
A defense of "she lied about her age" is about as worthless as claiming the cops forced you to do it. Pornography is covered by some seriously powerful laws that require the publisher to obtain, photocopy and retain documentation of proof of age for 10 YEARS that can be requested at any time by just about anybody and if you don't produce the documents you go directly to jail.
"but she had a fake ID", good luck with that defense too. You apparently aren't aware of how strictly regulated pornography is in the US.
I'm not saying that the performer lied about her age, but the entire production company lied about her age and claimed it was her 18th birthday when it she's really years older.
You could certainly try to sue the company for misrepresenting her age, but you'd have a hard time proving damages "Your honor, I jacked off to her video for years before I realized she was actually 22, not 18 as stated. I deserve compensation for all of those orgasms".
There no "lawsuit" involved. If it's child pornography because the model was underage it doesn't matter who lied or when. The production and all copies are then child pornography, and you don't sue them, the Attorney general shows up with the power and unlimited funding of the government behind them and throws you in jail.
And as another poster mentioned, as soon as the state says the words child pornography to the jury you are going to jail. Mere possession of child pornography is 5 years in federal jail an
There no "lawsuit" involved. If it's child pornography because the model was underage it doesn't matter who lied or when. The production and all copies are then child pornography, and you don't sue them, the Attorney general shows up with the power and unlimited funding of the government behind them and throws you in jail.
And as another poster mentioned, as soon as the state says the words child pornography to the jury you are going to jail. Mere possession of child pornography is 5 years in federal jail and that's for a SINGLE image, every additional image is an additional count. Creating pornography with an underage model is up to 20 years in federal prison per image. And ignorance of the models age is not a defense. Real porn producers won't TOUCH a model they aren't positive is over the age of 18 for this very reason.
Child pornography isn't a game, if as part of this guys scam he even photographed an underage person in the nude he's going to jail. Hell, they've put kids in jail for taking photographs of themselves because it's producing child pornography. Only very foolish people would take a risk like this.
Are you replying to the right person? Who said anything about underage performers in this thread? I and the post I was replying to specifically were talking about performers that are 18 years or older. Performers under the age of 18 are an entirely different story.
Supposedly there is an interview where Kitty says she started on her 18th birthday, I have not seen that. Here is a normal, dressed look at Kitty:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GJbLI2Lo-I [youtube.com]
There is also the huge issue of Human Trafficking, where the women are basically slaves and may also be under age...
Tia Tanaka [imdb.com] and Kitty Jung [imdb.com] both started at 18, and attended the same high school.
Supposedly there is an interview where Kitty says she started on her 18th birthday, I have not seen that. Here is a normal, dressed look at Kitty:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GJbLI2Lo-I [youtube.com]
There is also the huge issue of Human Trafficking, where the women are basically slaves and may also be under age...
I didn't claim that no performers started when they were 18, but did either of them start filming the day they turned 18 and claim that they had just turned 18? I'll admit to not being familiar enough with either of them to know the answer, but I looked at Kitty's filmography and none of them are called "Barely legal Kitty's 18th birthday!"
But I admire your knowledge of porn and you had not one, but two 18 year old performers in mind!
Worked in a local repair shop and most of the infections came from porn sites. Those two actors I had to trace back to xnxx (a side door to xvideos), in order to not call the cops. I only really had one case where someone brought in a computer with illegal porn on it... most of those guys are paranoid enough to learn to take care of their own systems.
That one time I did have a case for the cops, the guy got out on bail or a deal or something and six months later he tapped me on the shoulder at a store, I a
What! Are you serious? Porn isn't real?
I probably shouldn't spoil the illusion for you, but have you ever noticed how many of those "day after my 18th birthday" ladies look about 24 years old, despite the pigtails? One very popular "barely 18" model, Little Lupe, was 26 when she changed her stage name to Lupe Fuentes and started dressing appropriately for her age (and got a boob job).
A minor may *disaffirm*, or void, most contracts. The contract is therefore not binding on the minor. They absolutely CAN agree to a contract, then either honor the contract or disaffirm it.
They can't generally disaffirm a contract for necessities, such as food, shelter, and clothing. This is so that people can rent an apartment or even bring food to a teenager in a restaurant without demanding full payment upfront.
In New York and California, a minor may have a contract validated by the district court and
A minor may *disaffirm*, or void, most contracts
...
No.
A person must be 18 years or older [freeadvice.com] to enter into a written, implied, or verbal contract.
In all states, the age requirement to sign a contract is 18 years of age. A child under the age of 18 is considered a minor and is unable to sign a contract unless it is for essential items. Essential items include medicines, food, and medical services. Otherwise, the minor child must have a parent or guardian consent to the contract in order for it to be legally binding.
Believe what you want, if you choose to be intentionally ignorant that's your perogative. Here's a decent article written by someone with a clue, a lawyer, citing relevant cases and statues:
http://p2lawyers.com/blog/2016... [p2lawyers.com]
If you care to name any state I'll be glad to take 30 seconds to link the relevant state statutes for you and you can read the actual law for yourself.
Nah.
We can be linkstas/b> [© 2016 CaptainDork] (assholes who discredit sources and then throw another link down) but I'm not playing.
Re: (Score:2)
Lol. About five years ago, I learned "when someone tells you they are crazy, stupid, or dishonest BELIEVE THEM!" Captain Dork told me "You can't school me." I believe him.
IANAL and apparently neither are you. In fact, in most states, a minor can contract. However, as a defense to the formation of the contract the contract may be voidable, unless it is for "necessaries." This is basic contract formation 101.
Re: (Score:2)
This is not a victimless crime.
Straw man. A business doesn't have to be admirable, it has to obey the law, both statutory and common. You might not respect women who choose to enter the industry; you might think that is an extremely foolish thing to do. You might even be right. But you don't get to judge for them; they're the only people qualified to judge their own financial need against the costs. But of course when you're committing fraud, you're taking away their right to judge for themselves by force of deception.
Now people tr
Sometimes yes. But either way your opinion of someone is irrelevant. Even if you don't respect a person you are obliged to respect their rights.
This is the coolest thing I ever heard of.
The question is: how long was he able to run the scam before getting busted - could he have folded up shop and skipped town before catching the heat?
Not that I'm advocating the behavior, but getting a business license in Washington State costs something like $500. Probably cheaper than paying for porn sites for years.
"paying for porn sites"? What? People actually do that?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
hehehehe,
on a side note, since all politicians lie about what they stand for or will do, before getting elected. should that be considered fraud and thus electoral rape.
Sure it talks about porn sites. Which a large proportion of
/. readers PROBABLY[0] access.
Access... or block. I remember fondly my sysadmin days, fighting a losing battle against corporate users who seemed to have a knack for finding the most disturbing sites. Ultraspecialized porn can leave a scar.
Only if you're so cute she actually gives you what you're being arrested for trying to procure before arresting you for trying to procure it.
