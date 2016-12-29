Republicans Propose Bill To Impose Fines For Live-Streaming From House Floor (digitaltrends.com) 64
Likely in response to the 25-hour sit-in staged by Democrats earlier in 2016, protesting the lack of gun reform, House Speaker Paul Ryan has proposed new fines and ethics violations for House members that take photo and video from the floor of the chamber. Digital Trends reports: According to Bloomberg, the first violation will net violators a $500 fine, which will be deducted from member's paychecks. Second and subsequent violations will carry a steeper fine of $2,500 per incident. Not only that, any other incidents that may disrupt decorum could be sent to the House Committee on Ethics, potentially leading to sanctions. "These changes will help ensure that order and decorum are preserved in the House of Representatives so lawmakers can do the people's work," a spokeswoman for Ryan said in a statement. Taking photo or video had already been prohibited on the floor, but was never enforced. But after the sit-in, led by John Lewis (D-Ga.), Ryan called a recess, effectively ending the C-SPAN broadcast. That is when Democrats used their phones and took to social media. "The imposition of a fine could potentially violate both the First Amendment, as well as, the Speech and Debate clause, which creates extensive protections for speech by legislators," Chip Gibbons, who serves as the policy and legislative counsel for the Bill of Rights Defense Committee and Defending Dissent Foundation, told Digital Trends in an email. According to Gibbons, courts have already found that under certain circumstances, recording footage does fall under speech. "Given the public interest -- and inherently political nature of the act -- it seems likely that videos, photography, and live streaming from the House floor would also be found to be speech, and protected by the First Amendment," Gibbons said.
So much for transparency....
...who gets to fine C-SPAN?
I suppose they get to turn off CSPAN when they're about to engage in some particularly egregious bipartisan tyranny?
They've done it before... in fact that's exactly what this seems to be about.
They want the ability to impose a media blackout should something happen in the chamber they want to keep under wraps.
=Smidge=
Even assume that's not going to happen, it's a pretty disturbing proposal, especially considering it seems to be in response to this:
But after the sit-in, led by John Lewis (D-Ga.), Ryan called a recess, effectively ending the C-SPAN broadcast. That is when Democrats used their phones and took to social media.
So Democrats staged a public protest. Republicans shut down the broadcast. Democrats resorted to broadcasting online by streaming from their phones. Republicans respond by trying to make streaming illegal. That's pretty fucked up.
Because Patriots know that the utmost secrecy is mandatory for the proper functioning of Government.
It's funny that some of the same peopel who jack off while thinking about Julian Assange and Edward Snowden ae so certain tht a Republian majority must do it's work in secret.
Ryan is wrong (Score:5, Funny)
Ryan is wrong, but for the right reasons.
They should be broadcast, for all to see
... on the Comedy Channel .
How is it not more of a scandal that the Republicans keep trying to fuck with your democracy? Like when they introduce voter registration laws that are laser targeted at Democrat voters.
This makes little sense to me. Representatives are both fairly [ballotpedia.org] wealthy [nytimes.com], as well as well paid [wikipedia.org].
Nobody wants to pay a fine of $500, let alone $2500, but it won't really deter somebody who feels passionate about what they are doing. Would John Lewis really say, "I was going to live stream this major political event, but whoa, that
.287% of my salary is way too much to risk. That's like almost a full day of wages for me... well, maybe half a day. That's way too expensive."
I'm guessing there is something else going on here. There is either some formal procedure (a fine equals a sanction, which carries some procedural connotation), this is targeting somebody else (like a visitor to the capital), or there is something entirely different going on and Bloomberg is missing the real goal all this.
Someone should start a gofundme in advance to pay this -- any lawmaker that's filming during a C-SPAN blackout and fined under this policy can get reimburdged from the gofundme account when the video is uploaded.
There, problem solved.
"Congress shall make no law..." (Score:2)
they could've stopped right there
Given how unproductive the House and Senate have been over the past few years (putting petty politics over most everything else), I'd say the subject and your comment are both pretty accurate.
Darn (Score:1)
You mean the hate-filled moonbats some of you elect won't be allowed to make Congress into a stage for social justice grandstanding? How tragic.
Re:Darn (Score:5, Insightful)
Why elide "social justice"? Don't want to talk about the pathetic BLM pandering scene your congressional shit birds live streamed from the floor?
Also they're not "my" congressional shit birds, because I'm not a Democrat, or a liberal. But I have to say that you're behaving an awful lot like the kind of whiny little tumblrite that makes other whiny little tumblrites shriek "essjaydubya!" as if it actually meant something.
Ethics violations? (Score:2)
... House Speaker Paul Ryan has proposed new fines and ethics violations for House members
...
I find it very hard to imagine how this could be an ethics violation, unless one considers the possibility that members of the House don't understand what the word "ethics" means -- or "violation" for that matter, given some members beliefs on rape.
I find it very hard to imagine how this could be an ethics violation, unless one considers the possibility that members of the House don't understand what the word "ethics" means -- or "violation" for that matter, given some members beliefs on rape.
If the members of the House have any "ethics" at all, you can be fairly certain that they either stole them from someone else, or received them from a lobbyist as a bribe.
... or received [ethics] from a lobbyist as a bribe.
How deliciously ironic.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Transparently self serving (Score:1)
Since we have C-SPAN, we've already established a tradition that the people have a right to see what their elected officials are doing. Let's ponder that...our...elected...political...representatives. Paul Ryan is proposing that broadcasting their activities in their place of work is unethical unless they explicitly are OK with being watched at that time via C-SPAN. He is asking that we not be allowed to observe and evaluate their activities; activities that we are paying for.
Anyone who might suggest that t
double edged sword (Score:2)
Sometimes, you should not wish for everything to be broadcast, recorded, and open for all to see. You may find that some things get done
Sometimes, you should not wish for everything to be broadcast, recorded, and open for all to see. You may find that some things get done faster, and better, when they are not being aired for all to hear. I could argue that congressional matters, being broadcast for all to see, has resulted in congressmen playing to the cameras, holding hearings that are often public theater, taking extreme positions for publicity, voting nonsensically and against better judgement so that their constituents see them doing so. A lot more work could be done behind closed doors, where representatives don't feel the need to be so extreme for the cameras, and so shallow on real issues.
If our elected officials are too cowardly or unethical such that they act one way when they are being watched vs when they are not watched, the solution is not to let them do all their work without supervision. If their excuse for acting nonsensically and against their better judgement is that they have no choice because their constituents are watching them, they have too little moral and intellectual integrity to do the job they are paid for. Furthermore, given that their record is supposedly public proper
Bzzt, failed analysis on "free speech" (Score:3)
Seriously.
First, it's explicit in the Constitution that "Each House may determine the rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two thirds, expel a member." Whatever rules a House likes for its proceedings are the rules, and whatever punishment it designates for violating them is the punishment. The case law on that goes on to state that this means that the courts may not hear a case on such matters; no Federal court has the authority to even hear a case on the rules, much less get to the point that it can rule whether something is free speech or not.
Second, the Speech or Debate Clause only protects members form being held responsible "in any other Place"; their own House is perfectly allowed to hold them responsible for what they say. In accordance with the previous bit.
Third, this isn't a law, it's a proposed rule of the House, in the decidedly non-public forum of the floor of the House. The First Amendment doesn't remotely apply, at all, either literally or in any of its court-extended meanings. Even if the courts were allowed to rule on the rule (see the first problem), current precedent would fall on the side of the rulemakers.
Why do they get to (Score:3)
have their cell phones on the floor! When we visited DC this summer we were not allowed to take our cell phones into the viewing gallery while the senate was in session. Just so happens they were voting on the Zika funding bill the FIRST time. Both parties were acting like little 2 year olds! They should all be thrown out and we should all be thrown out and we should re-vote for EVERY one of them!
House Speaker Paul Ryan, Trained Seal (Score:3)
Idiots (Score:2)
Idiots, they are going to harm their own interests in the future when they get stymied by their own rules...