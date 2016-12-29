Snowden Doc Shows NSA Blamed Russia For Hack of Murdered Journalist (thehill.com) 25
The National Security Agency (NSA) knew that the Russian government hacked the email account of a prominent journalist the year before she was killed in Moscow, documents published by The Intercept show. The 2006 murder of longtime Kremlin critic Anna Politkovskaya -- who was gunned down in the elevator of her apartment complex -- is widely believed to have been a contract killing. Politkovskaya was a noted critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and it has long been suspected that the murder was carried out on his orders. From a report: The NSA compiled an internal file on Politkovskaya, which was exposed as part of the Edward Snowden leaks. Much of the document is unclassified and public, except for one top-secret segment: "Russian Federal Intelligence Services (probably FSB) are known to have targeted the webmail account of the murdered Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya," the passage reads. "On 5 December 2005, RFIS initiated an attack against the account annapolitkovskaia@US Provider1, deploying malicious software which is not available in the public domain. It is not known whether this attack is in any way associated with the death of the journalist."
Vladimir Putin is a clone of Hitler
Vladimir Putin is a clone of Hitler
Calling a Russian "Hitler" is probably a pretty good way to get your ass kicked.
It took 8 years to undo the damage caused by Bush.
This just isn't accurate. We still have the TSA, we still have prisoners held without trial at Guantanamo Bay, we still have a Patriot Act (even though it isn't called the Patriot Act any more) and carte blanche spying on US citizens, we still have massive massive debt... The damage is most certainly not undone. This is Obama's greatest failure as president - he was elected pretty much with the sole purpose of undoing what Bush had done.
He managed to reduce it in some areas - there are fewer prisoners in
Seems you've confused Edward Snowden with Obama. This is not information that Obama released.
Seriously Obama you are starting to make Trump look sane. The last thing the world needs is a new cold war, never thought I would say it but Trump can't come soon enough before you do any more damage, I can only assume you or your party has big financial interests that are not supported by friendly relations with Russia.
Where did you shills see Obama's name in any of this?
Please get your own head of your own ass before you shill on.
... that now owns the White House.
We are truly living in interesting times.