Singapore Will Add Iris Scans As Identifier For Citizens And Permanent Residents Starting January 1 (channelnewsasia.com) 18
From the beginning of next year, authorities will start collecting iris images from Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs) when they register or re-register for their NRIC, or apply for or renew a passport, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). From a report: The iris images will serve as another identifier to boost verification methods, in addition to the photographs and fingerprints already used on the documents. The change is part of amendments to the National Registration Act, which were passed in Parliament in November and paves the way for iris scans to be introduced progressively at Singapore's land and sea checkpoints within the next two years. In a statement on Wednesday (Dec 28), MHA said the amendments will take effect on Jan 1.
Yep, that's Singapore (Score:2)
Yeah, this is what I'd expect from Singapore.
Re: Yep, that's Singapore (Score:1)
Singapore refuse to accept refugees.
Singapore is Smart
Be like Singapore
Re: (Score:1)
I had to go once for work.
I farted and they caned me for two hours, sterilized me, and put me in jail for 4 months. It wasn't even a loud one, just a lil' squeaker.
Re: (Score:2)
Singapore is quite a remarkable country: it is ruled by one party since it became independent, but still it has little corruption and is very proud of this fact.
The rules for society have frozen since the independence: porn just as homosexuality is forbidden, and hetero oral sex was legalized about one decade ago (until then it was forbidden as well!). Also, they still punish people by caning, another remainder of the british colonial past.
Their low corruption index is attained through two main things: an a
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
What will they do with people who fail the eye test? Kill them, I'd wager.
They seem to like beating people with big sticks.
I've seen the movies (Score:2)
This could start a vibrant market in second-hand eyeballs.