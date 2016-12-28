Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


North Korea's Android Tablet Takes a Screenshot Every Time You Open an App (vice.com)

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: When you think of North Korea, the first thing that springs to mind is probably not a well-featured tablet PC. But that's just what researchers at the Chaos Communication Congress hacking festival revealed on Tuesday. Called Woolim, this tablet is designed to limit the distribution of contraband media, track its users, and generally act as a propaganda platform for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). Woolim is a small, white Android device that looks like a fairly standard tablet. The hardware itself is made by Chinese manufacturer Hoozo, but the North Korean government has removed some components such as those for wi-fi and bluetooth, and put its own bespoke software on top. After the researchers presented work covering RedStar OS, North Korea's Linux-based operating system, a South Korean NGO offered the tablet to the group. Woolim is just one of several tablets designed for North Korea, but Woolim appears to be the most recent, likely dating from 2015. The tablet has PDFs on how to use it; various propaganda texts for users to read as well as the capability to play local TV and connect to the country's own internet, and it also comes with a slew of educational apps, such as French, Russian, and Chinese dictionaries. There's even an app for kids which teaches them how to type with a keyboard, and video games such as Angry Birds that have been lightly customized. The tablet only allows specific files to be used or played: users cannot just load whatever they want onto the device. Woolim also constantly keeps tabs on what its users are up to. Whenever a user opens an app, the tablet takes a screenshot. These screenshots are then available for viewing in another app, but they can't be deleted.

  • There's even an app for kids which teaches them how to type with a keyboard, and video games such as Angry Birds that have been lightly customized.

    "Lightly customized?" I'm pretty sure that's colloquially known as "pirated" [washingtonpost.com].

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by aevan ( 903814 )
      Ah, but when done with government approval., it's merely privateering. Considering the Koreas only had a ceasefire, and the US is its ally, it rather works.

    • I am really hoping the "customization" is the inclusion of a leader that is basically already an Angry Bird [mirror.co.uk] in mentality and shape.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      "Lightly customized?" I'm pretty sure that's colloquially known as "pirated" [washingtonpost.com].

      Well... if "pirated" means "illegally copied and distributed", that verb doesn't apply in this case.

      Wikipedia has a conventient list of countries [wikipedia.org] showing when they became signatories to various intellectual property treaties. Note the entry for "Korea, Democratic People's Republic of".

      There is no international law that requires countries to honor arrangements established by treaties they haven't signed, or to respect legal monopolies granted by other countries. So what North Korea has done is perfectly le

  • iPhone and iPad: snaps a picture with the front-facing camera every time a user reinstalls or upgrades the system, and forwards to Apple.

    MacBook: the built-in camera was specifically built to decouple the LED indicator from the camera, allowing systems software to record the user without letting them know. During macOS and OS X installation, a few seconds of footage is recorded and forwarded to Apple as soon as an Internet connection is established.

    Windows 10 (and 7, 8, and 8.1 by updates) records every sin

    • Windows 10 (and 7, 8, and 8.1 by updates) records every single keystroke on your keyboard, compresses, encrypts, and sends back to Microsoft with 30-minute intervals. Did you think you could type speak anonymously on the Internet using Silent Circle, Proton Mail, Signal, or whatever? Not when your text is recorded the moment it hits the keyboard.

      Oh it does not. Do you know what kind of shit storm this would cause when it was found out? An, yes it would be found out. Nothing that a computer does stays hidden very long.

      Stop drinking the Kool-Aid and come in from the sun. Not every corporation is out to get you,

  • Android and iOS (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Don't think you have *any* rights or privacy on these devices.

    The US is pioneer in spying on and imprisoning it's own citizens. DPRK is only just catching up. US is far, far, worse.

  • How many? (Score:3)

    by sims 2 ( 994794 ) on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @04:50PM (#53567641)

    If they can't be deleted then how long can the tablet be used before it runs out of memory?

    • The "Fearless Leader" has decreed that there is enough memory to last for the lifetime of the user. If it gets close to running out of memory, the lifetime of the user will be adjusted accordingly.

  • I guess North Korea doesn't have Internet as we're used to it; they have a CAN (Country Area Network) and a CAN'T.
    And the CAN'T is much, much bigger.

  • Not sure if it's really needed
  • WTF is this Korea place, anyway? Part of Britain?

  • Once again North Korea is caught copying Windows 10....

