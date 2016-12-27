Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Crime Privacy Government Security Hardware Technology

Police Request Amazon Echo Recordings For Homicide Investigation (cnet.com) 56

Posted by BeauHD from the always-listening dept.
Tulsa_Time quotes a report from CNET: Amazon's Echo and Echo Dot are in millions of homes now, with holiday sales more than quadrupling from 2015. Always listening for its wake word, the breakthrough smart speakers boast seven microphones waiting to take and record your commands. Now, Arkansas police are hoping an Echo found at a murder scene in Bentonville can aid their investigation. [First reported by The Information, investigators filed search warrants to Amazon, requesting any recordings between November 21 and November 22, 2015, from James A. Bates, who was charged with murder after a man was strangled in a hot tub. While investigating, police noticed the Echo in the kitchen and pointed out that the music playing in the home could have been voice activated through the device. While the Echo records only after hearing the wake word, police are hoping that ambient noise or background chatter could have accidentally triggered the device, leading to some more clues. Amazon has not sent any recordings to the officers but did provide Bates' account information to authorities, according to court documents. The retailer giant said it doesn't release customer information without a "valid and binding legal demand." "Amazon objects to over-broad or otherwise inappropriate demands as a matter of course," the company said in a statement. Even without Amazon's help, police may be able to crack into the Echo, according to the warrant. Officers believe they can tap into the hardware on the smart speakers, which could "potentially include time stamps, audio files or other data."] Police also found a Nest thermostat, a Honeywell alarm system, wireless weather monitoring in the backyard and WeMo devices for lighting at the smart home crime scene. Officers have also seized an iPhone 6S, a Macbook Pro, a PlayStation 4 and three tablets in the investigation.

  • Bugs (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 27, 2016 @05:27PM (#53562483)

    People intentionally bugging their own homes and paying a corporation for the privilege to do so.

    • There are multiple self hosted solutions. Any old Mac has this for at least a decade. (Our old Snow Leopard Mini has it).

      Jasper [github.io] and Lucida [github.com].

    • Audio is only uploaded once the wake word is used. As it exclusively uses your home wifi, it is easy to test for and monitor this, unlike the phone you likely carry in your pocket.

      Because when you say this

      People intentionally bugging their own homes and paying a corporation for the privilege to do so.

      I read this

      I am irrationally scared of an Echo but not by the phone in my pocket.

      • Do police regularly request cellular phone companies to provide recordings of ambient audio recorded by cellphones? In this example, the police DO treat an Echo differently from a cell phone, and the DO expect it to have stored audio that might aid their investigation, because unlike a cell phone, the echo records everything when active.

        Law enforcement treats the objects differently, so seems perfectly rational for consumers to notice the difference.

        • In this example, the police DO treat an Echo differently from a cell phone

          Well the police are actually very consistent in all of this. They regularly request things that don't exist and aren't possible. It would be interesting how this would stand up in court given that asking Siri where to hide a body used to be something people did for shits and giggles.

    • device.. and many of those consider it a status symbol. Why are you surprised? Personally, I'm just disgusted.

      I even know people who know better buying garbage like Amazon Echo. It saddens and sickens me to see shit like this without any regard whatsoever to the consequences of the death of privacy and thus security and free speech.

  • Grab much? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Officers have also seized an iPhone 6S, a Macbook Pro, a PlayStation 4 and three tablets in the investigation.

    They took the PS4? Really? WTF do they think they'll get from that? Me thinks some officer wasn't able to afford a PS4 for their kid even on boxing week.

    • Someone in command said "Grab everything" and blind compliance is less risk then thinking. Especially if the boss is tech illiterate...

      • We have a system of supposed checks n balances, and a proper Search Warrant in a murder investigation. I am not sure what anyone is complaining about (no, I am not saying you are complaining). The whole "Grab everything" excuse is acceptable here, in this case. It may not be worthy in other cases, but in this one, I have no problem with.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Calydor ( 739835 )

        In this day and age the warrant likely says "Grab anything electronic, we'll sort it at the evidence cage."

  • Never saw this coming (Score:3)

    by IMightB ( 533307 ) on Tuesday December 27, 2016 @05:28PM (#53562491) Journal

    Color me right, I never would've though that this would happen. this is why I won't have this sort of device in my home. Soon, they'll asking for all sorts of info...

    • Re:Never saw this coming (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Crashmarik ( 635988 ) on Tuesday December 27, 2016 @05:33PM (#53562527)

      Oh just don't indulge in thoughtcrime and everything will be doubleplusgood.

    • I expect there to be a follow up story in the next couple of weeks: Cops vexxed by fact that amazon isn't recording everything and try to force amazon to release "secret recordings" they feel that amazon should have.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by zlives ( 2009072 )

        did i miss the amazon denial of recordings?

        • Amazon only records several seconds after the wake word. Other than that the device just sits there dumb waiting for the wake word. So there isn't going to be much chance that there is an audio recording of the murder occurring.

          If the echo actually recorded everything in its hearing range and sent it up to the mother ship you would see the packet traffic, there would be a significant drag on your bandwidth and if you are charged by the megabyte your billing would jump through the roof the moment it was tu

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by zlives ( 2009072 )

            sorry didn't mean all audio, maybe just the pertinent audio around the keyword. does amazon store that info perpetually?

            all audio would definitely be much more traceable.

          • LPT: If you're being murdered, tell Alexa.

            Alexa: My brother in law Jerry is here and has a knife and is stabbing me! Ow!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by E-Lad ( 1262 )

        No idea why the cops would even need to ask Amazon. All they need to do to find them is look in the dungeons below a particular pizza joint in Washington DC.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by shubus ( 1382007 )
      Well I saw this coming. First it was those Samsung smart TV's listening and forwarding a vast amount of personal data to their severs even when supposedly disabled. Now we've got Amazon doing basically the same thing. I won't have these gadgets in my home. If you value your privacy, you won't either. That said, I still filter all intern traffic through pfSense and block any potential anything suspicious.
      • Me too. Which is why that Windows VM I occasionally use keeps popping up with "No Internet" when the Internet is fine. Just no Microsoft until I turn it on.
      • Read Amazon's privacy statement on the echo. You can request that all of the audio data collected on your account be deleted. Even easier-use the Alexa app to delete all of your audio content.

        And before you ask - why don't they keep it anyway and just say "yup we're deleting it"? Because if the trust that had to be built up for people to agree to have this device in their house is violated (ex employee shows logs of all data being retained against users wishes), people will throw the devices out in a hear

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by waspleg ( 316038 )

      You face a bigger problem with proliferation. There's no way to hide when everyone else is doing it. Just ask Facebook.

    • Color me right, I never would've though that this would happen. this is why I won't have this sort of device in my home. Soon, they'll asking for all sorts of info...

      They ask for all sorts of info anyway, even when the device doesn't store it. Not having an Amazon Echo won't stop the police asking for very stupid things if you are a murder suspect.

  • From the summary:

    Police also found a Nest thermostat, a Honeywell alarm system, wireless weather monitoring in the backyard and WeMo devices for lighting at the smart home crime scene. Officers have also seized an iPhone 6S, a Macbook Pro, a PlayStation 4 and three tablets in the investigation.

    All those gadgets, but this guy didn't have a security camera?

  • Cops.... so SMART! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Ultimately, it might have been information from a smart meter that proved to be the most useful. With every home in Bentonville hooked up to a smart meter that measures hourly electricity and water usage, police looked at the data and noticed Bates used an "excessive amount of water" during the alleged drowning.

    Pure genius.

    • I guess the shower in the Bate's motel room just kept running after the stabbing, probably with that shrieky music in the background.

  • one of these devices or an XBONE in my house. I don't trust it.

    LK

    • Police asking for stupid things which don't exist are the reason why you don't have gadgets in your house? What did you post this on, a telegram?

  • I hate to say I told you so but I did tell you so. so...yeah, there it is.

    • Told us what? The police asking for something that doesn't exist has been a given for many years. They seem to be clueless as to how the Echo works. ... kind of like you.

  • I'm not one to traffic in conspiracy theories, but Bentonville, Arkansas is where Walmart's corporate headquarters are located.

    Not that they have an axe to grind with Amazon or anything.

