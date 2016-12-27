Police Request Amazon Echo Recordings For Homicide Investigation (cnet.com) 56
Tulsa_Time quotes a report from CNET: Amazon's Echo and Echo Dot are in millions of homes now, with holiday sales more than quadrupling from 2015. Always listening for its wake word, the breakthrough smart speakers boast seven microphones waiting to take and record your commands. Now, Arkansas police are hoping an Echo found at a murder scene in Bentonville can aid their investigation. [First reported by The Information, investigators filed search warrants to Amazon, requesting any recordings between November 21 and November 22, 2015, from James A. Bates, who was charged with murder after a man was strangled in a hot tub. While investigating, police noticed the Echo in the kitchen and pointed out that the music playing in the home could have been voice activated through the device. While the Echo records only after hearing the wake word, police are hoping that ambient noise or background chatter could have accidentally triggered the device, leading to some more clues. Amazon has not sent any recordings to the officers but did provide Bates' account information to authorities, according to court documents. The retailer giant said it doesn't release customer information without a "valid and binding legal demand." "Amazon objects to over-broad or otherwise inappropriate demands as a matter of course," the company said in a statement. Even without Amazon's help, police may be able to crack into the Echo, according to the warrant. Officers believe they can tap into the hardware on the smart speakers, which could "potentially include time stamps, audio files or other data."] Police also found a Nest thermostat, a Honeywell alarm system, wireless weather monitoring in the backyard and WeMo devices for lighting at the smart home crime scene. Officers have also seized an iPhone 6S, a Macbook Pro, a PlayStation 4 and three tablets in the investigation.
People intentionally bugging their own homes and paying a corporation for the privilege to do so.
There are multiple self hosted solutions. Any old Mac has this for at least a decade. (Our old Snow Leopard Mini has it).
Jasper [github.io] and Lucida [github.com].
Yeah man those are TOOOOTALY the same thing. TOOOTALY.
People intentionally bugging their own homes and paying a corporation for the privilege to do so.
I am irrationally scared of an Echo but not by the phone in my pocket.
Law enforcement treats the objects differently, so seems perfectly rational for consumers to notice the difference.
In this example, the police DO treat an Echo differently from a cell phone
Well the police are actually very consistent in all of this. They regularly request things that don't exist and aren't possible. It would be interesting how this would stand up in court given that asking Siri where to hide a body used to be something people did for shits and giggles.
device.. and many of those consider it a status symbol. Why are you surprised? Personally, I'm just disgusted.
I even know people who know better buying garbage like Amazon Echo. It saddens and sickens me to see shit like this without any regard whatsoever to the consequences of the death of privacy and thus security and free speech.
They took the PS4? Really? WTF do they think they'll get from that? Me thinks some officer wasn't able to afford a PS4 for their kid even on boxing week.
my dad has a voice command TV, it listens to him yell at politicians and hippies, I don't think it actually activates anything,
I have for sale at a reasonable price a "voice command rock". It listens when you yell about politicians and hippies, doesn't actually activate anything, AND you don't need to worry that it is secretly recording your political outbursts for later corrective counseling. Unlike the need to trust your local librarian that they do not keep records of what books you borrow, or your phone company recording your calls, or viewing records from your set top cable box, there truly is no record of anything kept by thi
We have a system of supposed checks n balances, and a proper Search Warrant in a murder investigation. I am not sure what anyone is complaining about (no, I am not saying you are complaining). The whole "Grab everything" excuse is acceptable here, in this case. It may not be worthy in other cases, but in this one, I have no problem with.
In this day and age the warrant likely says "Grab anything electronic, we'll sort it at the evidence cage."
Never saw this coming (Score:3)
Color me right, I never would've though that this would happen. this is why I won't have this sort of device in my home. Soon, they'll asking for all sorts of info...
Re:Never saw this coming (Score:5, Insightful)
Oh just don't indulge in thoughtcrime and everything will be doubleplusgood.
You got an android phone? It has the ability to listen when the phone is off to hear you say "OK Google".
When the phone is off? Either you are confusing "locked" or "asleep" with "Off", or intentionally spreading FUD.
Most newer Android phones implement "OK Google" hotword detection using hardware, meaning that a dedicated low-power chip listens for the hotword to wake up the audio processor, but is not constantly recording audio to storage in order to analyze it for the hotword.
Amazon Echo and Apple products have their own mechanism for hotword detection. Some of these do record a continuous multi-second
So I guess the moral of the story is that if you are being strangled in a hot tub, you could do worse than yelling "Hey Siri! Call the police!" with your final breath.
Except for the fact that I have (allegedly) turned off the voice activation for my phone, I would expect that it would respond along the lines "My name is Okay Google, thank you very much" were I to yell that. So no, there isn't much worse I could do than yell "Hey Siri", unless I thought the killer was carrying a Siri-enabled iPhone and his Siri would obey my command and rat him out.
"Hey Siri, ignore any cries for help or screams of pain for the next fifteen minutes" might be something that Apple uses to
I assume sibling was being hopeful that they do have a warrant, but I'm more pessimistic.
How long until enough people have one of these things that not having one is a sign that you're up to no good?
"Your honor, we find that there is are no log entires in MannaMegaCorp's holographic memory as to the whereabouts of the defendent at 9:54 PM on Caturday, Smarch 32nd. This proves that the defendant was willfully evading the Eyes. Only a guilty man would elude the Eyes."
.
...Hmm... now might be a good time to
Does that prevent you from beeing murdered?
did i miss the amazon denial of recordings?
If the echo actually recorded everything in its hearing range and sent it up to the mother ship you would see the packet traffic, there would be a significant drag on your bandwidth and if you are charged by the megabyte your billing would jump through the roof the moment it was tu
sorry didn't mean all audio, maybe just the pertinent audio around the keyword. does amazon store that info perpetually?
all audio would definitely be much more traceable.
LPT: If you're being murdered, tell Alexa.
Alexa: My brother in law Jerry is here and has a knife and is stabbing me! Ow!
No idea why the cops would even need to ask Amazon. All they need to do to find them is look in the dungeons below a particular pizza joint in Washington DC.
And before you ask - why don't they keep it anyway and just say "yup we're deleting it"? Because if the trust that had to be built up for people to agree to have this device in their house is violated (ex employee shows logs of all data being retained against users wishes), people will throw the devices out in a hear
You face a bigger problem with proliferation. There's no way to hide when everyone else is doing it. Just ask Facebook.
Color me right, I never would've though that this would happen. this is why I won't have this sort of device in my home. Soon, they'll asking for all sorts of info...
They ask for all sorts of info anyway, even when the device doesn't store it. Not having an Amazon Echo won't stop the police asking for very stupid things if you are a murder suspect.
Notable missing gadget (Score:2)
From the summary:
Police also found a Nest thermostat, a Honeywell alarm system, wireless weather monitoring in the backyard and WeMo devices for lighting at the smart home crime scene. Officers have also seized an iPhone 6S, a Macbook Pro, a PlayStation 4 and three tablets in the investigation.
All those gadgets, but this guy didn't have a security camera?
i guess the alarm system didn't help either.
Cops.... so SMART! (Score:1)
Ultimately, it might have been information from a smart meter that proved to be the most useful. With every home in Bentonville hooked up to a smart meter that measures hourly electricity and water usage, police looked at the data and noticed Bates used an "excessive amount of water" during the alleged drowning.
Pure genius.
This is precisely why I won't allow (Score:1)
one of these devices or an XBONE in my house. I don't trust it.
LK
Police asking for stupid things which don't exist are the reason why you don't have gadgets in your house? What did you post this on, a telegram?
I told you so (Score:2)
Told us what? The police asking for something that doesn't exist has been a given for many years. They seem to be clueless as to how the Echo works.
... kind of like you.
Is Wal*mart behind this? (Score:2)
I'm not one to traffic in conspiracy theories, but Bentonville, Arkansas is where Walmart's corporate headquarters are located.
Not that they have an axe to grind with Amazon or anything.