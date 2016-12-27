Sony Music Apologises To Britney Spears, Fans After Fake RIP Tweet Sent (abc.net.au) 13
Sony Music Entertainment has apologised to Britney Spears fans after its Twitter account was hacked and fake statements saying that the pop music icon had died were posted online. From a report: Sony Music, a unit of Sony Corp, said in a short statement that its social media account was "compromised" but that the situation "has been rectified." The company said it "apologises to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion." Funnily enough, after Sony Music Entertainment Twitter account was hacked and started tweeting about the death of Spears, another hacker group called OurMine hacked Sony's account to note that Spears is not dead.
Britney Spears' career died a long time ago.
While being smug and rude about $SOCIAL_PLATFORM_DU_JOUR is kinda amusing, for the record I have received plenty of important (to me) items of news via Twitter that took a long time to make it via conventional media, if at all, such as the death of a (non-celeb) hero of mine.
