Sony Music Apologises To Britney Spears, Fans After Fake RIP Tweet Sent (abc.net.au) 13

Posted by msmash from the accept-my-apology-pls dept.
Sony Music Entertainment has apologised to Britney Spears fans after its Twitter account was hacked and fake statements saying that the pop music icon had died were posted online. From a report: Sony Music, a unit of Sony Corp, said in a short statement that its social media account was "compromised" but that the situation "has been rectified." The company said it "apologises to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion." Funnily enough, after Sony Music Entertainment Twitter account was hacked and started tweeting about the death of Spears, another hacker group called OurMine hacked Sony's account to note that Spears is not dead.

  • First the sony PS Network hack, then the credit card leaks, and now this? Why is there security consistently so bad? Twitter's not even hard to secure, just use 2-factor authentication, something that'll defeat 90% of hack attempts. That they keep getting breached over and over again says something about their company culture towards investing in their customer's safety...

  • Britney Spears' career died a long time ago.

  • If people get their news from a Twitter feed, then who cares if they're duped. They deserve it. Twitter is not a news service. It is a "Look, Ma, no hands," brain bleed.

      While being smug and rude about $SOCIAL_PLATFORM_DU_JOUR is kinda amusing, for the record I have received plenty of important (to me) items of news via Twitter that took a long time to make it via conventional media, if at all, such as the death of a (non-celeb) hero of mine.

