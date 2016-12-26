Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Privacy Transportation Your Rights Online

Uber Says App Doesn't Keep Track of Location; iOS Maps Extension to Blame (ndtv.com) 19

Posted by msmash from the steering-clear dept.
Uber recently landed itself in hot water after a report claimed that its app was tracking the location of passengers even when they had not used the service for weeks. The company has responded to the accusations. From a report: The company has come up with an explanation and says that the location-tracking is enabled for some users due to a new iOS setting. Uber stresses that it's not its app that's doing this -- but an iOS feature. John Gruber of DaringFireball in a recent post had claimed how Uber was tracking user location and it could be easily checked via Settings > Privacy > Location Services on an iOS device. The setting showed how an app was tracking the location in three options: "Always", "While using the app", and "Never." However, several users shared screenshots of the Settings page that showed Uber location tracking as set to "Always" despite not having used the app in nearly a week. An Uber spokesperson in a statement said this behaviour was attributable to use of the new iOS Maps extension, "For people who choose to integrate ride-sharing apps with iOS Maps, location data must be shared in order for you to request a ride inside the Maps app. Map extensions are disabled by default and you can choose to turn them on in your iOS settings."

Uber Says App Doesn't Keep Track of Location; iOS Maps Extension to Blame More | Reply

Uber Says App Doesn't Keep Track of Location; iOS Maps Extension to Blame

Comments Filter:

  • It's their wives who switched that feature on.

  • What's the excuse for it on Android devices?

  • There is more to this than meets the eye (Score:3)

    by Flytrap ( 939609 ) on Monday December 26, 2016 @11:48AM (#53555893)

    "For people who choose to integrate ride sharing apps with iOS Maps, location data must be shared in order for you to request a ride inside the Maps app..."

    I wonder if all the other apps that use the Apple Maps integration, such as Lyft, OpenTable, and Yelp, also exhibit the same behaviour of changing the location tracking setting from "While using the app" to "Always"? Furthermore, if Siri integration can pass the location information to the ride hailing app just in time as it is invoked, why can't Maps integration accomplish the same feat? Finally, while I understand why Apple Maps would need location tracking to be set to be "Always" to accomplish some of its magic, why isn't this being reported as such... instead of misreporting it as being the app using Apple Maps integration that has its location tracking setting to "Always"

Slashdot Top Deals

"Elvis is my copilot." -- Cal Keegan

Close