Uber Says App Doesn't Keep Track of Location; iOS Maps Extension to Blame (ndtv.com) 19
Uber recently landed itself in hot water after a report claimed that its app was tracking the location of passengers even when they had not used the service for weeks. The company has responded to the accusations. From a report: The company has come up with an explanation and says that the location-tracking is enabled for some users due to a new iOS setting. Uber stresses that it's not its app that's doing this -- but an iOS feature. John Gruber of DaringFireball in a recent post had claimed how Uber was tracking user location and it could be easily checked via Settings > Privacy > Location Services on an iOS device. The setting showed how an app was tracking the location in three options: "Always", "While using the app", and "Never." However, several users shared screenshots of the Settings page that showed Uber location tracking as set to "Always" despite not having used the app in nearly a week. An Uber spokesperson in a statement said this behaviour was attributable to use of the new iOS Maps extension, "For people who choose to integrate ride-sharing apps with iOS Maps, location data must be shared in order for you to request a ride inside the Maps app. Map extensions are disabled by default and you can choose to turn them on in your iOS settings."
Re: Countdown to implosion (Score:1)
Easily explained (Score:2)
It's their wives who switched that feature on.
Why lie? "While Using" still there. (Score:2)
Uber is set to "Always" after some update to it in the recent months removed the "while using" option altogether.
I'm curious, why do you bother to lie when something is so easily disproved? "While Using" is still a location option for Uber on iOS.
I mean, you obviously hate Uber but don't you realize that people will think better of Uber once they realize you are lying and such an irrational nutcase hates Uber so much?
Re: (Score:3)
Interesting claim. Can you please indicate where one selects "While Using" in the settings here:
http://i.imgur.com/Qb6YdLe.jpg [imgur.com]
This is from Uber 3.225.3 on iOS 10.2.
That's not what I'm seeing here, image posted (Score:2)
You can see for yourself right here:
http://imgur.com/TgFBvVD [imgur.com]
This is also iOS 10.2, with Uber updated to the latest version.
Where are you trying to view settings? I'm going in through Settings, scrolling down to Uber, then in the Uber settings selecting "Location" to go to location settings. It has all three options (Never/While/Always), I have While selected and have for quite some time...
so... (Score:2)
There is more to this than meets the eye (Score:3)
I wonder if all the other apps that use the Apple Maps integration, such as Lyft, OpenTable, and Yelp, also exhibit the same behaviour of changing the location tracking setting from "While using the app" to "Always"? Furthermore, if Siri integration can pass the location information to the ride hailing app just in time as it is invoked, why can't Maps integration accomplish the same feat? Finally, while I understand why Apple Maps would need location tracking to be set to be "Always" to accomplish some of its magic, why isn't this being reported as such... instead of misreporting it as being the app using Apple Maps integration that has its location tracking setting to "Always"
Re: (Score:3)
Re: off topic Berlin (Score:2)
