VidAngel Keeps Streaming Videos, Defying Movie Studios and a US Judge (deseretnews.com) 18
The Deseret News reports that Hollywood studios "aren't happy with VidAngel, saying in a statement Wednesday that the Utah-based streaming service 'continues to illegally stream our content without a license and is expanding its infringement by adding new titles' despite a judge's recent injunction." Or, as VidAngel explains on their blog, "We say we're legal. Disney says we're pirates." Long-time Slashdot reader goombah99 writes: VidAngel...will edit any major movie of objectionable content exactly as you request (and no more than you request), then stream it to you for $1. Such bowdlerizing and DVD streaming services are expressly written into section 110 of Title 17, the copyright act (paragraph 11 added in the 2005 Family Viewing act). Therefore both aspects that the studios are suing over, the streaming of a DVD and the editing of it by a third party, is plainly legal... There's a petition to save this act from encroachment [signed by more than 30,000 families].
In just five days in October, VidAngel raised $10.1 million in a "mini-IPO" -- reportedly the fastest one ever -- to fund their ongoing fight against the movie studios. VidAngel CEO Neal Harmon says "We'll take this all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary. We're happy to pay more. We're happy to rent more. We're happy to pay the prices the studios want us to pay. Just give us filtering."
In just five days in October, VidAngel raised $10.1 million in a "mini-IPO" -- reportedly the fastest one ever -- to fund their ongoing fight against the movie studios. VidAngel CEO Neal Harmon says "We'll take this all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary. We're happy to pay more. We're happy to rent more. We're happy to pay the prices the studios want us to pay. Just give us filtering."
Videos to edit and stream to me please (Score:2)
Dear VidAngel,
I have the following video I would like you to edit, then stream to me. Could you please cut off the dialog parts?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
More info needed (Score:1)
Had to research:
VidAngel buys a bunch of DVDs.
VidAngel sells you the DVD stream for 20 bucks (this can't be legal but ok).
You then watch the stream and sell it back to VidStream for 19 bucks (or less, based on a ticking clock)
Again, I don't see how buying one physical disk allows you to stream that movie to an infinite amount of people, but here we are. They have no shot of winning in court.
Re:More info needed (Score:4, Interesting)
Again, I don't see how buying one physical disk allows you to stream that movie to an infinite amount of people,
They don't. It's an attempt to streamline the (older) Netflix model. They buy multiple DVDs, and send them out. When you are done, you send them back.
Except, they realize a lot of people (basically, everyone) don't want the physical DVD, so they also offer the option to stream the video for you, and keep the physical copy in a 'vault' until you want it. As an added service, they also ship you an EDL file of your choosing, which the user can apply at their home in their personal player (I believe they do this automatically if desired as well, but it's a standard feature: mplayer supports EDL, for example).
So basically all the parts of their plan, selling DVDs, re-buying, ripping for personal use, personally using an EDL, etc are all legal. No one has ever combined them together, though.
From a moral standpoint, I don't think people should be forced to watch things they don't want. From a practical standpoint, the movie studios are more than happy to offer censored movies to airlines. It's not about 'censorship', it's about money.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you saying that they aren't reusing the same DVD for streaming? Because that's the only way it could be legal.
They re-use the DVD when someone 'sells' it back to them. As long as they are 'storing it for a customer who bought it,' they don't sell it to anyone else. Result is you can't always get the movie you want, but that's the tradeoff, I guess.
Morons shouldn't hire lawyers (Score:1)
Not going to happen.... (Score:2)
Hate to say, they will not win. Once that 10 mil is gone to paychecks and lawyers, there will be some people looking for work...
Good legal argument, but not a bonafide sale (Score:3)
Their legal argument is better than I expected it to be. However, there are two big problems with their argument:
As another commenter pointed out, they claim to sell the video for $20, then immediately buy it back for $19, they also stream it the customer (bandwidth costs) and edit it (server farm / cpu costs). It's quite obvious they're charging $1 to stream it to you, the "sell it for $20 and buy it back for $19" is a gimmick, it's bullshit. Nobody is buying movies from them, they're paying $1 to stream it.
Their fair use argument regarding DMCA is bogus. They claim that bleeping some words is "transformative", but the relevant portion of the fair use test is if they transform it to a different type of work that DOES NOT COMPETE with the protected work. For example, one may make a sculpture from CDs, or use book pages as wallpaper - nobody is going to buy your wallpaper *instead of* the original book. People WILL choose to stream from Vidangel *instead of* an authorized source such as Netflix or Amazon.
Lastly, the transformative aspect is only *one* part of the four-prong test for fair use. Other considerations include "is it commercial?" They are indeed selling the streaming, doing it commercially, so on that basis it's unlikely to be fair use. It's not educational, etc. It really doesn't match the definition of fair use well.
Re: (Score:2)
This is exactly how the videotape rental market worked.