China 'Smart Restaurant' Uses Facial Recognition To Make Meal Suggestions (techcrunch.com) 39
An anonymous reader quotes TechCrunch's report about Baidu's newest project: The search giant sometimes referred to as the 'Google of China' partnered with KFC to open a new "smart restaurant" in Beijing, which employs facial recognition to make recommendations about what customers might order, based on factors like their age, gender and facial expression... image recognition hardware installed at the KFC will scan customer faces, seeking to infer moods, and guess other information including gender an age in order to inform their recommendation... And the setup also has built-in recognition, so if you're a return customer, it can 'remember' what you ordered before and suggest your past favorites.
Baidu has also worked on another KFC restaurant in Shanghai where the orders were taken by a voice-activated robot.
Robo-waiter recommends water and a salad (Score:5, Funny)
Based on the roundness of your face.
Robo-waiter recommends bucket of lard (Score:3)
Based on the roundness of your face and the profit margin. They don't care about your health.
Return customer (Score:2)
Please read TFSummary until the expression : "return customer".
They don't care about your health.
They DO care a tiny bit about the customers' health. Not as much as to earn a Nobel price, but just barely enough to make sure that customer lives long enough to return again and spend their money again.
(That's why they don't outright actively try to poison their customers)
True enough, but I'm willing to bet that the point where the health versus profit curve peaks is not a place where the average person should or wants to be.
If the industry has any brains then that curve and any research behind it will be buried deeply enough that the inevitable obesity epidemic fast food ind
They have had something like this in Japan for years. They have vending machines with facial recognition that estimates gender age. It then recommends a drink, based on trends like "middle aged women on the train platform on a hot day like to drink fruit juice".
Robo-waiter recommends go easy on the chilli for the Round-Eyes.
Robot-waiter: (musing to itself) looks like Kim Jung-Un.
Lil'Kimmy: I'd like a salad and a diet coke.
Robot-waiter: Whoa there, Big Guy, would you feel better with a supersized Mc-Steak-O-Fat sandwich, lard induced fries, and an 80 ounce Jolt cola.
Lil'Kimmy: Hehehe....just kidding, I'd like 800 McDoubleQuarterPounders with the extra layers of cheeze and a case of Jolt....to go.
water
In other words, a liquid that is almost, but not quite, entirely unlike tea?
Is there a point? (Score:2)
You have your customer in the store they are going to buy something if China KFC is anything like the American version most people when they get to the checkout knows what they want. At best you may recommend some up sales or push food with a higher probability. But I don't see the need for all that technology for such a small advantage.
Where I live, the folks selling cellphones are mostly students, earning their beer money. They will, of course, try to sell you the phone that pays the highest commission for them.
Particularly lucrative for them are two year contracts with a cell provider . . . which I don't need, since my employer pays for it. They will nevertheless keep asking, "What do you pay for your cell phone service? I can offer you something cheaper!" When I finally answer, "I pay nothing", then they finally give up. Then the
Re: (Score:3)
if China KFC is anything like the American version most people when they get to the checkout knows what they want.
Yes, and that is the problem they attempt to solve. The goal would be changing what people want towards what gives the most profit in the least amount of time, or new items that they want customers to sample at least once.
A little nudge, a little reminder of other items, but within what has a higher likelihood of being acceptable.
It doesn't have to work on all or even a majority of customers; as long as it works on just a small percentage, it's still going to increase profits. As long as it's not alienati
if China KFC is anything like the American version most people when they get to the checkout knows what they want.
Perhaps not. In the US fried chicken is comfort food you grandma may have cooked. In China it's exotic foreign swill.
But mind your manners (Score:2)
On your next visit it might just put in an order for a knuckle sandwich.
I hear the robotic maître d' has a wicked uppercut.
It's not really about helping you out with recommendations. It's about providing a novelty, seemingly personalized service as a way to sell more food. It also helps introduce new products and encourage customers to try different things, maximizing profit for the restaurant.
Upsize (Score:2)
I bet it always recommends the customer upsizes their meal.
Probably not that complex (Score:2)
Could quickly become annoying (Score:2)
Re:Could quickly become annoying (Score:4, Insightful)
Funny story (Score:3)
Wonder how this could go wrong.....
