Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
AT&T Communications Electronic Frontier Foundation Government Privacy The Courts

US Court Demands Documents On AT&T/Police Collaboration (eff.org) 30

Posted by EditorDavid from the detailed-records-on-call-detail-records dept.
"The federal government has not justified its excessive secrecy about the massive telephone surveillance program known as Hemisphere, a court ruled in an EFF Freedom of Information Act lawsuit on Thursday." schwit1 quotes the EFF announcement: As a result, the federal government must submit roughly 260 pages of previously withheld or heavily redacted records to the court so that it can review them and decide whether to make more information about Hemisphere public. Hemisphere is a partnership between AT&T and federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies that allows police almost real-time access to telephone call detail records. The program is both extremely controversial -- AT&T requires police to hide its use from the public -- and appears to violate our First and Fourth Amendment rights.
Government lawyers had argued the disputed documents were restricted to use at the federal level, but the court remained unconvinced, especially "after EFF demonstrated that many of them appeared to have been given to state and local law enforcement."

US Court Demands Documents On AT&T/Police Collaboration More | Reply

US Court Demands Documents On AT&T/Police Collaboration

Comments Filter:

  • WTF Slashdot? (Score:2, Offtopic)

    by jrumney ( 197329 )
    Why am I getting spammed on my work email address for deals.slashdot.org since yesterday? It isn't even the address I have registered, so where did you purchase you spam list from? This is a new low for Slashdot, the new owners started well, but it's now clear what your real intentions for the site are.

  • Should eliminate "don't tell" warrants, contracts (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Ungrounded Lightning ( 62228 ) on Saturday December 24, 2016 @07:04PM (#53549941) Journal

    ... AT&T requires police to hide its use from the public ...

    As does the contract Harris makes them sign to use Stingray and related devices - which investigative agencies have used as an excuse for perjury in court. As do the Executive Branch's National Security Letters - administrative subpoenas for communication or financial information with gag orders attached.

    IMHO these provisions should all be blocked - struck down by courts as contempt and perjury in the first class (courtroom rules trump civil contracts when the info is relative to the case in a court of competent jurisdiction), unconstitutional prior restraint on free speech and the right to council in the second. Then this should be nailed down by legislation, as well, for belt-and-suspenders protection of civil rights.

    • ... when the info is relative to the case in a court of competent jurisdiction ...

      Argh! 'Relevant", not "relative".

    • Defence counsels should focus on the fact that these ruling allow police officers to lie in court to invite the jury to reject the police evidence and go not guilty. A few collapsed trials on that basis could be salutary

      Defence Attorney: I understand that your police force may or may not have Stingrays, which you are allowed to lie about if you do have them? Is that correct?

      Defence: So when you promise to tell the whole truth, you aren't really saying that, you're saying 'I'm telling as much of the truth as

Slashdot Top Deals

Earth is a beta site.

Close