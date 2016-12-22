Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Russians Used Malware On Android Devices To Track and Target Ukraine Artillery, Says Report

schwit1 quotes a report from Reuters: A hacking group linked to the Russian government and high-profile cyber attacks against Democrats during the U.S. presidential election likely used a malware implant on Android devices to track and target Ukrainian artillery units from late 2014 through 2016, according to a new report released Thursday. The malware was able to retrieve communications and some locational data from infected devices, intelligence that would have likely been used to strike against the artillery in support of pro-Russian separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine, the report from cyber security firm CrowdStrike found. The hacking group, known commonly as Fancy Bear or APT 28, is believed by U.S. intelligence officials to work primarily on behalf of the GRU, Russia's military intelligence agency. The implant leveraged a legitimate Android application developed by a Ukrainian artillery officer to process targeting data more quickly, CrowdStrike said. Its deployment "extends Russian cyber capabilities to the front lines of the battlefield," the report said, and "could have facilitated anticipatory awareness of Ukrainian artillery force troop movement, thus providing Russian forces with useful strategic planning information."

Russians Used Malware On Android Devices To Track and Target Ukraine Artillery, Says Report

  • And an airliner! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    With civilians! Way. To. Go!

  • Why? (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why would the Russians, who are close allies with Hillary since she sold them a chunk (20%) of the US uranium deposits for a simple donation to the Clinton Foundation, hack the DNC to make Trump, a capitalist, president?

    Doesn't make sense, and the fake news sites (CNN, etc) are so relentless on spreading this rumor without any evidence.

    It's just one of those things that's a great mystery.

    Thanks Adam Curry.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Damn Hillary was in charge of 9 different government agencies? Wait no you are spreading fake news.

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2016/10/26/the-facts-behind-trumps-repeated-claim-about-hillary-clintons-role-in-the-russian-uranium-deal/
      http://www.politifact.com/wisconsin/statements/2016/sep/30/donald-trump/nuclear-claim-donald-trump-says-hillary-clinton-ga/

      The State Department was one of nine agencies comprising CFIUS, which vets potential national security impacts of transactions where

    • Why would the Russians, who are close allies with Hillary since she sold them a chunk (20%) of the US uranium deposits for a simple donation to the Clinton Foundation

      The State Dept. was one of nine agencies who reviewed the deal [snopes.com]. And Clinton wasn't even the State Department person who sat on the committee who reviewed it.

      And the biggest donor didn't even have a financial stake in the company in question at the time he donated to the Clinton Foundation.

      and the fake news sites (CNN, etc) are so relentless on spreading this rumor without any evidence.

      Yes imagine, someone spreading rumours of corruption without evidence.

      • And imagine someone downvoting your informative post. No, wait -- no imagination is necessary, some crank already did exactly that.
  • If Russia isn't invading and attacking Ukraine, as Putin has been saying for over two years now, why would Russian artillery be targeting Ukrainian artillery in Ukraine [google.com]?

    I guess when you've lost over 2,000 soldiers [forbes.com] during your invasion, and the weekly shipments of cargo 200 [bbc.com] keep crossing into your country [informnapalm.org], it becomes time to drop the facade of the charade and just admit the truth you've been denying.

  • In 1773, the Russians hacked the mail ships and inserted the message that there was to be a Tea Tax.

    The American revolution was an error!

  • to pump out a totally cloud-based artillery targeting app for your smartwatch that sends your exact coordinates in a GET request to jquery.com.

    Yeesh.

    When I was in the NSA museum, they had a little placard in their Enigma exhibit that said that the US and British kept the details of Turing's work classified well into the 60's because a lot of countries were still using Enigma. For some reason I thought of that now.

  • This is why the bring-your-own commercial device idea doesn't work for many Defense and Government activities. I realize it sounds really cool to be able to direct artillery fire with your smartphone. But think about all the buggy applications you have on your smartphone... do you really want to be sending fires data with something that's just going to crash or hang because Candy Crush installed wrong?

    Some other posters seem to be trying to connect this to Hillary Clinton's recent campaign. Really, the e

  • The artillery wasn't even the worst of it. The malware actually sent all searches to Yahoo.

  • Today, President Elect Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin both announced that they plan to expand their nuclear arsenals. Of course, Trump made his announcement on Twitter.

    Duck and cover, motherfuckers.

    https://youtu.be/snTaSJk0n_Y [youtu.be]

  • Why would anyone allow soldiers in his command to use cell phones in an active war zone? That seems daft.

