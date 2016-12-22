Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Russians Used Malware On Android Devices To Track and Target Ukraine Artillery, Says Report (reuters.com) 30

schwit1 quotes a report from Reuters: A hacking group linked to the Russian government and high-profile cyber attacks against Democrats during the U.S. presidential election likely used a malware implant on Android devices to track and target Ukrainian artillery units from late 2014 through 2016, according to a new report released Thursday. The malware was able to retrieve communications and some locational data from infected devices, intelligence that would have likely been used to strike against the artillery in support of pro-Russian separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine, the report from cyber security firm CrowdStrike found. The hacking group, known commonly as Fancy Bear or APT 28, is believed by U.S. intelligence officials to work primarily on behalf of the GRU, Russia's military intelligence agency. The implant leveraged a legitimate Android application developed by a Ukrainian artillery officer to process targeting data more quickly, CrowdStrike said. Its deployment "extends Russian cyber capabilities to the front lines of the battlefield," the report said, and "could have facilitated anticipatory awareness of Ukrainian artillery force troop movement, thus providing Russian forces with useful strategic planning information."

  • And an airliner! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    With civilians! Way. To. Go!

  • Man! It just doesn't stop! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A hacking group linked to the Russian government and high-profile cyber attacks against Democrats during the U.S. presidential election

    The only thing that's high are the idiots who keep pushing this bullshit. The democrats lost because they suck. Get over it! Let's hope they lose even more in '18. Fuck them, and you morons who keep printing this crybaby stuff. Suck it up, bitches!

  • If Russia isn't invading and attacking Ukraine, as Putin has been saying for over two years now, why would Russian artillery be targeting Ukrainian artillery in Ukraine [google.com]?

    I guess when you've lost over 2,000 soldiers [forbes.com] during your invasion, and the weekly shipments of cargo 200 [bbc.com] keep crossing into your country [informnapalm.org], it becomes time to drop the facade of the charade and just admit the truth you've been denying.

  • In 1773, the Russians hacked the mail ships and inserted the message that there was to be a Tea Tax.

    The American revolution was an error!

  • to pump out a totally cloud-based artillery targeting app for your smartwatch that sends your exact coordinates in a GET request to jquery.com.

    Yeesh.

    When I was in the NSA museum, they had a little placard in their Enigma exhibit that said that the US and British kept the details of Turing's work classified well into the 60's because a lot of countries were still using Enigma. For some reason I thought of that now.

  • This is why the bring-your-own commercial device idea doesn't work for many Defense and Government activities. I realize it sounds really cool to be able to direct artillery fire with your smartphone. But think about all the buggy applications you have on your smartphone... do you really want to be sending fires data with something that's just going to crash or hang because Candy Crush installed wrong?

    Some other posters seem to be trying to connect this to Hillary Clinton's recent campaign. Really, the e

  • The artillery wasn't even the worst of it. The malware actually sent all searches to Yahoo.

  • Today, President Elect Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin both announced that they plan to expand their nuclear arsenals. Of course, Trump made his announcement on Twitter.

    Duck and cover, motherfuckers.

    https://youtu.be/snTaSJk0n_Y [youtu.be]

    • Don't be silly. The newlyweds are simply combining their assets, so each will have access to more than they did when they were single.

  • Phones (Score:3)

    by tsotha ( 720379 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @08:13PM (#53540911)
    Why would anyone allow soldiers in his command to use cell phones in an active war zone? That seems daft.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      The Ukrainian army was systematically undermined (i.e. weapons, planes, navy ships, communications hardware was sold off) during previous administrations, which had all been corrupt to varying degrees. The Yanukovych administration (whose shocking corruption and increasingly authoritarian tendencies would cause a popular revolution) in particular, was systematically disassembling Ukraine's army, probably under Russian guidance. When Russia invaded Crimea, Ukraine was essentially unable to front any sort of
  • At least that trick is not going to inflict damages on civilians, and it may even reduce them.

