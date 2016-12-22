Uber Stops Self-Driving Car Pilot In San Francisco After The DMV Steps In (engadget.com) 5
93 Escort Wagon writes: San Francisco bicyclists can breathe a sigh of relief now that Uber has suspended testing of its autonomous fleet in the city. The company announced the decision after the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspended the registration of the vehicles involved in the testing. Uber remains "100 percent committed to California and will be redoubling our efforts to develop workable statewide rules," the company said. A spokesperson for Uber told Recode, "We are open to having the conversation about applying for a permit, but Uber does not have plans to do so."
DMV offered to bend the rules for Uber. (Score:2)
As per this article, [abc.net.au] the DMV tried to work with Uber to get permits for the vehicles.
The DMV told Uber that if it had obtained a permit, the regulator would have given the green light to the self-driving pilot. DMV director Jean Shiomoto said in a letter sent to Uber that she would "personally help to ensure an expedited review and approval process", which she said could take less than three days.
So it's not like the city was trying to stop Uber.
Another 20 companies exploring self-driving cars — including Alphabet's Google, Tesla Motors and Ford Motor Co — have obtained California DMV permits for 130 cars.
It seems its not difficult for other companies either.
Its just that Uber doesn't want to play by the rules, even when the rules are being bent for their benefit. The Recode article in the fine summary said it would be $150 per vehicle so it's not like they were trying to kill them
The big news: Uber follows the law (Score:2)
I wonder what kind of serious problems Uber has with their self-driving cars that they suspend the testing without fuss over something as trivial as breaking the law. This must be one of the very first times.