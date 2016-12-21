Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Hotbed of Cybercrime Activity Tracked Down To ISP In Ukrainian Civil War Region

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader writes: Last week, WordPress security firm WordFence revealed it detected over 1.65 million brute-force attacks originating from an ISP in Ukraine that generated more malicious traffic than GoDaddy, OVH, and Rostelecom, put together. A week later, after news of WordFence's findings came to light, Ukrainian users have tracked down the ISP to a company called SKS-Lugan in the city of Alchevs'k, in an area controlled by pro-Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. All clues point to the fact that the ISP's owners are using the chaos created by the Ukrainian civil war to host cyber-crime operations on their servers. Some of the criminal activities the ISP hosts, besides servers for launching brute-force attacks, include command-and-control servers for the Locky ransomware, [email, comment, and forum] spam botnets, illegal streaming sites, DDoS stressers, carding sites, several banking trojans (Vawtrack, Tinba), and infostealers (Pony, Neurevt).

  • Don't doubt we will be hearing about them in the news in the near future. Whose drones? Who knows.

  • If this is true (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is what is in stall for the rest of us if the reds take hold!

  • Makes sense (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Dan East ( 318230 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @08:53PM (#53534795) Homepage Journal

    Any time a country occupies another's territory they will employ its infrastructure and resources to further whatever objectives are profitable for the invading country. In the past it might be industries such as steel production, fuel production, mining of natural resources, plundering of various kinds of stockpiles, utilizing manufacturing to produce weapons and munitions to further increase the power of the invading country. Just because these days those resources can also take the form of technologies (such as internet bandwidth and processing power) it makes them no less valuable or exploitable.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by quax ( 19371 )

      The difference now is, that in a world connected by the Internet, if anywhere law and order breaks down, it will affect the rest of the world.

  • why is it always the russians (Score:4, Interesting)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @08:59PM (#53534821) Homepage

    All clues point to the fact that the ISP's owners are using the chaos created by the Ukrainian civil war to host cyber-crime operations on their servers.

    or more likely the owners and staff were gunned down or driven off by the civil war, leaving the doors open and business office available for other sundry activities.

    • or more likely the owners and staff were gunned down or driven off by the civil war, leaving the doors open and business office available for other sundry activities.

      And if that happened at AT&T/Verizon would it even make the news?

  • What about a Kickstarter/GoFundMe campaign? (Score:3, Funny)

    by Required Snark ( 1702878 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @09:00PM (#53534825)
    How much is a delivered Tomahawk with the self guided air delivery option?

  • Bringing on international police cooperation will not work, as Ukraine does not control that territory.

    That creates a difficult diplomatic situation: in order to get a result, one country has to recognize the region's sovereignty. Or alternatively, one can blacklist the offending IPs

  • Can't be Russia. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    LALALALALA cant hear you, Vlad would never do anything like this and wouldn't allow his people to do it either. Wouldnt want to make Vlad or his puppets mad. I wouldnt want to get my tea poisoned with thallium.

  • Maybe that will send a message...

  • Don't be surprised, if everybody decide to demonize and ignore civil rights of some part of world for sake of "keep irritating russia" and "let's assume as humans only friendly to us dudes", definitely those in war zone will become even more rogue and do more and more nasty things.
    Keep in mind, skilled IT workers there, and they need earn for living, so for sure some of them will fall in hands of gangs.

  • Spamhaus Block List has these guys (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @11:23PM (#53535335)

    https://www.spamhaus.org/sbl/query/SBL190623

    Just block the whole ISP and call it a day

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Serif ( 87265 )

      Agreed.

      Other useful information for those that can make use of it.

      AS43765
      91.200.12.0/22

  • The idea that there's a civil war in Ukraine comes from Russian propaganda. There's actually a war against Russia going on there. The people who initiated it and the people on which it relies today all have Russian citizenship.

  • Did you know donald trump emphasizes with these pro-russians? Perhaps the allegations to the russian government aren't that far fetched at all and did these hacktivists disrupt the democratic party's campaign on purpose.

  • UN GA just days ago adopted a resolution finally admitting that Ukraine is a victim of the Russian military agression. Crimea is now an internationally recognized ocuppied region. The war in the eastern parts of the country is also between two nation-states: Ukraine and Russia. Claims about a "civil war" are distilled Fake News, a lie, Kremlin's disinformation.

    • The problem is that the Ukrainian government does not recognize an
      individual's God-given right of freedom of speech, freedom to peaceably
      assemble, fredom of religion; or their right to bear arms. It was very sad to see
      Ukrainians helpless against Russian invaders, since most Ukrainians aren't
      allowed to possess firearms. Ukraine does not have citizen soldiers, it has
      serfs ruled over by professional soldiers with a sham Democracy. The only real
      difference the invasion has made is a change in language of the

