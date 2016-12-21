Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Obama Blocks Offshore Drilling In Atlantic, Arctic Areas (npr.org) 190

Posted by BeauHD from the off-limits dept.
Before the new administration takes over next month, President Obama took new action Wednesday to place large sections of the Arctic and the Atlantic Oceans off limits to oil drilling. NPR reports: The Arctic protections are a joint partnership with Canada. "These actions, and Canada's parallel actions, protect a sensitive and unique ecosystem that is unlike any other region on earth," the White House said in a statement. "They reflect the scientific assessment that, even with the high safety standards that both our countries have put in place, the risks of an oil spill in this region are significant and our ability to clean up from a spill in the region's harsh conditions is limited," the White House added. "By contrast, it would take decades to fully develop the production infrastructure necessary for any large-scale oil and gas leasing production in the region -- at a time when we need to continue to move decisively away from fossil fuels." Obama's action designates 31 Atlantic canyons "off limits to oil and gas exploration and development activity," totaling 3.8 million acres, according to the administration. It provides the same protections to much of the Arctic's waters, covering the "vast majority of U.S. waters in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas," totaling 115 million acres. Canada is doing the same to "all Arctic Canadian waters," the joint statement adds. Obama took these actions by invoking a law called the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, which gives the president the authority to withdraw lands from oil and gas leases.

  • So... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why didn't he bother doing this before now?

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      Perhaps he was sitting ready to veto any attempt at getting started, but wanted to believe that the good of human beings would do the job.

      Then Trump got elected. .

  • I was planning on putting in a fleet of oil wells there next week! /sarcasm

  • Costs $150 per bbl to drill in Arctic (Score:4, Insightful)

    by WillAffleckUW ( 858324 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @05:56PM (#53533813) Homepage Journal

    FYI, it costs $150 to drill, process, and ship a barrel of oil from the Arctic. If you want to cover costs. Labor isn't cheap either.

    So, putting it off for at least five years makes sense. Increases short term price for all oil, which helps Norway, Scotland, Canada, and the US (and that rogue state Russia), and when the time elapses the demand may be at prices where it makes sense, if we need it for lubricants or some other need.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by khallow ( 566160 )

      FYI, it costs $150 to drill, process, and ship a barrel of oil from the Arctic. If you want to cover costs.

      Unless, of course, it costs less. Things like this obstruction don't happen because the powers-that-be think oil production will stay that costly.

    • The prices actually drop over the long term, though there can be spikes that last years or evn a decade or more before coming down.

      As long as people are free to innovate, without government control or rationing [juliansimon.com], they will keep ahead of the curve in the long run.

      This means higher hanging fruit will become lower than lower hanging fruit used to be, in terms of resource cost on the market. The idea of a fixed amount we will suddenly run out of, causing skyrocketting prices, or even economic collapse, is not b

    • Well, if your number is correct there is NO need to ban it at this time because oil companies would not attempt to drill.

  • Even without environmental concerns (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Sowelu ( 713889 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @06:00PM (#53533843)

    can we maybe slow down our use for business reasons? I'd rather have moderate-speed sustainable growth, at slightly higher fuel prices that help drive commercial advances in solar and wind, than find out in fifty years that we've drilled out all the easy-to-get wells and don't have nearly enough commercial investment in other fuel sources to keep up our demand for energy.

    Besides, petroleum has some pretty nifty properties besides energy production that I'd really love to keep having easy access to. Like, cheap plastics. Burning it for energy is kinda like using our limited helium reserves for toy balloons.

    I don't think there's going to be any kind of peak oil civilization-ending disaster...just that prices will go up. But if they go up a little right now, they won't have to go up by a lot later.

    Oh yeah...and from a foreign policy standpoint. We have a ton of oil here in the USA. Energy independence is nice, but it's not critical right now. Wait until Russia closes its borders, the Middle East falls apart and turns off their spigots, and Europe is begging for fuel at any price...can we maybe use our massive national reserves then instead of now? (needing to have the infrastructure in place ahead of time does complicate things I'll admit)

    • petroleum has some pretty nifty properties besides energy production that I'd really love to keep having easy access to. Like, cheap plastics.

      Unfortunately, petroleum based plastics do not degrade fast enough, they just break into smaller pieces and eventually end up in the ecosystem. The pacific plastic soup is proof of this. A much better plan is to switch over completely to bioplastics which actually do degrade.

      Burning it for energy is kinda like using our limited helium reserves for toy balloons.

      It should be noted that less than 0.001% of helium used is actually used for recreation and it can be re-harvested from the atmosphere if we really wanted to get it back.

      • and it can be re-harvested from the atmosphere if we really wanted to get it back.

        Wait- can it? My understanding is that atmospheric helium is simply a flux between radioactive decay in the Earth, and Space. And a fast-moving one at that. I think toy balloon helium is probably 100% unrecoverable. As in "forever lost to humanity."

        Fortunately... The Earth is constantly making more of the stuff.

    • Petroleum and wind/solar solve two different problems and have nothing to do with one another. Wind and solar will replace nature gas and coal, not petroleum.

      What you really want is advances in batteries so that electric cars can take off. Mind you the only thing really keeping them back is mindset. They are perfectly fine for everyday driving for the majority of people. When people want to go on vacation or a longer trip which doesn't happen that often then for the shorter term they should be able to r

      • Re:Even without environmental concerns (Score:4, Interesting)

        by blindseer ( 891256 ) <blindseer@earGAU ... t minus math_god> on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @08:58PM (#53534807)

        What you really want is advances in batteries so that electric cars can take off. Mind you the only thing really keeping them back is mindset.

        I disagree. Around here what is keeping them back is this thing we call "winter". Cold weather is bad for battery car range, if it isn't the capacity loss to the batteries getting cold then it's the range lost to the energy needed to heat the cabin. When the snow gets deep one needs four wheel drive to get around. I've mentioned this to people before and some smartypants will say, "What's the point of four wheel drive? It doesn't make you stop on the ice any better." Well, you see there is this issue of getting moving. Anti-lock brakes, traction control, and all those electronic gizmos are really nice when it snows but if you don't have power to all the wheels then you are not going to enjoy the winter. I can call into work about being snowed in only so many times before it looks bad on my yearly review. If everyone else is at their desk because they have a four wheel drive car or truck then I'm at a disadvantage with my Chevy Bolt.

        Winter storms also have a habit of causing power outages. Things have been getting better but they are still common and can last hours, or even days. An electric car leaves one with a problem there too. Oh, and solar panels on the roof to charge the car? Oh, please.

        It's going to take more than just better batteries to solve this problem. I know people that have bought old oil drums to keep a reserve of gasoline for when storms strike. If you can make a battery that can compete with gasoline like that then you'll be a megaquadzillionaire. Put those batteries in four wheel drive F-150 to sell and you'll make more money than... I don't know, I think you'll have ALL the money.

      • And all those people who complain about windfarms never ask themselves "Would I rather have black lung ?"

  • You want the next door. This is News for Nerds (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Impy the Impiuos Imp ( 442658 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @06:09PM (#53533905) Journal

    Slashdot: News For Angry Partisan Echo Chamber Recitation Practice

  • Meanwhile, in the Chinese Arctic Seas . . . (Score:5, Funny)

    by PolygamousRanchKid ( 1290638 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @06:16PM (#53533941)

    . . . China is building yet even more artificial military base islands in the Arctic waters, to add more weight to their claim that the Arctic is part of China's territorial waters. This claim is not recognized by any other nations . . . yet.

    The Chinese navy also announced that they have captured a US Navy drone in their waters. It is very large and coated with a blubbery black skin, that is probably "stealth" technology. The drone appears to be armed with a water jet weapon, that sporadically spews from the top of the drone. It is powered by bottom dwelling sea crustacean critters that it scoops up with a toothed dredging device at the front of the drone. Chinese scientists plan to disassemble the drone to discover how the crustacean critters are converted into energy.

    Chinese navy crew members have claimed to have seen a "white" version of the drone, but the Chinese Admiralty brushes this off as sailors who have been out to sea too long, with too much rice wine, and too little women folk around.

    • Those aren't reclaimed islands, those are dirt aircraft carriers.

      • Yes, and the largest will be called "Airstrip One". At the same time they'll declare war with Oceania, or rather that they've always been at war with Oceania.

        (I really need to sit down and read 1984.)

  • ... Congress can take away.

    Obama has the authority to declare land off limits "permanently" only because Congress granted that authority. This authority can be revoked by a future Congress. Both houses of Congress will be controlled by the Republicans so I expect this "permanent" executive order to go away right quick.

    What bothers me about the Democrats fanatical desire to free us from oil and coal seems to come with more words than actions. Obama only now made this declaration, only days before he is to

    • I don't know if anyone can be blamed. That election was not normal. Conventional politics did not apply. If the Democrats made a mistake, it was in failing to realize this.

    • The Democrats have only themselves to blame for losing so badly in November.

      Did we watch the same election?
      They picked up seats in the House and the Senate, and if not for the citizen vote multiplier between populous states and dank shithole states, they would have won the Presidency as well... Unless by "losing so badly" you mean "didn't completely fucking destroy the Republicans," which I can almost agree is a pretty bad loss given what they were against.

  • Most of these new regulations and acts will have little or no meaning. True it's symbolic but under The Congressional Review Act: [wikipedia.org]

    Congress is given 60 legislative days to disapprove, after which the rule will go into effect.

    For the regulation to be invalidated, the Congressional resolution of disapproval either must be signed by the President, or must be passed over the President's veto by two-thirds of both Houses of Congress.

    While a 2/3rds majority of both houses won't happen, a mere majority resolution of disapproval that the new POTUS signs would nullify this. I believe this mainly on the grounds to revitalize domestic production after Saudi Arabia went on it's production glut.
    I'm all for nature and renewable energy but our current POTUS has had a royal feast [washingtonpost.com] of land grabbing, this included. Not i

  • Obama Block Drilling on the Moon (Score:3)

    by ChrisMaple ( 607946 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @06:36PM (#53534105)

    The Moon protections are a joint partnership with Canada. "These actions, and Canada's parallel actions, protect a sensitive and unique ecosystem that is unlike any region on earth," the White House said in a statement. "They reflect the scientific assessment that, even with the high safety standards that both our countries have put in place, the risks of an oil spill in this region are significant and our ability to clean up from a spill in the region's harsh conditions is limited," the White House added. "By contrast, it would take decades to fully develop the production infrastructure necessary for any large-scale oil and gas leasing production in the region -- at a time when we need to continue to move decisively away from fossil fuels." Obama's action designates 31 Lunar canyons "off limits to oil and gas exploration and development activity," totaling 3.8 million acres, according to the administration. It provides the same protections to much of the Moon's seas, covering the "vast majority of U.S. waters in the Mare Australe and Mare Tranquillitatis," totaling 115 million acres. Canada is doing the same to "all Lunar Canadian waters," the joint statement adds. Obama took these actions by invoking a law called the Looney Shelf Lands Act, which gives the president the authority to withdraw lands from oil and gas leases.

    How is this any less reasonable than Obama's actual actions?

  • I think if we just put an end to anyone who is a climate change denier, we'd reverse climate change really quick, so much hot air coming out of that group of people.

