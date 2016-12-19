Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


South Carolina Bill Wants To Put Porn Blocks On New Computers

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ZDNet: People buying new computers and devices in South Carolina would be blocked from accessing porn under a newly proposed law. A bill, pre-filed earlier this month by state lawmaker Bill Chumley, is called the Human Trafficking Prevention Act, and would require computer makers and sellers to install filters that would prevent users from accessing porn and other sexual material. The aim is to prevent access to sites that facilitate prostitution and trafficking, Chumley told a local newspaper this weekend, which the state has struggled to curtail in recent years. "If we could have manufacturers install filters that would be shipped to South Carolina, then anything that children have access on for pornography would be blocked," Chumley reportedly said. "We felt like that would be another way to fight human trafficking."

  • In other news... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Macdude ( 23507 ) on Monday December 19, 2016 @06:29PM (#53517663)

    In other news, South Carolina law makers prove they have no idea how computers or the internet work.

    • Re:In other news... (Score:5, Funny)

      by zlives ( 2009072 ) on Monday December 19, 2016 @06:31PM (#53517675)

      pretty sure computers were made by Dinosaurs directed by jesus

    • Re:In other news... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Dutch Gun ( 899105 ) on Monday December 19, 2016 @06:44PM (#53517793)

      I'd love to know if anyone consulted someone who knows *anything* about computers before proposing this, because there's no way this can be enforced, and any circumvention would be trivial. Also, since when does the vast majority of porn have anything to do with human trafficking? It's an actual industry, with paid actors. They're conflating legal and illegal pornography, and mixing in access to websites that let you hire prostitutes for good measure.

      Idiots.

      • All laws can be circumvented and/or broken.

        • Does circumventing the filter mean you're breaking the law? I'd be curious about that. If so, it would mean anyone who buys a computer and installs Linux Mint (non-South Carolina version) on their PC has now broken the law. I sort of doubt it, though, as they can't be so stupid as to believe that would hold up in court.

          I'm all for going after human trafficking if legislators feel that's an issue they need to tackle. But we've already got plenty of Federal Legislation that specifically addresses this, so

          • Re:In other news... (Score:5, Funny)

            by AthanasiusKircher ( 1333179 ) on Tuesday December 20, 2016 @12:19AM (#53519977)

            If so, it would mean anyone who buys a computer and installs Linux Mint (non-South Carolina version) on their PC has now broken the law.

            Hey, don't knock Linux Mint South Carolina edition! Actually, it's known in the South as the Linux Mint JULEP edition. I've been using it ever since Version 1.0 ("Anti Abolition"), though it really only came into its own in the third version ("Commendable Calhoun [wikipedia.org]"). The recent LTS versions ("Slightly Secessionist" and "Somewhat Segregationist") are really terrific!

            You do have to get used to the quirks, though. I used to use the Gnome edition, but South Carolina deprecated that, since it sounded too much like "genome," and that sounded too close to evolutionist talk. I tried the new desktop environment OPPOSITE-SEXED-SPOUSE (the equivalent of MATE), but ultimately I decided to go with the KKKDE edition.

            There are some cool South Carolinian features, such as:

            -- "Tux" the Linux penguin is replaced by Cocky the USC Gamecock mascot.
            -- The GIMP has a boot-up image of Preston Brooks caning Charles Sumner [wikipedia.org] in the U.S. Congress, with Sumner limping away on his gimpy leg.
            -- LibreOffice isn't... quite so "libre," if you know what I mean.
            -- In honor of the Baptist teetotalers, WINE is renamed SWEET TEA.
            -- My favorite feature -- the messenger Pidgin automatically converts your messages to appropriate creole dialects for the state. Main choices include "Gullah," "Redneck," and "Antebellum Plantation Owner," but if you insist on keeping your standard modern English, there's a selection "Godless Cityfolk" for you.

            I'd highly recommend y'all give it a try!

      • Re:In other news... (Score:4, Insightful)

        by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Monday December 19, 2016 @10:08PM (#53519365)

        Idiots.

        You misspelled voters.

        (Let's not forget who elected these lawmakers.)

      • Re:In other news... (Score:5, Insightful)

        by TheGratefulNet ( 143330 ) on Monday December 19, 2016 @11:45PM (#53519857)

        you miss the point.

        they not could care less if this works, if its possible or what.

        the purpose: to show 'the flock' that they are doing something. and that they are 'righteous'.

        its pandering. that's ALL it is. some (most?) of the lawmakers are not truly THAT stupid to think this idea will work; but its the notion that 'we want this to be a puritanical xtian nation' that they want to impress upon their conservatives. and lets face it, most of the deep south is deeply conservative and will do anything to 'stigginit' to the libs. that's how they see life. a point system, where, when you attack your enemy, each blow gets you 'points' somehow.

        twisted, fucked up thinking, to be sure. but it IS how their minds are wired. from early age, they develop a brain damage that takes a lot of effort to overcome. those that overcome it, MOVE OUT OF THE SOUTH. those that stay, are saying they approve of this kind of thinking.

        so, again, it does not matter if this plan works as-stated. its never been about what its stated, its the unspoken hint-hint, nudge-nudge, we're stigginit to the libs and showing them who's boss. that's pretty much the long and short of it.

        I hate the south. I hate everything they stand for. I'd never live there even if you paid me 10x my current decent bay area salary. the derpitude would be intolerable to me.

        the difference between them and me: I'm fine with them being their own way, stuck in the past, unable to think for themselves. fine. they can be any way they want. but what they want is that EVERYONE follows their path. and that's just plain anti-american and anti-freedom. its why I hate the south so much. I don't want them to be hurt or attacked, but I simply want no part of their thinking or lifestyle. wish they could give the same back, but they simply are not able.

        • Re:In other news... (Score:4, Insightful)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <[ten.3dlrow] [ta] [ojom]> on Tuesday December 20, 2016 @05:20AM (#53520657) Homepage

          It's hardly unique to any one type of politics or any one area. It's called a politician's syllogism. Something must be done. This is something, therefore it must be done.

          Politicians like to say they are "listening" to people's concerns. They like to look like they are being "tough" and taking strong action on things people care about. They also like to tell people what to care about, because then they can direct them towards things that are easy to look like they are solving.

          This is a perfect example. Innocent children being corrupted by vile, hardcore internet porn. There is an easy, tough solution. It doesn't work, but that doesn't matter. Anyway, its inevitable failure will be blamed on the tech companies.

          The exact same thing is happening in the UK right now. The government initially wanted to make all porn opt-in, so they have a nice database of perverts. When that didn't fly they changed it to forcing all porn sites to verify age. When that proved idiotic they decided to simply block all "unconventional" porn, which required them to publish a list of what is considered "unconventional" and included the female orgasm.

    • Re:In other news... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Moheeheeko ( 1682914 ) on Monday December 19, 2016 @06:52PM (#53517867)
      or the first amendment.

    • Putting them in "good company" with every other politician who has proposed legislation concerning internet content or computers.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by tsotha ( 720379 )
      But they do know how to get their brothers-in-law a do-nothing job purporting to fight "human trafficking".

    • Re:In other news... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by edjs ( 1043612 ) on Monday December 19, 2016 @08:05PM (#53518571)

      But they know how pandering to the base works.

      a) The law passes and the courts don't strike it down - a Miracle!
      b) The law passes and the courts strike it down - activist judges blocking the will of the People!
      c) The law fails to pass - the opposition supports Pedophiles!

  • put porn "up on blocks" (Score:3)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Monday December 19, 2016 @06:33PM (#53517685)
    just like cars in the front yard.

  • /* TODO: Add subject */ (Score:4, Insightful)

    by m0hawk ( 3030287 ) on Monday December 19, 2016 @06:37PM (#53517723)

    So how many children have been prosecuted for human trafficking in South Carolina? Is it a real problem there?

    I was under the impression that human trafficking was usually adults preying upon other adults and children. I know I'm going out on a limb here, but perhaps this isn't about human trafficking at all?

    Thanks for correcting my information South Carolina, I better keep up my guard when interacting with a child now, they could be a human trafficking kingpin and out to GET ME!!

  • Well that's clever (Score:5, Insightful)

    by tietokone-olmi ( 26595 ) on Monday December 19, 2016 @06:39PM (#53517749)

    Now tell us, if you will, what connection does porn have with human trafficking? Conventional wisdom says that most human trafficking takes place in the unskilled industries, and most definitely not the adult film sector -- the latter having had extreme requirements in terms of model ID and ID retention and what-not just to ensure that actors and actresses are over 18.

    • Re:Well that's clever (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Monday December 19, 2016 @06:52PM (#53517863) Journal

      what connection does porn have with human trafficking?

      Very little. It's merely an excuse to regulate our giblets according to their interpretation of the Bible.

      On the plus side, perhaps they'll spend gullible state tax-payer money build up a nice database of porn sites that open source software can also use to either block sites for the family PC and/or serve as a catalog for the horny.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by tsotha ( 720379 )
      The connection is dealers who don't install porn blockers have to pay a $20 fee that's supposed to sponsor some effort to fight human trafficking. The rest is just squid ink from people who want to make porn illegal but realize they can't possibly legislate that honestly.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by HiThere ( 15173 )

        Does the porn blocker need to work? What percentage of false positives are allowed? What percentage of false negatives?

  • Firstly....If they are going to assert porn = human trafficking, I wanna see some reliable evidence.

    Secondly, if the objective is to "protect children"....will instructions for adults to remove the filters be included? If so, pretty much negates the point.

    Thirdly, is the South Carolina market even large enough for most device manufacturers to justify this cost?
    • The guy's name is Chumley. I immediately imagine that he is a cartoon walrus.

    • Re:Show Me the Data (Score:5, Insightful)

      by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 ) on Monday December 19, 2016 @06:59PM (#53517921)

      Firstly....If they are going to assert porn = human trafficking, I wanna see some reliable evidence.

      You want evidence? Why do you hate America so much, Noble713? (If that even is your real name...)

      This is the new normal- "evidence", like "facts" and "proof" are optional at best, and contraindicated at worst. They are to be ignored in favor of strident shouting and jingoistic bellowing.

      People who want evidence are just trying to get in the way of the current paradigm, which is that "whatever you assert" is now to be taken as fact, regardless of reality. That's how Trump can claim he "won" the popular vote when in reality (that word- ewwww!) he lost it by ~3 million votes.

      So lets not have any more of this communistic, terror-based talk about "evidence". Embrace the Trump Distortion Field and just go with the flow. Remember, "Arbeit macht frei".

  • Why porn? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by whoever57 ( 658626 ) on Monday December 19, 2016 @06:44PM (#53517797) Journal

    How does blocking porn impact human trafficking?

    This is simply pandering to the religious right. Those repressed people who probably cannot control their own urges to look at porn, so they want the state to do it for them (the want the state to control their viewing of porn, not wanting the state to look at porn for them).

    • Except that it's not these 'repressed people' telling the state "I can't control my urges, stop me from doing this act that I find utterly reprehensible", it's these 'repressed people telling the state "I find this act to be utterly reprehensible, pass a law to stop everyone else from doing it". After all, their morality is so clearly superior that it must be imposed -- by force if necessary -- on everyone around them.

  • Let the puritans win this. Anyone interested in porn can just uninstall it or develop a removal tool if necessary. Concerned mothers cluching their pearls and others pretending to fight human trafficking get what they want, and you porn addicts out there get what you want. They say you can pay to have it removed, but... lol. Don't fret, you're smart enough.

  • Translation (Score:5, Funny)

    by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 ) on Monday December 19, 2016 @06:49PM (#53517841)

    "South Carolina Bill Wants To Put Porn Blocks On New Computers"

    Translation: "South Carolina Lawmaker Bill Chumley Is A Fucking Idiot"

    No surprise it's from South Carolina, where the state motto is, "At Least We're Not Louisiana"

  • Dear lawmakers (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Monday December 19, 2016 @06:54PM (#53517873)

    Here is a four step plan for every time you plan to create legislation about this magical thing called "the internet".

    1. Find out how the internet works
    2. Once you realized you're too stupid to understand it, discuss your law idea with someone who isn't.
    3. If that someone tells you that it either unenforceable, technically impossible or completely insane, drop the idea.
    4. You, and only you, find a way to enforce it and to implement it.

    Failure to follow these steps means you accept that you'll be ridiculed. Like this bozo who very obviously wants to create a law about something he doesn't have the first clue about.

    • I've got a simpler approach, take the following from the bill (or just summary?): "would require computer makers and sellers to install filters that would prevent users from accessing porn and other sexual material".

      Replace users with senators and porn and other sexual material with everything.

  • Religious values (Score:5, Interesting)

    by jgotts ( 2785 ) <jgotts.gmail@com> on Monday December 19, 2016 @06:57PM (#53517913)

    When attempting to impose your personal religious values upon the unsuspecting populace, always exploit children in the process.

  • Shameless (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Shane_Optima ( 4414539 ) on Monday December 19, 2016 @07:00PM (#53517941) Journal

    "If we could have manufacturers install filters that would be shipped to South Carolina, then anything that children have access on for pornography would be blocked," Chumley reportedly said. "We felt like that would be another way to fight human trafficking."

    You know, I've been wondering whether this human trafficking thing was actually terribly serious problem in the West or if it was just the latest bogeyman from the wings of the socially conservative right and the progressive left being used to clumsily push the same tired agenda of indiscriminate prudery.

    Thanks for clearing that up for us.

    • You know, I've been wondering whether this human trafficking thing was actually terribly serious problem in the West...

      Yes, it is. It's a big problem. Look it up.

      • You know, I've been wondering whether this human trafficking thing was actually terribly serious problem in the West...

        Yes, it is. It's a big problem. Look it up.

        If it truly is (please notice I said "in the West"), the people crying wolf about nonsense like this are really making it hard for me to take the stories and figures seriously.

        What is human trafficking? What could it *possibly* mean that access to porn (but not social media) actually enables it? Are they are conflating all instances of kidnapping into one giant label "human trafficking"? (Most illegal kidnappings are, if I recall correctly, custody disputes... a parent 'kidnapping' their own child.) Ar

  • then anything that children have access on for pornography would be blocked," Chumley reportedly said. "We felt like that would be another way to fight human trafficking."

    So stopping children from accessing certain websites will reduce human trafficking? Wow, those South Carolina children are hardcore!

  • Why foist the burden on the manufacturers, when ISPs could clearly use this as a service model? ISPs could offer a porn-free, white-listed, internet service as an alternative to the full-buffet-of-evil Internet service, and let the consumers decide which they want to use.

  • In order to stop [universally agreed bad thing], we must control/penalize [thing associated with it].

    In order to stop [school shootings] we must control/penalize [video games]
    In order to stop [school shootings] we must control/penalize [guns]

    In order to stop [human trafficking] we must control/penalize [porn]
    In order to stop [human trafficking] we must control/penalize [prostitution]
    In order to stop [human trafficking] we must control/penalize [strip clubs]

    In order to stop [obesity] we must control/penalize

  • Would it be in-line with the law to sell computers without display? That would surely prevent showing pornography.
  • Human trafficking is the newest horseshit excuse to enforce nanny state laws. It's the new one-size fits all boogeyman to pass laws against stripping, consensual prostitution, pornography.

  • Wat? (Score:2)

    by PPH ( 736903 )

    "If we could have manufacturers install filters that would be shipped to South Carolina, then anything that children have access on for pornography would be blocked," Chumley reportedly said. "We felt like that would be another way to fight human trafficking."

    Because what? Children who watch porn engage in human trafficking? I really think that legislators in South Carolina don't have the first clue as to how trafficking works.

    • It's a common tactic of the religious conservatives to take social liberal's concerns, such as human trafficking, to use the publicity the social liberals have generated as an excuse to pass laws that have nothing to do with the social cause and that seek to impose conservative christian values on the population.

      Because after all, if prostitution was illegal no one would do it. And so goes if pornography filters are mandatory, human trafficking goes away. It doesn't matter that this isn't true or even logic

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PPH ( 736903 )

        using the truncheon of government as a retaliation against those that don't comply

        Let's hear it for those 'small government' conservatives.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      Perhaps he's trying to teach people how much they should trust the claimed motives of politicians?

  • One of the more common ways they try to motivate the general populace for something they want.

    This time it's a "For the children" give us 20$. That's their real goal. Also part of the "install applications that record what you do and reports home" information bit. You know, to uh..improve the blocking..for the children.

    It's more just tiny steps to not have people outraged and add more surveillance slowly and have it become the norm.

  • When our government is full of those who still believe in legislation of morality as something that impresses an almighty God. I see many people clutching Bibles and telling everyone else they're sinners, very few who actually read those Bibles prayerfully and humbly and spend sufficient time regularly in front of the mirror examining their own hearts and minds...

  • If they really want to fight child exploitation... (Score:3, Informative)

    by dbreeze ( 228599 ) on Monday December 19, 2016 @08:29PM (#53518757)

    ...they'll crack down on or eliminate social services programs. "Of the more than 11,800 endangered runaways reported to NCMEC in 2015, one in five were likely victims of child sex trafficking. Of those, 74 percent were in the care of social services when they went missing." http://www.missingkids.com/Key... [missingkids.com]
    Also, there needs to be a real investigation into why there are so many missing kids from Virginia... http://www.missingkids.com/Sea... [missingkids.com] Somebody tell me again how #pizzagate is fake news...

