First Version of Sandboxed Tor Browser Available (bleepingcomputer.com) 27

Posted by BeauHD from the separate-entity dept.
An anonymous reader writes: To protect Tor users from FBI hacking tools that include all sorts of Firefox zero-days, the Tor Project started working on a sandboxed version of the Tor Browser in September. Over the weekend, the Tor Project released the first alpha version of the sandboxed Tor Browser. "Currently, this version is in an early alpha stage, and only available for Linux," reports BleepingComputer. "There are also no binaries available, and users must compile it themselves from the source code, which they can grab from here." The report notes: "Sandboxing is a security mechanism employed to separate running processes. In computer security, sandboxing an application means separating its process from the OS, so vulnerabilities in that app can't be leveraged to extend access to the underlying operating system. This is because the sandboxed application works with its own separate portion of disk and memory that isn't linked with the OS."

  • git sucks just like all new opensource (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    apt-get install git
    git config --global http.proxy http://192.168.100.4:8080
    git clone https://git.torproject.org/tor-browser/sandboxed-tor-browser.git
    Runtime dependencies:

    * A modern Linux system on x86/x86_64 architecture.
    * bubblewrap >= 0.1.3 (https://github.com/projectatomic/bubblewrap).
    * Gtk+ >= 3.14.0
    * (Optional) PulseAudio

    git clone https://github.com/projectatomic/bubblewrap ./autogen.sh
    *** No autoreconf found, please install it ***
    apt-cache search autoreconf
    apt-get

  • Subgraph OS (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If you can't safely run it in Subgraph OS, then it isn't worth it.

  • How does a sandbox protect you against a single obscure line in a potentially massive bit of code that transmits every address you visit (not necessarily the content to avoid being noticed from the performance drop) to an FBI server?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      In does not. But if you follow secure anonymous browsing practices (see the Tor website), that information would not help the FBI and other attackers. Of course, if they can identify you from what you do, you are screwed anyways.

  • Ironic (Score:2)

    by avm ( 660 )

    Firstly, that the Tor browser has not, according to this article, been sandboxed from the outset. Given the nature of the beast, you'd think this would have been a design consideration from the get-go.

    Secondly, that we have an explanation of a sandbox in the summary of the article, as well as the linked article. Wherefore art thou, /.? Thy news is more fit for PHB than BOFH.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Burz ( 138833 )

      Probably because security (not just privacy) conscious Tor users were already resorting to platforms like Whonix, a VM that runs on Qubes OS. Think of it like "sandbox++".

      The problem is that Qubes can be very finnicky about the hardware it runs on. It prefers to have equipment like an IOMMU, and if your game-o-tron "rig" has all that nice hardware in spades, the firmware will probably fubar it. If you have a Mac, USB hardware cannot be effectively isolated. Qubes usually travels "PC business class" for thos

